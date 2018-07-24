Jacksonville Speedway Features MOWA Sprints This Friday July 27th

SEASON OPENER II – This Friday Night At Jacksonville Speedway presented by Sport City of Jacksonville

It’s been a month since the sweet sounds of race cars at Jacksonville Speedway. A month without racing might as well be called Winter, so we are coming out this Friday like it’s another opening night with a big show on tap.

The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series delivered by Morrow Brothers Ford headlines our Second Season Opener This Friday July 27th featuring $2,000 to win 410 Winged Sprints. Joining the MOWA Series are the Kendall Oil Pro Late Models, Street Stocks, Micros and Hornets.

With a current Forecast of “Mostly Sunny and a High of 77” it’s going to feel like a Spring Opener as well. You won’t get many nights more perfect than this to watch some intense action.

Grandstands open at 5:00. Hot Laps 6:15. Racing at 7:00. Adult admission $20, Ages 11-18 only $5, Kids 10 and under FREE!

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com