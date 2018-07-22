Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Moody, and Ryun Capture Heartland Waste Race Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #12, July 21, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Weekly championship racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) continued during a pleasant late July evening for Heartland Waste night at the races with 86 teams signed in for competition. Among competitors on hand for heat races and main events were 16 Pure Stocks, 22 B-Mods, 18 Mod-Lites, 14 Street Stocks, and 16 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds.

Preliminary Action Recap: A near-perfect atmosphere to start the night’s events quickly turned into a scary moment when Dustin Dillon went for a series of flips in a three-way battle at the front of the field in turn three. Emergency personnel and track safety officials were quickly on hand to the scene, where thankfully Dillon walked away from the incident. When racing resumed it was Kansas City’s Jason Ryun who went on to collect the heat win over Joey Harper. Jay Prevete dominated for the win in Pure Stock heat two with Rodger Detherage a distant second. B-Mods hit the track next for three heat races as last week’s feature winner Dakota Foster picked up the win over Chris Cain. In heat two, Jacob Ebert outdistanced the field for a win ahead of Bobby Russell. The final B-Mod heat victory went to Ed Noll of Excelsior Springs over Jim Moody.

As the night continued, Mod-Lites were next up in the lineup with three heat races. Cody Miller checked out on the field to capture heat one ahead of Michael Raffurty with Dillon Raffurty overtaking Jeff Raffurty for the victory in heat number two. The final Mod-Lite heat victory went to Donnie Dannar over Justin Raffurty.

Jimmy Ngo dominated the opening Street Stock heat for the win over Cody Frazon with Clayton Campbell snagging the heat two victory in front of Larry Ferris. A pair of Modified heat races capped off the preliminary events with Dean Will hanging on to victory over a fast-approaching Chad Lyle. Basehor, Kansas driver Tim Karrick took the final heat in dominating fashion in front of Johnny Wyman with a strong run to second.

Main Events Recap: Jason Ryun put pressure on Jay Prevete through the early laps of the Pure Stock main event as a series of cautions plagued the opening laps. Ryun took the lead at lap four and pulled away to collect his 19th career CMS win ahead of a fierce battle for second as Darrin Christy edged Rodger Detherage at the line for second.

In the B-Mod 20-lap main, Dakota Foster and Jacob Ebert led the charge to the initial green flag with Foster moving forward until left-front damage ended his bid for a second-consecutive win. Jim Moody then assumed command through a series of early race cautions. Steve Clancy then moved forward to take the helm through a late restart when Moody retook the lead on lap 17. The last set of laps saw one of the best battles of the year between Moody, Clancy, and Ebert who moved to second by the white flag. In the end, Moody prevailed for his 28th career victory. Ebert finished second with Clancy a close third.

In the Mod-Lite man, Dillon Raffurty remained unbeatable as he paced the field in a fast-paced opening 15 laps. Donnie Dannar and Cody Miller had an excellent battle for second right to the end. Raffurty went on to collect his 16th career CMS win and twelfth-consecutive Mod-Lite victory at local tracks this season. Miller had a strong finish in second edging out Dannar for the position.

Clayton Campbell and Jimmy Ngo occupied row one as Street Stock drivers began their 15-lap main event. Campbell grabbed the lead and held their until a pair of mid-race cautions slowed the pace. For the restarts, Campbell held strong but Prevete began to put pressure on the leader, meanwhile, Larry Ferris and Chad Eickelberry came forward in a close battle for third. In the end, Campbell took the win with Prevete a close second followed by Ferris and Eickelberry.

Modifieds closed the night out with a 25-lap main event that was littered with a series of early race cautions. However, once the drivers finally settled into a racing groove, Chad Lyle sailed on to his 64th career CNS win. Tim Karrick looked very strong early and had a strong run to second with Brian Johnson and Johnny Wyman third and fourth followed by Will to close out the night.

A-Main Results from 7-21-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 6. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 3. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 91 4. 9. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 87 5. 1. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 84 6. 10. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 81 7. 11. Rodney Leiber (47R)

Osceola, Mo. 78 8. 8. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 7. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 74 10. 14. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo. 72 11. 2. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 70 12. 5. Gary Akers (13)

Independence, Mo. 68 13. 16. Dave Doelz (4D)

Warsaw, Mo. 66 14. 12. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 DNS. 13. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0 DNS. 15. J.R. Billing (185)

Kansas City, Ks. 0

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Jim Moody (00B)

Odessa, Mo. 100 2. 2. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 7. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 91 4. 3. Ed Noll (15)

Excelsior Springs, Mo. 87 5. 8. Chris Cain (31)

Columbia, Mo. 84 6. 11. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 81 7. 20. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 78 8. 14. Jace Gay (29)

Farber, Mo. 76 9. 18. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 74 10. 22. Gary McGinnis (38)

Blue Springs, Mo. 72 11. 13. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo. 70 12. 19. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 68 13. 9. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 66 14. 6. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 64 15. 15. Derek Nevels (44)

Corder, Mo. 62 16. 4. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo. 60 17. 16. Dallas White (1)

Centerview, Mo. 58 18. 17. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 56 19. 1. Dakota Foster (5)

Edgerton, Ks. 55 20. 10. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 54 21. 12. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 53 22. 21. Rick Anderson (2)

Slater, Mo. 52

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 3. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 4. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 8. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 2. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 7. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 81 7. 5. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 78 8. 12. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 76 9. 9. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 74 10. 10. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 72 11. 16. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 70 12. 11. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 68 13. 15. Josh Crump (157)

Urich, Mo. 66 14. 17. Jesse Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 64 15. 14. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 62 16. 6. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 60 17. 13. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 58 DNS. 18. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 100 2. 7. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 5. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 91 4. 12. James McMillin (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 87 5. 9. Zack Smith (1)

Centertown, Mo. 84 6. 10. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 3. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 11. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 76 9. 1. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 74 10. 8. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 13. Larry McCrackin (44)

Edgerton, Mo. 70 12. 14. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 68 13. 4. Cody Frazon (04)

Lamonte, Mo. 66 14. 6. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 64

MODIFIED A-Feature