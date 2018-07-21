Farmer City Raceway Results – 7/20/18

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|1
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|3
|4
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|5
|4
|3
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|5
|5
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|6
|6
|Erik Bruce
|Peoria, IL
|C2
|7
|8
|Dylan Woodling
|Warsaw, IN
|3W
|8
|7
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|9
|9
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|10
|10
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
|11
|12
|Don Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|12
|14
|Brent Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|43
|13
|18
|Ian Kellar
|West Lebanon, IL
|K67
|14
|16
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
|15
|17
|Timothy Sullivan Jr
|Knox, IN
|68
|16
|11
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|17
|13
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|21J
|18
|15
|Timothy Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|2
|2
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|3
|3
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|4
|4
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|5
|5
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|6
|6
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|7
|7
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|21J
|8
|9
|Timothy Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
|9
|8
|Timothy Sullivan Jr
|Knox, IN
|68
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|2
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|5
|3
|4
|Erik Bruce
|Peoria, IL
|C2
|4
|3
|Dylan Woodling
|Warsaw, IN
|3W
|5
|5
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
|6
|7
|Don Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|7
|6
|Brent Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|43
|8
|8
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
|9
|9
|Ian Kellar
|West Lebanon, IL
|K67
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|11
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|14.160
|2
|10
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|14.240
|3
|3
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|14.350
|4
|9
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|5
|14.390
|5
|12
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|14.440
|6
|14
|Dylan Woodling
|Warsaw, IN
|3W
|14.540
|7
|5
|Zane Oedewaldt
|Hanna City, IL
|11
|14.580
|8
|15
|Erik Bruce
|Peoria, IL
|C2
|14.610
|9
|6
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|14.640
|10
|7
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
|14.660
|11
|16
|Justin Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|42
|15.130
|12
|4
|Brent Gregory
|Westpoint, IN
|43
|15.150
|13
|17
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|21J
|15.180
|14
|8
|Don Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|15.230
|15
|13
|Timothy Sullivan Jr
|Knox, IN
|68
|15.290
|16
|2
|Bric Barry
|Lafayette, IN
|01
|15.550
|17
|18
|Timothy Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
|15.630
|18
|1
|Ian Kellar
|West Lebanon, IL
|K67
|18.000
Dirt Late Models
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|3
|3
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|4
|22
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
|5
|4
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|6
|15
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|7
|10
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|8
|5
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|9
|14
|Jeffery Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|9D
|10
|8
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|11
|7
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|12
|17
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|13
|19
|Collin Alexander
|Clinton, IL
|55
|14
|12
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|15
|9
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|16
|11
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|17
|18
|Greg Wagner
|Polo, IL
|79W
|18
|2
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|19
|13
|Phil Taylor
|Auburn, IL
|48T
|20
|21
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
|DNS
|–
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|DNS
|–
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|40
|DNS
|–
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|4
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|3
|6
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|4
|5
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|5
|8
|Phil Taylor
|Auburn, IL
|48T
|6
|7
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|7
|3
|Collin Alexander
|Clinton, IL
|55
|8
|2
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|2
|3
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|3
|4
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|4
|5
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|5
|6
|Jeffery Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|9D
|6
|7
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|7
|2
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|DNS
|–
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|40
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|2
|1
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|3
|3
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|4
|2
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|5
|5
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|6
|6
|Greg Wagner
|Polo, IL
|79W
|7
|7
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|18
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|12.500
|2
|19
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|12.720
|3
|1
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|12.830
|4
|6
|Bob Gardner
|Washington, IL
|4G
|12.950
|5
|10
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|12.960
|6
|14
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|13.040
|7
|16
|Collin Alexander
|Clinton, IL
|55
|13.050
|8
|5
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|13.090
|9
|13
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|13.100
|10
|23
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|13.130
|11
|2
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|13.140
|12
|9
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|13.180
|13
|15
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|13.200
|14
|22
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|13.340
|15
|3
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|13.360
|16
|11
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|13.390
|17
|21
|Jeffery Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|9D
|13.410
|18
|7
|Greg Wagner
|Polo, IL
|79W
|13.510
|19
|20
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|13.590
|20
|8
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|13.840
|21
|12
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
|14.420
|22
|17
|Phil Taylor
|Auburn, IL
|48T
|15.490
|23
|4
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|40
|18.000
Hornets
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|3
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|3
|5
|Jeremy Reed
|Decatur, IL
|33
|4
|2
|Danny Oates
|Pekin, IL
|41
|5
|4
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|6
|10
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|2
|7
|7
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|8
|8
|Matthew Balthazor
|Ashkum, IL
|B12
|9
|6
|Danny White Jr
|Charleston, IL
|58W
|10
|9
|Corey Hulbert
|Terre Haute, IN
|17
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|2
|Danny Oates
|Pekin, IL
|41
|3
|3
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|4
|7
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|5
|8
|Jeremy Reed
|Decatur, IL
|33
|6
|6
|Danny White Jr
|Charleston, IL
|58W
|7
|9
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|8
|1
|Matthew Balthazor
|Ashkum, IL
|B12
|9
|10
|Corey Hulbert
|Terre Haute, IN
|17
|10
|5
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|2
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|2
|2
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|3
|4
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|4
|6
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|5
|3
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|61
|6
|5
|Torin Mettille
|116
|7
|8
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|8
|7
|Jeremy Kingsley
|Peoria, IL
|K2
|9
|10
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|10
|13
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|11
|12
|Troy Fulks
|62
|12
|11
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|13
|15
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
|14
|9
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
|15
|14
|Chris McCoy
|2
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|2
|2
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|61
|3
|3
|Torin Mettille
|116
|4
|4
|Jeremy Kingsley
|Peoria, IL
|K2
|5
|5
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
|6
|6
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|7
|8
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|8
|7
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|2
|3
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|3
|2
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|4
|4
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|5
|5
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|6
|6
|Troy Fulks
|62
|7
|7
|Chris McCoy
|2
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|1
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|13.800
|2
|10
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|13.860
|3
|4
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|61
|14.030
|4
|5
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|14.200
|5
|3
|Torin Mettille
|116
|14.310
|6
|9
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|14.380
|7
|11
|Jeremy Kingsley
|Peoria, IL
|K2
|14.430
|8
|2
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|14.450
|9
|14
|Kyle VanDorn
|New Berlin, IL
|2K
|14.600
|10
|15
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|14.630
|11
|13
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|14.850
|12
|6
|Troy Fulks
|62
|14.910
|13
|7
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
|15.080
|14
|12
|Chris McCoy
|2
|15.150
|15
|8
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|15.300