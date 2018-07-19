FIRST BC39 ENTRY LIST RELEASED

Speedway, Indiana………The initial entry list for the Inaugural Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink has been released. Thirty-two drivers and cars have entered thus far for September 5-6 race on the quarter-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Clauson Marshall Racing has entered four drivers, including 2018 USAC P1 Insurance National Midget feature winners Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind. and Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., plus series Rookie Zeb Wise of Angola, Ind. and NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. of Olive Branch, Miss.

USAC Triple Crown champs Tracy Hines and Jerry Coons, Jr. have each filed their entries. New Castle, Indiana’s Hines returns to the Leader Card Racers team, the same team that won the Indianapolis 500 three times in 1959 and 1962 with Rodger Ward and in 1968 with Bobby Unser.

Tucson, Arizona’s Coons is part of a three-car assault from the Petry/Goff Motorsports team, joined by Rookie sensation Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and the number 35 car for a driver yet to be named.

Cullman, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas, Jr., the only driver to win multiple times on both the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and USAC P1 Insurance National Midget circuit in 2018, has entered in Joe Dooling’s No. 63.

Two-time Indiana Midget Week champion Shane Cottle of Kokomo, Ind., two-time Du Quoin Silver Crown winner Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.), recent NASCAR Truck Series winner Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.) and USAC Eastern Midget point leader Andrew Layer of Collegeville, Pa. are among the residents of a stellar field thus far.

Entries are continuing to be filed each and every day. Drivers and teams can enter the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-bc39.

The Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink kicks off the week of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, September 9.

The race will take place at the new quarter-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the famed 2.5-mile oval and will include a unique format that concludes with a 39-lap feature Sept. 6 in the richest Midget racing event in recent history. The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner’s purse – the largest in Midget racing.

For the first night of action on Wednesday, September 5, will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6:30pm.

On Thursday, September 6, on-track action will begin with hot laps, as all cars will practice with their respective qualifying races, before getting into the qualifying races and the alphabet mains, concluding with the A-Main event. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5-6 featuring the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.

DRIVEN2SAVELIVES “BC39” PRESENTED BY NOS ENERGY DRINK

ENTRY LIST

(32 cars as of July 19, 2018)

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz Racing)

1ST SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN (Daryl Saucier)

2D MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Dan & Patricia Harris)

2ND JEB SESSUMS/Burleson, TX (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Briscoe Racing)

7 BRIAN PETERSON/Mukwonago, WI (Brian Peterson)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

11 TRACY HINES/New Castle, IN (Leader Card Racers)

11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11Y TRAVIS YOUNG/Casey, IL (Travis Young)

15 ®JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Petry/Goff Motorsports)

15c CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17BC JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing – Matt Wood)

17D DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN (Koontz Racing)

17K MICHAEL KOONTZ/Bloomington, IN (Koontz Racing)

17s RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Justin Dickerson)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

25 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Petry/Goff Motorsports)

25p DYLAN PETERSON/Sioux Falls, SD (Vance Peterson)

25s ALEX SCHRIEVER/Sioux Falls, SD (Jeff Davis)

27z ®ZANE HENDRICKS/Stillwater, OK (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

35 TBA (Petry/Goff Motorsports)

35x ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

39BC ®ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

49 ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Andy Bradley)

63 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (Joe Dooling)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing)

91 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Harris Racing)