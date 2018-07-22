Body Goes Back To Back At Springfield In USRA Modified Main/Gilmore Pulls Away Late In Out Pace USRA B Modifieds

Springfield, Mo.- Jim Body took control on the opening lap of the USRA Modified feature and held back repeated challenges from Ryan Gilmore until Gilmore jumped the cushion with 2 laps to go in capturing his second straight feature win Saturday Night at The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway in an action packed feature for the top spot.

Body, who last week made it look pretty easy in the feature, earned the pole spot in qualifying with “Kid” Gilmore to his outside. On the start, Body shot to the inside lane as Gilmore went top side and then the hard charger from Diamond used a diamond move on the track in turns 1&2 to keep Gilmore at bay. Gilmore continued to pound the top cushion as Body placed his Body Truck Repair/Yeoman Engines/Shaw by Bone 71 in different spots on the racy smooth surface to keep Gilmore’s Danny Martin Trucking/GMPP Engines/Hoffman Race Cars 3366 glued to his back bumper. Several times out of turn 2, Body, who was using The Diamond Drifting move of going in low and fast and drifting upwards off turn 2 found Gilmore right on his back bumper as the duo keep the crowd on the edge of their seats while current track point leader Jody Tillman in his Indian Point Marina/Yeoman Engines/Hoffman Race Cars 85 was staying about 6 car lengths back but never able to gain any ground. With 2 laps remaining, Gilmore overshot the top cushion in turn 2 allowing Body to pull away in a flawless run for the hard charger. Gilmore quickly recovered to maintain 2nd place with Tillman, Former Track USRA Modified Champion Jackie Dalton in Danny Martin’s car and James Thompson completing the top 5 in the caution free event.

” With the USMTS event coming to Springfield in a couple of weeks, we really hope to keep this roll going and make the show to uphold the local talent. Things have been falling in place and we knew even when we were running 2nd and 3rd we had a winning car. For Body, whose Shaw by Bone car was built by Tony Bone it has been an emotional ride as Bone passed away after a fight with cancer 2 weeks ago, just as Body began his ride to the winners circle.

In USRA Out Pace B Modified action, defending track and national champion Ryan Gilmore took charge at the middle point of the feature from leader Jackie Dalton following a restart and drove away late in the race to a stellar performance. Dalton, the current Springfield track point leader and ranked in the top 10 in the National Standings brought the field to the green with Aaron Scroggins to his outside while Gilmore and Rex Merritt occupied row 2. The action was typical Springfield action with 3 wide racing all over the place as Dalton wasted no time in grabbing the top spot as Gilmore glued to the bottom of the Quarter-mile track. A couple of cautions slowed the lightning fast pace and kept the 20 car field tight. At lap 10, Gilmore found the move he needed and went past Dalton in grabbing the lead and pulling away leaving the race for 2nd spot between Dalton, Scroggins and a fast moving Lexy VanZandt as the young lady found the bottom lanes to her liking while other rode the top groove. Dalton’s car acted as if something broke, but the Carthage veteran got back in control after Scroggins got by. When the checkered flew, Gilmore was entering lapped traffic as Scroggins, Dalton, VanZandt and Sam Petty completed the top 5.

