AMS Set for First Ever Visit to Tri City Speedway. $20,000 to Win Now Possible Over Four Race Swing in Illinois Labor Day Weekend

GLASGOW, KY – JULY 24, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is proud to announce the tour will make its first ever visit to the Tri City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Thursday August 30th. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start. Series officials, Kevin and Tammy Gundaker have been in discussion over the past several weeks to schedule the additional event for the 2018 season. Staff from the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series are very excited to kick off the Labor Day weekend Illinois swing at Tri City Speedway.

Special thanks to VP Racing Fuels for sponsoring the event and their continued support of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series. VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions around the world in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP’s fuels have a well-earned reputation for offering more power and unparalleled consistency.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Tri City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Thursday, August 30th. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Tri City Speedway on August 30, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

The new date brings even more excitement to the Labor Day weekend swing in the Land of Lincoln. In addition to the Tri City Speedway event the series will be competing at Farmer City Raceway on Friday, August 31st for $3,000 to win, Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Saturday, September 1st for the $10,000 to win 6th Annual Casey’s General Stores Modified Nationals, and Fayette County Speedway on Sunday, September 2nd for $5,000 to win. The four-race swing will provide drivers the opportunity to win a combined total of $20,000.00 in first place prize money over the weekend.

Tri City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Rd in Pontoon Beach, IL 62040. For more information about Tri City Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 931-7836 or via social media at www.tricityspeedway.net, on Twitter @TriCity11, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway.

Farmer City Raceway is located at 850 North Grove Street in Farmer City, IL 61842. For more information about Farmer City Raceway, contact the track office at (309) 928-9110 or via social media at www.farmercityracing.com, on Twitter @FarmerCityRacin, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FarmerCityRaceway.

Fairbury American Legion Speedway is located at 600 South Third Street in Fairbury, IL 61739. For more information about Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway, contact the track office at (815) 692- 3222 or via social media at www.fairburyspeedway.com, on Twitter @legionspeedway, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/American-LegionSpeedway.

Fayette County Speedway is located 322 West Cumberland Road in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information about Fayette County Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 427-3966 or via social media at www.fayettecospeedway.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrownstownIL/Fayette-County-Speedway.

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 30 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win Summit Racing Equipment Shawshank 100 / American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 07/21/18

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2885

2 22 Josh Harris 2730

3 80 Rich Dawson 1995

4 55 Blaze Melton 1765

5 1s Brian Shaw 1745

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1570

7 16c John Clippinger 1540

8 81c Chris Cole 1530

9 18 Tait Davenport 1520

10 81 Mark Cole 1445

—

