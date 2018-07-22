Will Krup Charges to Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Cedar Ridge Speedway

MORGANTOWN, KY JULY 21, 2018 CEDAR RIDGE

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series completed the weekend doubleheader at Cedar Ridge Speedway Saturday night. Will Krup would take home the $3,000 victory in his #19 Elite Chassis entry.

Brandon McDowell and Josh Harris would lead the field to green for the 30-Lap main event Saturday night at Cedar Ridge Speedway. McDowell would grab the early lead with Harris settling in the second position. The event’s first caution would fly on lap-3 for Rich Dawson’s spin in turn 2. On the restart, Harris would take his turn at the point edging in front of McDowell off turn two. Harris would begin to stretch his lead over the field for the next several laps and close in on lap traffic. While Harris maintained control of the field, Will Krup would begin his assault on the field from his 13th starting position utilizing the low-line around the speedway. In the closing laps, Krup would move into the second position and set his sights on long-time race leader Harris. As the field would begin lap-26, the event’s final caution would fly for a slowing Chad Boone with a flat right rear tire. The final five lap dash would see Krup apply heavy pressure on Harris with the two drivers running side-by-side coming to the white flag. Krup would edge away and complete the last-lap pass off turn two and claim his first series victory of the 2018 season. Harris would settle for second position, while series point leader Trent Young would claim third. Fourth would go to Scott James and rounding out the top five would be Ricky Arms.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Cedar Ridge Speedway would be Brandon McDowell, Peyton Harlow, Kenny Wallace, Brian Shaw, and Blaze Melton.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be August 17th at Charleston Speedway. The event will pay $2,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Saturday July 21, 2018

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Peyton Harlow (15.329 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Brandon McDowell (15.401 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Peyton Harlow (15.329 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Brandon McDowell, Danny Schwartz, Trent Young, Will Krup, Chad Boone, Willie Madison, Donnie Beard, Vernon Soeder, Wally Walker, Chris Cole

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Scott James, Kenny Wallace, John Clippinger, Keith Smith, Dane Heilman, Kelly Riggs, Oscar Marshall

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Tait Davenport, Peyton Harlow, Blaze Melton, Rich Dawson, Darin Obenchain, Cody Smith, Kendall Johnson, Zac Harris, Zach Dennis

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Ricky Arms, Brian Shaw, Clayton Miller, Matt Cooper, Gabriel Kirtley, Chase Copeland, Mark Cole, Brandon Justus

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (12 laps): Chad Boone, Kelly Riggs, Chris Cole, Vernon Soeder, Oscar Marshall, Dane Heilman, Willie Madison

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (12 laps): Chase Copeland, Gabriel Kirtley, Zach Dennis, Mark Cole, Kendall Johnson, Zac Harris, Brandon Justus, Matt Cooper, Darin Obenchain, Cody Smith

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 19 Will Krup

2 22 Josh Harris

3 10y Trent Young

4 18 Scott James

5 4 Ricky Arms

6 18m Brandon McDowell

7 155 Peyton Harlow

8 36 Kenny Wallace

9 1s Brian Shaw

10 55 Blaze Melton

11 1 Chad Boone

12 1JS Keith Smith

13 15 Clayton Miller

14 18 Tait Davenport

15 03 Zach Dennis

16 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

17 110 Chase Copeland

18 80 Rich Dawson

19 81c Chris Cole

20 81 Mark Cole

21 85 Darin Obenchain

22 3 Kelly Riggs

23 16c John Clippinger

24 21s Danny Schwartz

Race Statistics

Entrants: 38

Race Leaders: 3 (Brandon McDowell 1-2) / (Josh Harris 3-29) / (Will Krup 30)

Cautions: 2

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Chris Cole and Mark Cole

Cedar Ridge Speedway Track Provisionals: Darin Obenchain & Zach Dennis

Time of Race: n/a

Margin of Victory: n/a

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Peyton Harlow

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Will Krup

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Ricky Arms

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Peyton Harlow

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Brandon McDowell

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Scott James

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Tait Davenport

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Josh Harris

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Veron Soeder & Kendall Johnson

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 07/21/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2885

2 22 Josh Harris 2730

3 80 Rich Dawson 1995

4 55 Blaze Melton 1765

5 1s Brian Shaw 1745

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1570

7 16c John Clippinger 1540

8 81c Chris Cole 1530

9 18 Tait Davenport 1520

10 81 Mark Cole 1445

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

