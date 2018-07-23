Driver Autograph Session Added To Christian County Fair Wednesday Race

Sportsman, Big Ten Street Stocks, & Hornets To Race At Taylorville, IL Event

(Taylorville, IL) This year’s Christian County Fair stock car race will have a new addition, a prerace autograph meet-and-greet behind the main grandstands. It’s all part of the Larry’s Service Center NAPA Tripleheader of racing this coming Wednesday night in Taylorville, IL. The 5:30 autograph session precedes the on track action which will begin with hotlaps at 6:20 and racing at 7:00.

Over ten drivers have announced their intentions to sign autographs and meet with fans before the races begin. Among those are many Taylorville, IL drivers who will be in competition during the night. Fans will be able to meet and chat with Sportsman drivers Scott Landers, Tim Bedinger, Brad Bedinger, Mitchel Ringler, Stephan Bedinger, Dennis Vander Meersch, Phil Moreland, and Ty Nation. In addition, Modified drivers Jeff Graham, Dante Brown, and Curt Rhodes will also be there, representing the Taylorville area.

The 2018 race will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. The Sportsman and Big Ten Street Stock features will each pay $500 to win, while the Hornets will race for an increased purse of $200 to win. All events are DIRTcar UMP sanctioned point races.

The Christian County Agricultural Fair opens up on Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The Wednesday racing event will be the fifth annual affair run by Track Enterprises, the promotion company of Macon and Lincoln Speedways.

Pit gates open Wednesday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, the autograph session is at 5:30, the driver meeting is 6:00, hotlaps head trackside at 6:20, and racing will be green at 7:00. General seating for the grandstands is $8, while reserved seating is $10.

Macon Speedway/DIRTcar rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.