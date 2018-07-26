Tyler Courtney takes USAC Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 25, 2018 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 31st NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week” – Dorsett Automotive “Don Smith Classic”
BELL HELMETS QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-20.569; 2. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-20.969; 3. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-21.014; 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-21.071; 5. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-21.079; 6. Daron Clayton, 5o, Schmidt-21.211; 7. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-21.312; 8. Scotty Weir, 17G, On The Gass-21.356; 9. Tyler Thomas, 2E, Epperson-21.417; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-21.448; 11. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-21.507; 12. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-21.549; 13. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-21.604; 14. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-21.630; 15. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-21.641; 16. Jason McDougal, 21K, Krockenberger-21.665; 17. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-21.707; 18. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-21.710; 19. Chad Boespflug, 11p, Pottorff/Short-21.713; 20. Jerry Coons, Jr., 17GP, Dutcher-21.749; 21. Shane Cockrum, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-21.921; 22. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-22.007; 23. Jordan Kinser, 5K, Kinser-22.029; 24. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-22.058; 25. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-22.086; 26. R.J. Johnson, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-22.102; 27. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-22.114; 28. Brandon Mattox, 2v, Fitzpatrick-22.117; 29. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-22.177; 30. Carson Short, 21, RCM-22.188; 31. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-22.251; 32. Tyler Clem, 21x, Pollock-22.347; 33. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-22.354; 34. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-22.529; 35. Clinton Boyles, 57, Hazen-23.011; 36. Koby Barksdale, 22, Barksdale-23.159; 37. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-23.662; 38. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-23.681; 39. Travis Thompson, 28, Mattox/Nigg-24.110; 40. Harley Burns, 12w, Burns/Maurer/Youngblood-25.718; 41. Nate McMillin, 24, McMillin-NT; 42. Eric Burns, 99B, Gasway-NT.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Windom, 2. Cockrum, 3. T. Thomas, 4. Stockon, 5. J. Swanson, 6. Cummins, 7. Roa, 8. Meseraull, 9. Jackson, 10. McMillin, 11. Bell. 2:50.41
COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Ballou, 2. Courtney, 3. Hodges, 4. Short, 5. Buckwalter, 6. Johnson, 7. Andretti, 8. DiMattia, 9. Gentry, 10. Clayton. NT
CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Westfall, 2. Grant, 3. Leary, 4. Bacon, 5. Boespflug, 6. Boyles, 7. Bilbee, 8. Robbins, 9. Kinser, 10. Thompson. 2:58.50
INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to feature) 1. Coons, 2. K. Thomas, 3. Darland, 4. Chapple, 5. McDougal, 6. Weir, 7. Barksdale, 8. Mattox, 9. H. Burns, 10. Clem. 3:01.79
SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to feature) 1. J. Swanson, 2. Meseraull, 3. Boespflug, 4. McDougal, 5. Weir, 6. Buckwalter, 7. Roa, 8. Cummins, 9. Jackson, 10. Bilbee, 11. Johnson, 12. Boyles, 13. Mattox, 14. DiMattia, 15. Robbins, 16. McMillin, 17. Barksdale, 18. Clayton, 19. Bell, 20. Thompson, 21. H. Burns. 4:32.25
FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (5), 2. Robert Ballou (9), 3. Justin Grant (10), 4. Brady Bacon (2), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 6. Chris Windom (14), 7. Jason McDougal (13), 8. Timmy Buckwalter (15), 9. Jerry Coons, Jr. (17), 10. Dave Darland (11), 11. C.J. Leary (4), 12. Jake Swanson (7), 13. Chase Stockon (6), 14. Chad Boespflug (16), 15. Matt Westfall (12), 16. Thomas Meseraull (21), 17. Isaac Chapple (20), 18. Scotty Weir (8), 19. Josh Hodges (19), 20. Carson Short (22), 21. Tyler Thomas (1), 22. Tony DiMattia (23), 23. Shane Cockrum (18), 24. Robert Bell (24). 12:03.22
**Clayton flipped during the second heat. Clem flipped during the fourth heat.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 K. Thomas, Laps 3-30 Courtney.
KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Chris Windom (14th to 6th)
WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Chase Stockon
BELL HELMETS FAST TIME AWARD: Chase Stockon
SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Brody Roa
ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Kyle Cummins
NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-1539, 2-Windom-1519, 3-K. Thomas-1516, 4-Bacon-1340, 5-Stockon-1316, 6-Ballou-1299, 7-Darland-1290, 8-Leary-1229, 9-Grant-1226, 10-Boespflug-960.
NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK “INDIANA SPRINT WEEK” POINTS: 1-Courtney-279, 2-Windom-278, 3-K. Thomas-262, 4-Bacon-260, 5-Darland-248, 6-Leary-235, 7-Stockon-230, 8-Grant-218, 9-Ballou-197, 10-Meseraull-183.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 26 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 31st Annual NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week”