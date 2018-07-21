Bloomquist Earns Silver Dollar Nationals Pole

GREENWOOD, NEBR. (July 20, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist and Mason Zeigler will start on the front row of the Imperial Tile 8th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday night at I-80 Speedway. The duo managed to accumulate the most points out of the 47 entrants to earn their coveted starting positions.

In the first heat, current Lucas Oil MLRA point leader Chad Simpson grabbed the early lead. Current LOLMDS points leader and the Malvern Bank Go 50 winner on Thursday night, Jonathan Davenport tried to chase down Simpson, but the veteran driver from Iowa was first across the finish line. Davenport was second with Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, and Tad Pospisil completing the top five.

In the second heat Hudson O’Neal dominated the race for a convincing victory. Earl Pearson Jr., Mason Zeigler, Brandon Sheppard, and Dennis Erb Jr. completed the top five.

Ricky Weiss won the third heat of the night. Tyler Bruening was second, with J.C. Wyman, Scott Ward, and Kyle Berck rounding out the top five.

The fourth heat was taken by two-time Silver Dollar Nationals winner, Scott Bloomquist. Teammates Darrell Lanigan and Don O’Neal came home in second and third respectively. Shane Clanton was fourth, and Terry Phillips completed the top five.

Gregg Satterlee bolted to the win in the final heat of round one. Jimmy Owens was a distant second, Jason O’Brien was third, Kent Robinson was fourth, and Chris Spieker was fifth.

Round number two of heats saw quite a lot of action with several drivers making their way up through the fields in their respective heat races.

Jared Landers started off round number two by winning the first heat race. Landers went unchallenged all the way for the victory. Shane Clanton ran second to Landers with Earl Pearson Jr. and Corey Zeitner finishing third and fourth respectfully. Chad Simpson made his way up to take the fifth position.

The second heat in round two went to Mason Zeigler. Scott Bloomquist charged from the ninth starting spot to finish in second with Tim McCreadie, Billy Moyer, and Chris Simpson all trailing behind to complete the top five.

The third heat would belong to Indiana native, Kent Robinson as he held off Brandon Sheppard for the win. Ricky Weiss charged from the back to finish third as Jonathan Davenport and Bobby Pierce claimed fourth and fifth.

Kyle Bronson took the win in the fourth heat with Chase Junghans and Hudson O’Neal going back and forth in the battle for second. Junghans prevailed over O’Neal. Gregg Satterlee and Justin Zeitner completed the top five.

The fifth and final heat of round two saw Don O’Neal take the win over tenth-place starter Dennis Erb Jr., Shannon Babb, Josh Richards, and Dave Eckrich.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, July 20, 2018

Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, Nebr.

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND ONE Finish: Chad Simpson, Jonathan Davenport, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Tad Pospisil, Matt Buller, Allan Hopp, Corey Zeitner, Chris Simpson, Andrew Kosiski

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND ONE Finish: Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Mason Zeigler, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jared Landers, Josh Richards, Junior Coover, Charlie McKenna, Jimmy Mars

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND ONE Finish: Ricky Weiss, Tyler Bruening, JC Wyman, Scott Ward, Kyle Berck, Tim McCreadie, Robbie Andersen, Al Humphrey, John Anderson

QA1 ROUND ONE Heat Race #4 – ROUND ONE Finish: Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Shane Clanton, Terry Phillips, Shannon Babb, Kyle Bronson, Bobby Pierce, Justin Duty

DirtOnDirt.com Heat Race #5 – ROUND ONE Finish: Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Jason O’Brien, Kent Robinson, Chris Spieker, Jake Neal, Dave Eckrich, Justin Zeitner, Bob Millander

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND TWO Finish: Jared Landers, Shane Clanton, Earl Pearson, Jr., Corey Zeitner, Chad Simpson, Jason O’Brien, Terry Phillips, JC Wyman, Bob Millander, Robbie Andersen

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND TWO Finish: Mason Zeigler, Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Billy Moyer, Chris Simpson, Junior Coover, Kyle Berck, Jake Neal, Justin Duty

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND TWO Finish: Kent Robinson, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Scott Ward, Andrew Kosiski, Jimmy Mars

QA1 Heat Race #4 – ROUND TWO Finish: Kyle Bronson,Chase Junghans, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Justin Zeitner, Al Humphrey, Matt Buller, Darrell Lanigan, Charlie McKenna

DirtOnDirt.com Heat Race #5 – ROUND TWO Finish: Don O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Shannon Babb, Josh Richards, Dave Eckrich, John Anderson, Tyler Bruening, Tad Pospisil, Chris Spieker, Allan Hopp

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Shannon Babb 18 16 Tyler Bruening Darrell Lanigan 14 1R Josh Richards Corey Zeitner 26JR 14B Kyle Berck Matt Buller 1B 04 Tad Pospisil Justin Zeitner 1GRT 10C Junior Coover Al Humphrey 6H 80 Allan Hopp Charlie McKenna 22C 77B Bob Millander Robbie Andersen 82

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jason O’Brien 15J 39 Tim McCreadie Scott Ward 37 4W JC Wyman Terry Phillips 75 58 Dave Eckrich John Anderson 21X 32 Bobby Pierce Chris Simpson 32S 56S Chris Spieker Jake Neal 14J 53 Andrew Kosiski Justin Duty 15d 28m Jimmy Mars

Lucas Oil Feature Line Up (80 Laps):