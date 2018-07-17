Racing resumes Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway with Military, Veterans Appreciation Night

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 17, 2018) – Lucas Oil Speedway roars back into action on Saturday night with a special Veterans and Military Appreciation Night of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series as all active military and veterans will be admitted free.

Fox KRBK Presented by program, which will see the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods running for a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and Big O Tires Street Stocks also will be in action.

“We’re honored to support the Military and the Veterans and make it a point or pride to recognize them each week in our opening ceremonies,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “But we always enjoy setting aside our annual special event to not only give them extra recognition, but a free night at the races.”

In addition, the American Red Cross will be in attendance with the Bloodmobile from 4-7:30 p.m. to accept blood donations. For more information or to schedule at appointment in advance, visit redcrossblood.org. Fans also can check out the Old Wheels Car Club/Callaway Crusiers on the midway.

On the track, look for another red-hot night of action in the B-Mod class where five different drivers have been to victory lane this season and only 61 points separate the top four in the championship chase. JC Morton of Springfield, who won the last event on July 5, leads the points by just 17 over Taylor Moore with Mike Striegel 52 behind and Kris Jackson 61 out of the lead.

The championship chases aren’t quite as tight in the other divisions, though David Hendrix has only a 37-point lead over Brian Schutt despite winning six Big O Tires Street Stock features. Aaron Marrant is 87 points clear of Josh Poe in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models while seven-time feature Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature winner Darron Fuqua leads Jeff Cutshaw by 126.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission:

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over) $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Military/Veterans (with ID) FREE

Family pass $25

Pit pass $30

Level 5 Off Road during the day: Those wishing to make it a full day of racing action, the Level 5 Off-Road Series returns to the Lucas Oil Speedway Off Road course. Level 5 Off Road Series offers drivers multiple different classes to accommodate all skill levels, including Pro Unlimited, Production 1000, RS1, Sportsman and Youth.

Tickets to Level 5 Off Road include free admission to the dirt-track races Saturday night.

Racer registration at the Off Road track begins at 7 a.m. with practice at 10 a.m. and heat races starting at 11:30 a.m. After a break at 2:30, opening ceremonies are set for 3 p.m. with main events to follow.

Friday is a racers’ move-in day starting at 3 p.m. with no on-track activity.

Level 5 Off Road spectator admission (includes dirt-track):

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Weekend pit pass $40

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact admission director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway