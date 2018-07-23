Dunn Benson Motorsports Official Statement about the Tire Infraction and Appeal Decision from the World Racing Group

DUNN, NC­ ( July 23, 2018 ) – Dunn Benson Motorsports has received the final decision from the World Racing Group (WRG) about the Tire Infraction and Final Appeal Decision concerning the events at Eldora Speedway June 7-9th . There is a lot of incorrect information being circulated to the public about the whole situation. We plan to release our Official Statement with the facts about the entire process, the penalty and the appeal process very soon.

In the meantime we wanted to notify all our sponsors and fans that Dunn Benson Motorsports will not be entering any WRG sanctioned events for the remainder of the 2018 season. We will be focusing on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events only for 2018. We are currently 6th in the Series National Point Standings and have two (2) wins so far this year on the tour.

Bobby Pierce and his Family have decided to enter their own Rocket Chassis racecar and their own engine and equipment in this week’s World of Outlaws Late Model Dirt Series events in Davenport Iowa on Tuesday and Fairbury Illinois on Thursday , Friday and Saturday . Their entry in these WRG events is totally separate from the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team with and our crew and Team Hauler headed back to NC.

The next event for Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce will be the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned events at Florence Speedway in Florence, KY August 8-11th .

Dunn Benson Motorsports would like to THANK ALL OUR SPONSORS for their support in 2018!

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce has primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Berger Marina, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing.

