KERBYSTRONG 100 Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

4th Annual KERBYSTRONG 100 Set For Macon Speedway Saturday

Racing Event To Benefit Local Cancer Patients

(Macon, IL) Inspire, educate, and support are the three words that make up the mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation, in memory of long-time area racer Kerby Damery. Each racing season, Macon Speedway hosts the “KERBYSTRONG 100” an event that doubles as a fundraiser for the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, for colon cancer awareness. The 2018 edition is the fourth for the foundation and the racetrack and it’s scheduled for this coming Saturday, July 21 at the 1/5-mile track.

Headlining the event will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Models, one of the three main classes that Damery competed in during his career. For the popular division, it’s the fourth and final time this season that they will be in action this year. The feature race is 50 laps and will be comprised of some of the best drivers in the region competing for the $2,000 top prize. The previous winner’s list is a good one with Scott Schmitt claiming the 2015 edition, while Jason Feger won in 2016, and Ryan Unzicker took last year’s trophy.

Running a 25-lap event for a little extra prize money will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. The event will be paying $700 to win and $100 to start. Among the favorites will be current point leader Tommy Sheppard, Jr. from New Berlin, IL. Sheppard leads the standings by 112, scoring two wins and seven top fives in a total of ten features. All the familiar faces including Danny Smith, Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Jared Thomas are likely to be contenders as they currently sit top five in points.

The third and final class that is part of the 100 in the KERBYSTRONG 100 is the Sportsman division. Drivers will be doing their best to outlast Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch, who has been dominant this season. The veteran has won four out of the five features that he’s started, including the topless 40 a couple of weeks ago. Taylorville, IL driver Tim Bedinger has had a real good season so far, leading the points by eight over Scott Williams. Both drivers have five top five finishes in six starts.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the DIRTcar B-Mods, Street Stocks, and Hornets.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will go on track at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 but fans who show their Billingsley Rewards card (South Shores Location), will receive $3 off. Kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Models

Pos Car # Driver City State Points Gap 1 27 Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains IL 204 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 202 2 3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 200 4 4 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights IL 180 24 5 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus MO 166 38 6 22 Dan Jacober Highland IL 132 72 7 89 Mike Spatola Manhattan IL 118 86 8 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso IL 118 86 9 78 Chad Zobrist Highland IL 110 94 10 33 Rickey Frankel Quincy IL 110 94



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 566 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 454 112 3 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 410 156 4 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 390 176 5 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 322 244 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 316 250 7 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 312 254 8 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 262 304 9 022 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive IL 258 308 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 236 330



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 330 0 2 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 322 8 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 304 26 4 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 288 42 5 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 226 104 6 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 206 124 7 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 182 148 8 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 162 168 9 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 160 170 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 150 180



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 562 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 528 34 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 472 90 4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 472 90 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 468 94 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 464 98 7 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 256 306 8 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 248 314 9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 204 358 10 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 188 374



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 502 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 416 86 3 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 394 108 4 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 320 182 5 X7 Larry Russell, Decatur IL 308 194 6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 274 228 7 122 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 274 228 8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 244 258 9 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 232 270 10 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 212 290



Hornets