2018 DIRTcar Fall Nationals move to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in expanded format!

The annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals, long a staple at Eldora Speedway (OH) in years past, is heading west for the 2018 racing season. The newly rebranded 23rd annual DIRTcar Fall Nationals, the traditional season-ending weekend for national DIRTcar points, will be held at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (MO) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 4-5-6.
DIRTcar Super Late Models will highlight the weekend of racing, joined by DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Late Models and Pro Modifieds, DIRTcar Factory Stocks, Sport Compacts, and Pro Sprints for an action-packed two days of racing in the Show-Me State. All national DIRTcar titles will be determined over the weekend as Rusty Schlenk-DIRTcar Super Late Models, Mike Harrison-DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Allen Weisser-DIRTcar Pro Late Models and Tim Hancock-DIRTcar Pro Modifieds come into the 2018 racing season as the reigning National Champions.
Camping, a staple at the championship events, will be available at the picturesque river front facility.
Frequently Asked Questions Coming Soon
2018 Competitor Guide Coming Soon
2018 Entry Form Coming Soon
Participating divisions at the DIRTcar Fall Nationals:
- DIRTcar Late Model – $5000-to-win
- DIRTcar UMP Modified – $3000-to-win
- DIRTcar Pro Late Model – $2000-to-win
- DIRTcar Pro Modified – $1500-to-win
- DIRTcar Factory Stock – $1000-to-win
- DIRTcar Sport Compact – $750-to-win
- DIRTcar Pro Sprint – $1000-to-win
Ticket Pricing:
Pits Pits (Member) Pits (6-12) Grandstand Kids (12 & under)
Thursday $20 $20 $10* FREE FREE**
Friday $30 $25 $15* $20 FREE**
Saturday $30 $25 $15* $25 FREE**
3-Day Pit Combo (Member): $50
3-Day Pit Combo (Non-Member): $65
2-Day Pit Combo (Member): $50
2-Day Pit Combo (Non-Member): $60
2-Day Grandstand Combo: $40
*Under the age of 18 in pits must have a Minor’s Assumption of Risk Waiver form completed. Please visit DIRTcarMembers.com for the Minor’s Release.
** Children under 12 are FREE for Grandstand seating
Camping:
Reserved Camp Sites on “The Strip” – $50 – (On Sale Monday, August 9 – Call 844-DIRT-TIX)
“The Grove” camping – FREE – First Come, First Served
Permit is required for all golf carts and motorized vehicles. (One permit FREE with entry Application)
Schedule of Events (subject to change):
Thursday, October 4, 2018
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. DIRTcar Registration/Pill Draw/Tech Inspection Open
10:00 a.m. Pit Pass Sales/Credentials/Pit Gate Opens
4:45 p.m. Driver meeting (Mandatory for driver and one crew member)
5:30 p.m. Hot Laps Round #1
7:30 p.m. Hot Laps Round #2
Friday, October 5, 2018
11:00 a.m. Pit Pass Sales/Credentials Open
11:30 a.m. Pit Gate Opens
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. DIRTcar Registration/Pill Draw/Tech Inspection Open
4:45 p.m. Driver Meeting (Mandatory for driver and one crew member)
5:30 p.m. Qualifying Hot Laps
7:15 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
7:30 p.m. Heat Races
Saturday, October 6, 2018
11:00 a.m. Pit Pass Sales/Credentials Open
12:00 p.m. Pit Gate Opens
12:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. DIRTcar Registration/Pill Draw/Tech Inspection Open
4:30 p.m. Driver Meeting (Mandatory for driver and one crew member)
5:15 p.m. Racing