Results

USRA Modifieds Presented By Budweiser

1 ( 1) 71 Jim Body

2 ( 2) 3366 Ryan Gilmore

3 ( 4) 85 Jody Tillman

4 ( 7) 33 Jackie Dalton

5 ( 8) 11T James Thompson

6 ( 5) 33D Danny DeMasters

7 ( 6) 49 Andrew Smith

8 ( 3) 8 Nathan Gold

USRA Out Pace B Modifieds Presented By Reliable Chevrolet

1 ( 3 ) 66 Ryan Gilmore

2 ( 2) 1/4 Aaron Scroggins

3 ( 1 ) 21 Jackie Dalton

4 ( 6 ) 25 Lexy VanZandt

5 ( 14 ) 9 Sam Petty

6 ( 4 ) 25m Rex Merritt

7 ( 9 ) 71III Jimmy Body III

8 ( 17 ) 55B Bill Schahuber

9 ( 10 ) D7 Shawn Duncan

10 ( 7 ) 3A Aaron Speck

11 ( 11 ) 21x Cody Ryder

12 ( 12 ) 50B Andy Beauchamp

13 ( 18 ) 32F Michael Foster

14 ( 19 ) 32 Kelly Hicks

15 ( 20 ) 24 Cody Acklin

16 ( 16 ) 34 Jacob Long

17 ( 15 ) 8 Dillion McCowan

18 ( 13 ) 8x Jeff Scroggins

19 ( 5 ) 26P Bobby Pearish

20 ( 8 ) 20m Mike Mansker

DNS- 86 Shawn Ply, 02 Kyle Long, 17R Rod Inman, 54G Mike Green

Springfield Raceway Results- Junior Bohnstedt Memorial Highlighting The Pure Stocks With a 22 lap feature

Pure Stocks 400 to win the feature

1) Kyle Purvis 2) Randy High 3) James Redus 4) Garrett Tillman 5) Rex Frieze 6) Richard Sparks 7) Tyrel Jones 8) John Shaver 9) Brandon Sanders 10) Dave Wagy 11) Jordan Goddard 12) Wade Bough 13) Tommy Moser 14) Christopher Sawyer 15) Jacob Cater 16) Richard Harrington 17) Justin Roberts 18) Corey Henson 19) Will Hibdon.

If you didn’t compete you missed a great race. Top 12 redrew from qualifying with Garrett Tillman earning the pole and setting a smooth and quick pace. Every week they put on a great feature and tonight was the best. Kyle Purvis stayed smooth while Jones and Redus were patient. Purvis leads at the half point and then Randy High came to life. Now it was a 5 car battle as the lead was never more than 3-4 cars. Point leader Jones clips the bottom ridge late and Sawyer spins also. High tries for the last 5 laps but Purvis hangs on.

Midwest Modz

1) Scott Campbell 2) Rob Muilenburg 3) Kyle Bates 4) Gary Krebs 5) Justin Wald 6) Ron McClellan 7) Gilbert Roland 8) Chad Donaldson 9) Kevin Yount 10) Elijah Keepper 11) Tim Mullins 12) Robert High 13) Shawn Carlberg 14) Dakota Maggard 15) Caleb Starnes 16) Ken Walker 17) Kyle Lafferty DQ-Jonathan Dean( failed to pull vaccum)

B Ft( Top 3 To A) 1) McClellan 2) Keepper 3) Yount 4) Dusty Sanderson 5) Justin Yacko 6) Dalton Tidwell 7) Nikki Redus DNS-Ian Morisset, Lacey Menzie

Action, good racing and not leaving anything on the table at the end tonight saw Bates set for his 1st Springfield win taking the top spot from the half way point. Coming quickly were Campbell and Muilenburg and a pack of 5 others. Heading to the checkered flag, Campbell got to the inside of Bates with a strong run into turn 3 with Muilenburg looking for room also. The leaders touched and rubbed with Bates spinning down low and staying in the gas as Campbell held back Muilenburg for the win as cars were all over the place in turn4 from the action. Point leader Keepper got the worst of the deal after coming through the B feature.

Legends

1) Dave Comer 2) Grasyn Cox 3) Richard Powell 4) Steve Harshbarger 5) Wayne Johnston 6) Trenton Simon 7) Brad Ives 8) Chris Powell 9) Rick Nichols 10) Chris Montgomery 11) Colin Bowen 12) Caleb McDugle 13) Charlie Montgomery 14) Dalton Ives 15) James McDugle

2 wide side by side action and sometimes 3 deep, Dave Comer keeps his roll going after a torrid battle with Caleb McDugle during the 1st half of the feature. Cox running a limited schedule this season tries late to catch the veteran but just couldn’t put it together. 2nd place McDugle got caught in a last lap incident coming for the finish which knocked from a runner-up finish.

Next week-Cash money Late Models roll into the Quick-Quarter with racing at 7:45.