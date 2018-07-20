Family Sunday Funday Ready For Green Sunday At Lincoln Speedway



Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Presenting Fun For Kids And Racing

(Lincoln, IL) Sunday will be a great day for kids and adults alike, at Lincoln Speedway, as Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram presents Family Sunday Funday. In addition to the great racing action, which is a staple at the ¼-mile facility, kids will get the additional joys of a bounce house, face painting, and Sally the Clown and balloon artist. It will be a fun night out for the whole family.

On track action will be highlighted by the Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series. Two-time series champion, Terry Reed, of Decatur, IL, leads this year’s standings after a strong runner-up finish at Macon during the most recent event. His lead, however, is just two points, as one of Lincoln’s own, Justin Crowell, is second. In third is the driver everyone has their eyes on, though, Jeremy Nichols. Nichols missed one event but has won the other four, which puts him just a couple points behind. The series final standings are determined by each driver’s best eight finishes, which puts Nichols in pretty good shape right now as he looks for his third straight championship. Brothers, Darrell Dick and Chris Dick, currently complete the top five.

In Pro Late Model action, Mt. Vernon, IL competitor, Kyle McMahon leads the points by 20 over, Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor. Dakota Ewing, who has been arguably the strongest Pro Late Model driver in 2018, sits third in points after another win last week. Jake Little and Roben Huffman currently round out the top five in a point race that’s still up for grabs. When it comes to victories, Ewing has two, while Taylor and Ryan Little have one each.

Many time track champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is atop this year’s Modified standings but will have his work cut out for him, as his son, Austin, is only six points behind. Peoria, IL’s Mike Brooks is third, while Brandon Roberts and Ray Bollinger complete the top five. Roberts missed his first event of the season last week, causing him to fall down the chart. Bollinger has claimed two features at the track this season, while Brian Lynn, Roberts, and Mike Harrison each have one.

In Nutech Seed DII Midget By Bailey Chassis action, Mason City, IL’s Andy Baugh leads the standings by 50 over Daltyn England. Robby McQuinn is third in points, Josh Thomas fourth, and Alex Hunsaker completes the top five. Baugh has been in victory lane twice this year, while Gedd Ross and Chase McDermand have each claimed a feature win.

Rounding out the Sunday slate will be the Hornets, which have shown solid fields of cars this year. Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed leads the way in points with an 18 marker advantage over fellow Decatur driver, Adam Webb. Lincoln’s own, Cook Crawford, is third in points, while Kodi Landholt and Jake Momper are fourth and fifth. The class has yet to have a repeat winner as Reed, Momper, and Eric Vanapeldoorn have each won a feature.

Pit gates open Sunday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps take the track at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 with kids 11 and under free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 244 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 242 2 3 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 240 4 4 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 224 20 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 174 70 6 22C Chris Dick Deland IL 162 82 7 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 138 106 8 31 Roy Beal Springfield IL 116 128 9 1 Robert Cottom Galesburg IL 112 132 10 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 108 136



Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 45 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 260 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 240 20 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 238 22 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 228 32 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 220 40 6 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 214 46 7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 210 50 8 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 200 60 9 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 176 84 10 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 172 88



Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 268 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 262 6 3 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 232 36 4 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 216 52 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 174 94 6 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 108 160 7 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 106 162 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 102 166 9 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 96 172 10 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 96 172



Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 232 0 2 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 182 50 3 09 Robby McQuinn Springfield IL 168 64 4 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 160 72 5 12 Alex Hunsaker Moweaqua IL 160 72 6 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 156 76 7 37 Blake Bucholz Hartsburg IL 150 82 8 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 136 96 9 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 132 100 10 51R Gedd Ross Havana IL 114 118



Hornets