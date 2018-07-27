USRA Out Pace B Mods Help Headline Springfield Raceway Sumitt Racing Series Action

Springfield, Mo.- The Out Pace USRA B Modifieds will be headlining theUSRA Sumitt Weekly Racing Series Action Saturday Night at “The Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway.

With the apperance of the New Cash Money Super dirt car Series, the speedway is giving the USRA Modifieds the night off.

The Out Pace B Modified Division presented by Reliable Chevoret has a ton of talent. Currently Jackie Dalton tops the track point standingswhile ranked 5th in the National standings and Aaron Scroggins holds dwn the 8th spot in the National standing while veteran Rex Merritt has been a regular latelyand is ranked 10th. On giving night, you could have as many as 8-10 cars more than capable of winning the feature. Last years National Champion Ryan Gilmore calls Springfield home and has been doing double duty in both The B modified and A mod. Add Justin Comer a top runner in the Legends who holds the 2nd place spot in track points, Jimmy Body III, and most recently Midway point leader Sam Petty who has been clicking off some hard earned top 5 runs, and a host of others keeps the crowd on the edge of the sea as the field attempts to qualify for the A feature. Many nights, you see drivers who normally are at the front of the pack running in a semi feature

For Dalton, who moved from the Modified to the B mod class, it has been a small learning curve with the different horepower and car set-up. The Multi-time Modified champion wasnt planning on racing this season, was provided a car by his father and came the opening night and established himself as a force.

Action will include The Cash Money Dirt Late model Series, who have taken Southwest Missouri by storm with the large car counts, Midwest Modz, Legends and Pure Stocks.

Racing action will get underway at 7:45 with hot laps at 7:15.

For more information keep updated on The Facebook Page and Website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com for the racing action that never disappoints and will keep you coming back wanting more.