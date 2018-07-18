Summit Racing Equipment AMS Doubleheader Hope for Harlie Benefit at Cedar Ridge July 20th & 21st

GLASGOW, KY – JULY 18, 2018 CEDAR RIDGE

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action with a doubleheader of racing action Friday, July 20th and Saturday July 21st at Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY. Friday’s event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start while Saturday’s event will pay $3,000 to win and $200 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY on Friday, July 20th. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Cedar Ridge Speedway will be E-Mod, Cruisers, Rusty Bolts, and Mini Stocks. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Cedar Ridge Speedway on July 20, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200



On Saturday July 21st, the tour will conclude the weekend doubleheader at Cedar Ridge Speedway with their annual Hope for Harlie benefit event. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $3,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series at Cedar Ridge Speedway will be street stocks, cruisers, rusty bolts, bombers, and mini stocks. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Brownstown Speedway on July 21, 2018: 1st- $3,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th$200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Cedar Ridge Speedway is located at 3895 Rochester Road in Morgantown, KY 42261. For more information about Cedar Ridge Speedway, contact the track office at (270) 230-4488, Promoter Angie Baird at (270) 993-9862, or via social media at www.cedarridgespeedway.com and like on Facebook (Cedar Ridge Speedway).

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

Activities for the event at Cedar Ridge Speedway on Friday July 20th will see both the pit area and general admission area open at 3:00 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 7:15 P.M. with practice laps set to begin at 7:30 P.M. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps at 7:45 P.M. and racing will begin at 8:10 P.M. All times are CST. Ticket prices for Cedar Ridge Speedway on Friday, July 20th in the general admission area will be $12 and pit admission will be $35. Please note two-day passes are available ($20 general admission / $60 pit admission)

Activities for the event at Cedar Ridge Speedway on Saturday July 21st will see the pit area and general admission area will open at 3 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 5:45 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:00 P.M. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps at 6:15 P.M and racing will immediately follow time trials. All times are CST. Ticket prices for Cedar Ridge Speedway on Saturday July 21st in the general admission area will be $12 and pit admission will be $35.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win Summit Racing Equipment Shawshank 100 / American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• UMP Dirt Car

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 07/01/18

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2650

2 22 Josh Harris 2360

3 80 Rich Dawson 1855

4 1s Brian Shaw 1385

5 55 Blaze Melton 1385

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1255

7 18 Tait Davenport 1230

8 16c John Clippinger 1225

9 81c Chris Cole 1200

10 81 Mark Cole 1155

—

Chris Westerfield (AMS)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

P.O. Box 1741

Glasgow, KY 42142

www.americanmodifiedseries.com