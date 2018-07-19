Street Car Super Nationals August 2-4 at Gateway Motorsports Park

Featuring Mid-West Pro Mods, JEGS Super Quick Series, PSCA, Nostalgia Drag Racing League, Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks, Super Pro Bracket

Wednesday, August 1

Wednesday parking is exclusively for racers participating in Thursday’s VP Racing Fuels test session. All other racers will park on Thursday. Anyone entering Wednesday will be required to purchase weekend credentials and the test session run card.

Noon — Pit parking by PSCA for VP Racing Fuels professional test participants.

8 p.m. — Pit parking for test session concludes.

Thursday, August 2

9 a.m. — Pit parking and credential sales for PSCA and Mid-West Pro Mod teams.

Noon — Tech Inspection in staging lanes for PSCA and Mid-West Pro Mods.

2 p.m. — Spectator gates open; pit parking and credential sales for NDRL and VSS teams. Thursday pit pass required for early parking for NDRL and VSS teams.

3-9 p.m. — VP Racing Fuels professional test session ($250 per car).

9 p.m. – First SCSN, PSCA and Mid-West Pro Mod qualifying session.

11:55 p.m. — Conclude racing.

Friday, August 3

9 a.m. — Pit parking and credential sales for all classes.

11 a.m. — Tech inspection.

3 p.m. — Spectator gates open. Open testing ($100 per car, concludes at 6 p.m.).

6 p.m. – First round of qualifying for NDRL and VSS.

7:30 p.m. – Second qualifying session for Mid-West Pro Mod and SCSN Heads-Up, Index, Jr. Dragster.

9 p.m. – Second round of qualifying for NDRL and VSS.

10:30 p.m. – Third round of qualifying for Mid-West Pro Mod and SCSN Heads-Up, Index, Jr. Dragster.

Midnight — Conclude racing.

Saturday, August 4

7 a.m. — Gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Jr. Dragster qualifying run.

9 a.m. — Mid-West Pro Mod and SCSN Heads-Up, Index, Jr. Dragster Last-Chance Qualifying Session.

11 a.m. — Super Pro Bracket time trial.

11:30 a.m. – First JEGS Super Quick qualifying run.

Noon — Final NDRL and VSS qualifying.

1:30 p.m. — Super Pro Bracket time trial.

2 p.m. – Final JEGS Super Quick qualifying run.

2:50 p.m. — Nostalgia drag racing opening ceremonies.

3 p.m. – First round of NDRL and VSS eliminations; Jr. Dragster and Super Pro eliminations.

4:30 p.m. – First round of JEGS Super Quick eliminations.

5 p.m. – Second round of NDRL and VSS eliminations.

6 p.m. – Third round of NDRL and VSS eliminations.

7:30 p.m. – First round of Mid-West Pro Mod Series and SCSN Heads-Up eliminations.

9 p.m. – Fourth round of NDRL and VSS eliminations.

9:30 p.m. – Second round of Mid-West Pro Mod Series and SCSN Heads-Up eliminations. NDRL winner’s circle awards.

10 p.m. — 10 o’clock t-shirt toss.

10:45 p.m. – Third round of Mid-West Pro Mod Series and SCSN Heads-Up eliminations. Continue Index eliminations.

Midnight – Final eliminations for Mid-West Pro Mod Series and SCSN Heads-Up.

Schedule subject to change.

SPECTATOR ADMISSION FEES (Does not include starting line access. West side entry only)

Single-day adult: $25 (Does not include overnight access to facility.)

Two-day adult (Friday-Saturday): $40

Three-day adult (Thursday through Saturday): $50 (No restricted access, no overnight access.)

Kids 8-15: $10 (With adult supervision.)

Kids 7 and under: Free (With adult supervision.)

All spectator admission access and parking is located on the West side of the venue.

ENTRY FEES AND RESTRICTED-AREA/CAMPING

Weekend crew passes are required for any adult or minor staying overnight inside the Gateway Motorsports Park facility. Weekend wristbands provide restricted access and access to the facility from noon Wednesday to noon Sunday (four nights).

MID-WEST PRO MOD: $400 Driver and tech card.

RADIAL VS. WORLD: $300 Driver and tech card.

LIMITED DRAG RADIAL: $200 Driver and tech card.

X275: $200 Driver and tech card.

MX235 / OUTLAW 8.5: $150 Rider and tech card.

6.0 INDEX: $125 Driver and tech card.

7.0 INDEX: $125 Driver and tech card.

DRAGSTER: $50 Driver and tech card.

Thursday test session: $250 per run card.

Friday test hit(s): $100 per run card.

Weekend restricted crew: $75 Permits overnight and starting line access (Wednesday-Saturday).

Weekend minor crew (15 and under): $20 Permits overnight access to facility.

Friday-Saturday restricted crew: $55 Permits overnight and starting line access.

Saturday-only restricted crew: $30.

Additional pit vehicle parking pass: $30 Parking “hang tag” for Eastside pit access.

Golf cart, pit, bike pass decal: $20 Must complete form and submit at registration.

Pit area RV (RV plus tow vehicle): $75 Weekend pass for non-hauler overnight stays. Must fit into pit area with trailer and tow unit.

Trackside camping (Thursday through Sunday): $300 Includes two three-day passes and trackside camping spot. West side of venue. Additional occupants must purchase weekend credentials.

NOSTALGIA DRAG RACING LEAGUE and VICTORY NOSTALGIA SUPER STOCKS

Standard association entry fees based on entering the venue Friday morning when gates open. Anyone entering on Thursday will be charged a Thursday $25 spectator charge. Association pit passes must be purchased and signed in at the time of race entry. See your association director for additional information.

JEGS SUPER QUICK and SUPER PRO BRACKET RACERS

Entry fee applies to your Saturday race admission based on gate opening of 7 a.m. Entry prior to Saturday at 7 a.m. will require tech card purchase and/or test run card purchase OR single-day ($25) spectator fee for all occupants of tow vehicle.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

