Thomas Meseraull claims Kokomo Speedway’s Indiana Sprint Week win!

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 24, 2018 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 31st NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week”

BELL HELMETS QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-12.968; 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-12.971; 3. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-12.976; 4. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-12.989; 5. Tyler Thomas, 2E, Epperson-13.005; 6. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.029; 7. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-13.049; 8. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-13.077; 9. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-13.079; 10. Scotty Weir, 17G, On The Gass-13.098; 11. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-13.108; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.110; 13. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-13.129; 14. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-13.131; 15. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-13.146; 16. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-13.174; 17. Jason McDougal, 21K, Krockenberger-13.190; 18. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-13.198; 19. Kody Swanson, 23, Karraker-13.214; 20. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.228; 21. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.264; 22. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-13.266; 23. Carson Short, 21, RCM-13.294; 24. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.297; 25. Clinton Boyles, 57, Hazen-13.329; 26. Tom Harris, 5E, Harris-13.336; 27. Koby Barksdale, 22, Barksdale-13.348; 28. Tyler Hewitt, 97x, One More Time-13.391; 29. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-13.422; 30. R.J. Johnson, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.430; 31. Joe Bares, 19A, Bares-13.534; 32. Tyler Clem, 21x, Pollock-13.536; 33. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-13.568; 34. Brandon Mattox, 2v, Fitzpatrick-13.676; 35. Jordan Kinser, 5K, Kinser-13.704; 36. Travis Thompson, 28, Mattox/Nigg-13.961; 37. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-13.986.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. McDougal, 2. Andretti, 3. Boyles, 4. Chapple, 5. Darland, 6. Bacon, 7. T. Thomas, 8. Hodges, 9. Westfall, 10. Bell. 2:13.51

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Leary, 2. Windom, 3. J. Swanson, 4. Cummins, 5. K. Thomas, 6. Johnson, 7. Mattox, 8. Harris, 9. Weir. 2:10.98

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Short, 2. K. Swanson, 3. Stockon, 4. Meseraull, 5. Jackson, 6. DiMattia, 7. Bares, 8. Barksdale, 9. Kinser. 2:12.24

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Ballou, 2. Courtney, 3. Roa, 4. Grant, 5. Buckwalter, 6. Boespflug, 7. Hewitt, 8. Clem, 9. Thompson. 2:17.52

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to feature) 1. K. Thomas, 2. T. Thomas, 3. Bacon, 4. Darland, 5. Hodges, 6. Buckwalter, 7. Boespflug, 8. Barksdale, 9. Jackson, 10. Westfall, 11. Harris, 12. Weir, 13. Hewitt, 14. DiMattia, 15. Mattox, 16. Johnson, 17. Clem, 18. Thompson, 19. Bell, 20. Kinser, 21. Bares. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (4), 2. Chase Stockon (6), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Chris Windom (5), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8), 6. Dave Darland (7), 7. Tyler Courtney (12), 8. Tyler Thomas (10), 9. C.J. Leary (14), 10. Josh Hodges (21), 11. Kyle Cummins (1), 12. Brady Bacon (11), 13. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 14. Brody Roa (16), 15. Kody Swanson (15), 16. Jake Swanson (17), 17. Chad Boespflug (23), 18. Matt Westfall (24), 19. Jason McDougal (13), 20. Carson Short (18), 21. Isaac Chapple (22), 22. Clinton Boyles (20), 23. Jarett Andretti (2), 24. Robert Ballou (19). NT

—————————-

**Bares flipped during the semi. Ballou flipped on lap 2 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Cummins, Laps 3-30 Meseraull.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Josh Hodges (21st to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Timmy Buckwalter

BELL HELMETS FAST TIME AWARD: Dave Darland

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Jarett Andretti

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-1457, 2-Windom-1456, 3-K. Thomas-1448, 4-Bacon-1274, 5-Stockon-1268, 6-Darland-1241, 7-Ballou-1224, 8-Leary-1178, 9-Grant-1155, 10-Boespflug-923.

NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK “INDIANA SPRINT WEEK” POINTS: 1-Windom-215, 2-Darland-199, 3-Courtney-197,4-Bacon-194, 5-K. Thomas-194, 6-Leary-184, 7-Stockon-182, 8-Meseraull-149, 9-Grant-147, 10-Hodges-131.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 25 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 31st Annual NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week”