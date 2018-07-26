Fan Appreciation & Kids Night highlight action Saturday, July 28th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Pevely, MO – This Saturday, July 28th, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host their annual Fan Appreciation & Kids Night event.

General admission will only be $6 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. There is also a huge nickel race where hundreds of dollars in nickels are spread onto the track and kids will race to pickup as many nickels as they can. Many of those nickels are specially marked which will earn them special prizes such as bikes, remote control cars, powerwheels and many other great prizes.

A full lineup of events is on the racing card including UMP DIRTcar Late Models, UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks!

Pit gates open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5pm and racing begins at 7pm.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located just off Interstate 55 in Pevely, MO. Visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com for more info!