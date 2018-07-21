Josh Harris Tops Summit Racing Equipment AMS Action at Cedar Ridge Speedway

MORGANTOWN, KY JULY 20, 2018 CEDAR RIDGE

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series completed round #13 of the 2018 season Friday night at Cedar Ridge Speedway. Utica, KY’s Josh Harris would take home the $2,000 victory in his #22 MBR Chassis entry.

Peyton Harlow and Trent Young would lead the 23-car starting field to green for 30 laps of fast paced action. Young would grab the lead off turn two as the field completed lap one. Josh Harris would quickly move into second place in the early stages of the event and quickly begin to pressure Young for the top spot. Tait Davenport would bring out the event’s first caution with a flat right rear tire on lap-10. On the restart, Young and Harris would run side-by-side with Harris overtaking Young for the lead as the pair would complete lap-11. Young’s night would end a few laps later as he would exit the speedway at the mid-way point of the event with mechanical issues. Harris would continue to edge away from now second place running Kenny Wallace as the race neared the finish. The event’s final caution would fly on lap-28 as Peyton Harlow would slow with a flat right rear tire. On the restart, Harris would quickly power away from the field on the restart and claim his third series victory of the 2018 season. Kenny Wallace would take second and Scott James would complete the podium finishers. Allstar Performance Hard Charger Brandon McDowell would take fourth and Chad Boone would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Cedar Ridge Speedway would be Blaze Melton, Chris Cole, John Clippinger, Peyton Harlow, and Trent Young.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be July 21st at Cedar Ridge Speedway. The event will pay $3,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Friday, July 20, 2018

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Trent Young (15.095 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Trent Young (14.905 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Ricky Arms (15.250 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Kenny Wallace, Scott James, Zach Dennis, Ty Sheron, Willie Madison

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Tait Davenport, Kelly Riggs, Kendall Johnson, Chris Cole, Darin Obenchain, Mark Cole

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Peyton Harlow, Chad Boone, Gabriel Kirtley, Brandon McDowell, John Clippinger, Ricky Arms

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Will Krup, Blaze Melton, Brian Shaw, Marty Lindeman

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 22 Josh Harris

2 36 Kenny Wallace

3 18 Scott James

4 18m Brandon McDowell

5 1 Chad Boone

6 55 Blaze Melton

7 81c Chris Cole

8 16c John Clippinger

9 155 Peyton Harlow

10 10y Trent Young

11 1s Brian Shaw

12 39jr Darin Obenchain

13 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

14 81 Mark Cole

15 3 Kelly Riggs

16 03 Zach Dennis

17 19 Will Krup

18 MB4 Marty Lindeman

19 K13 Kendall Johnson

20 18 Tait Davenport

21 7s Ty Sheron

22 14 Willie Madison

23 4 Ricky Arms

Race Statistics

Entrants: 25

Race Leaders: 2 (Trent Young 1-10) (Josh Harris 11-30)

Cautions: 7

Red Flags: 1

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

Time of Race: n/a

Margin of Victory: n/a

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Trent Young

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Brandon McDowell

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Chad Boone

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Chris Cole

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Trent Young

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Tait Davenport

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Peyton Harlow

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Josh Harris

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): none

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 07/20/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2840

2 22 Josh Harris 2610

3 80 Rich Dawson 1855

4 55 Blaze Melton 1585

5 1s Brian Shaw 1560

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1420

7 16c John Clippinger 1415

8 81c Chris Cole 1395

9 18 Tait Davenport 1360

10 81 Mark Cole 1315

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

