St. Francois County Raceway Results – 7/21/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello Race Fans! This is your Race Recap for the July 21st race at St. Francois County Raceway. This night was dedicated to honoring the memory of the Wall of Fame Member Tubby Black with an increased payout for the Sprint Car winner. Along with the memorial, several fans took home some of Tubby Black’s old trophies thanks to the generous donation from Tubby Black’s family. Now, it is time to get to the racing action.

Up first for the night was the A-Modifieds. There were 20 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Picking up the win in the first heat race of the night was Brian Worley behind the wheel of the 23w machine. Finishing in second place was the 7 car of Tim Nash while Matt Dickerman finished in third place in the 18d car.

The second heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Danny Resinger picking up the win in the 15 car with Randy Forster finishing in second place in the r7 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 44 car of Darryll Dickerson.

Heat race number three had six cars take the green flag with Greg Swaringim picking up the heat race win in the 25s car with David Chilton finishing in second place in the 69x car. Finishing in third place was Eddie Gross behind the wheel of the 4g car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Tim Nash claiming another victory on the season in the number 7 car. Finishing behind him was the 23w car of Brian Worley in second place and the 25s car of Greg Swaringim in third place. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was Ben Gerdes in the 12m car. Finishing in fifth place was the 92p car of John Parmley. Parmley also earned the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for passing eleven cars.

Running second for the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 26 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Cory Bruns picking up the win in the 44 car. Finishing in second place was the 14t car driven by Jimmy Bridgeman with Steve Short finishing in third place in the 8s car.

Heat race number two had seven cars scheduled to start, but only four cars took the green flag. Of those four, Joey Montgomery picked up the win in the 35 car with Jeff Asher finishing in second place in the 56 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 88 car driven by Jeff Wurst.

The third heat race had six cars scheduled to start the race, but only five car made the cut. Picking up the win in heat race number three was the 7c car of Tommy Worley Jr. Taking second place was the 72 car of Kevin Petty while Adam Parmley finished in third place in the 21b car.

The fourth heat race had six cars take the green flag with Kent Buckley finishing out front in the 87 car while Timmy Montgomery finished in second place in the 32 car. Third place went to Jacob Patton in the 79j car.

The Dash was an eight car, eight lap race with Kent Buckley claiming the win and the pole for the main event in the 87 car. Second place went to the 32 of Timmy Montgomery with Jeff Asher finishing in third place in the 56 car.

The main event was a 30 lap, action packed race dedicated to the memory of a St. Francois County Wall of Fame Member named Tubby Black. What better way to end a race honoring a Wall of Fame Member than by having a winner that is also a member of that same Wall of Fame. That’s right, Wall of Fame Member Timmy Montgomery picked up the win behind the wheel of his 32 car. Finishing in second place was his brother Joey Montgomery in the 35 car with Tommy Worley Jr finishing in third place in the 7c car. Picking up the fourth place finish was the 56 car driven by Jeff Asher while Jimmy Bridgeman finished in fifth place in the 14t car. The Hard Charger for the night was the 67 car of Joey Boyd behind the wheel of the 67 car.

Running third was the B-Modified class. There were 25 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Kyle Stolzer picking up another heat race win in the 147 car. Second place went to Patrick DeNoyer behind the wheel of the 25 car while Johnny Crump finished in third place in the 27j car.

The second heat race had six cars take the green flag with Eddie Smith picking up the win behind the wheel of the 20s car. Finishing in second place was the 44 car of Darryll Dickerson while John Frohwitter finished in third place in the 58 car

Heat race number three also had six cars take the green flag. This time it was the 10s of Shane Blair that claimed the victory. Taking second place was the Randell Stevens in the 05 car while Eddie Lowry finished in third place behind the wheel of the number 8 car.

The fourth heat race also consisted of six cars with Gary Gross picking up the win in the 84g car while Lou Driemeier finished in second place in the number 3d car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the Jimmy Thurman in the number 77t car.

Since there were 25 car and only 20 can start the main event, there had to be a B-Main to determine who would be the final four transfers. Of those four, Jeff Whitter took the win in the 74 car with Jim Hartzell finishing in second place in the 67h car. Crossing the finish line in third place was Cody Bell in the 31 car.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kyle Stolzer picking up another win on the season in the 147 car. Finishing in second place was the 20s car with Eddie Smith behind the wheel while Patrick DeNoyer finished in third place in the 25 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 27j car of Johnny Crump with Darryll Dickerson finishing in fifth place in the 44 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the night was the 74 of Jeff Whitter for passing nine cars to finish eighth.

Up next for the night was the Super Street class. There were 15 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Chris Boyd taking the win in the 70 car with David Baker finishing in second place in the 00 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 71 car with Joe Merritt behind the wheel.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 94n car driven by Jason Neel with Chuck Adams finishing in second place in the 99 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 26 car driven by Kasey Nations.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Jason Neel picking up the win in the 94n car with Chuck Adams finishing in second place in the 99 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 70 car of Chris Boyd while Kasey Nations finished in fourth place in the 26 car. Rounding out the top five was the 71 car driven by Joe Merritt. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the night was the 12 car of Derek Lee for passing 3 cars to finish sixth.

The last class for the night was the 600cc Micro class. There were 14 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to start the race, but only six of them took the green flag with the 7 car of Dusty Young picking up the win with Jake Cheatham finishing in second place in the 71 car. Crossing the finish line in third place as the 55 car of Dylan Pollitte.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag with the 4c of Rob Cook picking up the win with Ryan Mueller finishing in second place in the 33m car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 151 car of Joe B Miller.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Dusty Young finishing out front in the 7 car with Rob Cook finishing in second place in the 4c car. Taking third place was the 33m car of Ryan Mueller with Jake Cheatham finishing in fourth place in the 71 car. Picking up the fifth place finish was the 151 car driven by Joe B Miller. The Hard Charger Award Winner was Mattison Lienemann behind the wheel of the 20m car.