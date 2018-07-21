Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Farmer City Raceway --> Farmer City Raceway Results – 7/20/18

Farmer City Raceway Results – 7/20/18

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 1 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40
3 4 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 5
4 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
5 5 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
6 6 Erik Bruce Peoria, IL C2
7 8 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W
8 7 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
9 9 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
10 10 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28
11 12 Don Hammer Clinton, IL 45
12 14 Brent Gregory Westpoint, IN 43
13 18 Ian Kellar West Lebanon, IL K67
14 16 Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01
15 17 Timothy Sullivan Jr Knox, IN 68
16 11 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
17 13 Jason Wagner Marion, IL 21J
18 15 Timothy Luttrell Riverton, IL 99

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40
2 2 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
3 3 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
4 4 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11
5 5 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
6 6 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42
7 7 Jason Wagner Marion, IL 21J
8 9 Timothy Luttrell Riverton, IL 99
9 8 Timothy Sullivan Jr Knox, IN 68

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 2 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 5
3 4 Erik Bruce Peoria, IL C2
4 3 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W
5 5 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28
6 7 Don Hammer Clinton, IL 45
7 6 Brent Gregory Westpoint, IN 43
8 8 Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01
9 9 Ian Kellar West Lebanon, IL K67

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 11 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40 14.160
2 10 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 14.240
3 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18 14.350
4 9 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 5 14.390
5 12 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 14.440
6 14 Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 3W 14.540
7 5 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City, IL 11 14.580
8 15 Erik Bruce Peoria, IL C2 14.610
9 6 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61 14.640
10 7 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28 14.660
11 16 Justin Gregory Westpoint, IN 42 15.130
12 4 Brent Gregory Westpoint, IN 43 15.150
13 17 Jason Wagner Marion, IL 21J 15.180
14 8 Don Hammer Clinton, IL 45 15.230
15 13 Timothy Sullivan Jr Knox, IN 68 15.290
16 2 Bric Barry Lafayette, IN 01 15.550
17 18 Timothy Luttrell Riverton, IL 99 15.630
18 1 Ian Kellar West Lebanon, IL K67 18.000

Dirt Late Models

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
3 3 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
4 22 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G
5 4 Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B
6 15 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15
7 10 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
8 5 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
9 14 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac, IL 9D
10 8 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
11 7 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
12 17 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
13 19 Collin Alexander Clinton, IL 55
14 12 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
15 9 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
16 11 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
17 18 Greg Wagner Polo, IL 79W
18 2 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
19 13 Phil Taylor Auburn, IL 48T
20 21 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14
DNS Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
DNS Charles Hess Peoria, IL 40
DNS Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 4 Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B
3 6 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
4 5 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
5 8 Phil Taylor Auburn, IL 48T
6 7 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
7 3 Collin Alexander Clinton, IL 55
8 2 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
2 3 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
3 4 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
4 5 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
5 6 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac, IL 9D
6 7 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
7 2 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
DNS Charles Hess Peoria, IL 40

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
2 1 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
3 3 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
4 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
5 5 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15
6 6 Greg Wagner Polo, IL 79W
7 7 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 18 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 12.500
2 19 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 12.720
3 1 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 12.830
4 6 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G 12.950
5 10 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99 12.960
6 14 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 13.040
7 16 Collin Alexander Clinton, IL 55 13.050
8 5 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M 13.090
9 13 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1 13.100
10 23 Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B 13.130
11 2 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 13.140
12 9 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 13.180
13 15 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84 13.200
14 22 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 13.340
15 3 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15 13.360
16 11 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M 13.390
17 21 Jeffery Ledford Pontiac, IL 9D 13.410
18 7 Greg Wagner Polo, IL 79W 13.510
19 20 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 13.590
20 8 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 13.840
21 12 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14 14.420
22 17 Phil Taylor Auburn, IL 48T 15.490
23 4 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 40 18.000

Hornets

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 3 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
3 5 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
4 2 Danny Oates Pekin, IL 41
5 4 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
6 10 Dion Smith Bloomington, IL 2
7 7 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
8 8 Matthew Balthazor Ashkum, IL B12
9 6 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
10 9 Corey Hulbert Terre Haute, IN 17

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 2 Danny Oates Pekin, IL 41
3 3 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
4 7 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
5 8 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
6 6 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
7 9 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
8 1 Matthew Balthazor Ashkum, IL B12
9 10 Corey Hulbert Terre Haute, IN 17
10 5 Dion Smith Bloomington, IL 2

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
2 2 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
3 4 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
4 6 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
5 3 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 61
6 5 Torin Mettille 116
7 8 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
8 7 Jeremy Kingsley Peoria, IL K2
9 10 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10
10 13 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46
11 12 Troy Fulks 62
12 11 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C
13 15 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T
14 9 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K
15 14 Chris McCoy 2

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
2 2 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 61
3 3 Torin Mettille 116
4 4 Jeremy Kingsley Peoria, IL K2
5 5 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K
6 6 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C
7 8 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46
8 7 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
2 3 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
3 2 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
4 4 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
5 5 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10
6 6 Troy Fulks 62
7 7 Chris McCoy 2

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162 13.800
2 10 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9 13.860
3 4 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 61 14.030
4 5 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78 14.200
5 3 Torin Mettille 116 14.310
6 9 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 14.380
7 11 Jeremy Kingsley Peoria, IL K2 14.430
8 2 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 14.450
9 14 Kyle VanDorn New Berlin, IL 2K 14.600
10 15 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10 14.630
11 13 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C 14.850
12 6 Troy Fulks 62 14.910
13 7 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T 15.080
14 12 Chris McCoy 2 15.150
15 8 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46 15.300
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Farmer City Raceway Results 8/14/15
  2. Farmer City Raceway Results 6/1/12
  3. Farmer City Raceway Results 7/22/15
  4. Farmer City Raceway Results 4/22/16
  5. Farmer City Raceway Results 7/1/16
  6. Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/15/18

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy