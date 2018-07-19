Bloomquist Streaks to Jackson Motorplex Victory

JACKSON, MINN. (July 18, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist led all 50 laps in the first-ever appearance by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Jackson Motorplex.

The first Super Late Model event at the half-mile oval in 30 years did not disappoint. Jonathan Davenport and Josh Richards tracked down Bloomquist in the final laps of the race, but came up second and third, respectively. Bobby Pierce was in the hunt the entire race and came home in fourth. Brandon Sheppard recovered from a lap one collision to take the fifth spot.

The 54-year-old, three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion went to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the series-leading seventh time this season. “I don’t know what it is because we have no notes going into these first-time tracks. I told the crew when we pulled in that we were a lock for the win. We just came here to rock-and-roll and let her go. This is quite a beautiful facility. The track reminds me a lot of Knoxville. It has the berm on the bottom and you can race on this track. It holds moisture very well. We need to go to more tracks like this. I ran hard out there. I am ready now to head to Nebraska and try to take their $53,000 on Saturday night.”

Davenport maintains the point lead heading to Nebraska for three nights of racing. “We have gotten better every time we’ve gone out in the last couple of weeks, the crew has been working hard and we keep improving. That is all you can ask for. What a great facility they have here, they should be proud of it. We had a few gremlins there that raised their head early on. We were better in the long runs. I thought before that last caution I was going to have a shot at the win.”

Richards earned his second-straight podium finish and was complimentary of the race track and facility. “They have done a tremendous job here with this facility. The track raced great. The bottom was dominant for a while then the top came into it. On one of the restarts my carburetor stumbled there a little bit. We had a good hot-rod tonight. I was watching the water temperature close there at the end. I don’t know if Scott slowed up at the end, but me and Davenport really closed in on him. This is a beautiful place. I hope we get to come here more often.”

The winner’s 93rd career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory came behind the wheel of his own Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine. His sponsors include: New Direction Ag, Reece Monument Company, CatSpot, Sweet Manufacturing, Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, and Horton Coal.

Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Ricky Weiss, Mason Zeigler, Don O’Neal, and Earl Pearson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Sturdevant’s Auto Parts 50 presented by State Bank of Fairmont

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, Minn.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Bobby Pierce / 15.633 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 15.402 seconds (overall)

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Brandon Sheppard, Kyle Bronson, Don Shaw, Jimmy Mars

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Josh Richards, Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Ricky Weiss, Jeff Massingill, Tad Pospisil, Clay Daly

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Mason Zeigler, Mike Marlar, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Scott Ward, Gregg Satterlee, Blair Nothdurft

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $10,900 2 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $6,400 3 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,500 4 3 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $3,450 5 13 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,250 6 16 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,900 7 14 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $1,500 8 6 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $2,000 9 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 10 11 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,900 11 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,875 12 7 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,050 13 20 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $1,025 14 18 37 Scott Ward Hayti, SD $1,000 15 24 76 Blair Nothdurft Sioux Falls, SD $950 16 12 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,725 17 9 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $900 18 21 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,575 19 4 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,550 20 22 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $825 21 23 32B Clay Daly Salinas, CA $800 22 17 6m Jeff Massingill Keewatin, MN $800 23 15 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,500 24 19 42s Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 24

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Margin of Victory: 0.470 seconds

Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Don Shaw (Lap 1); Clay Daly (Lap 14); Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Mason Zeigler (Lap 14); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 17); Jimmy Owens (Lap 34)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Mason Zeigler

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap #4 – 15.5670 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (50 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Clay Daly

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 47 minutes 30 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5370 $135,500 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5260 $120,475 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5210 $166,375 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5090 $114,350 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 4955 $105,700 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4895 $89,100 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4855 $75,225 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4780 $74,925 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4755 $87,025 10 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 4430 $49,875 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4380 $57,775 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 4325 $63,375 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4290 $44,200 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 4270 $64,000

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*