Hunter Rasdon Repeats in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Action

Locust Grove, Arkansas (07/27/18) – For the second time in as many races, Arkansas’ racer Hunter Rasdon visited Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil on Saturday night. His latest conquest came at Batesville Motor Speedway, where led all 30 laps on his way to the $2,000 win.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Gavin Landers and Rasdon led the field to the green flag with Rasdon grabbing the lead on the opening lap, exiting turn two. The Jonesboro, Arkansas native never looked back in the caution-free affair on his way to his second-straight win of the year, and his third overall.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Jack Sullivan flashed across the finish line in the second position with Jason Hughes, Joe Gorby and Billy Moyer Jr. completing the Top-5 finishers.

Tanner Kellick was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after mechanical woes plagued the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader once again.

Cade Dillard was the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger after advancing from his 15th-starting spot to an 8th-place finish

Saturday night, July 28 brings the series to Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri), where they’ll battle for $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start. Tony Jackson Jr. picked up a CCSDS win at the facility back in April. Pit gates open at 5:00 p.m., grandstand gates open at 5:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:00 p.m. Super Stocks, Hobby Stocks, IMCA Modifieds, Bone Stocks, and B-Mods will also be in action. The event is presented by West Plains Resaw & Missouri Hardwoods. For more information on the event, please visit www.LegitSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the Legit Speedway Park event is as follows:

– LM40 or WRS55 All Four Corners

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 28, 2018

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR)

Feature Results (30 Laps)

1)Hunter Rasdon 2)Jack Sullivan 3)Jason Hughes 4)Joe Gorby 5)Billy Moyer Jr. 6)Gavin Landers 7)Morgan Bagley 8)Cade Dillard 9)Chandler Petty 10)Kaleb Stolba 11)Scott Crigler 12)B.J. Robinson 13)Travis Ashley 14)Robby Moore 15)Austin Rettig 16)Nathan Brown 17)David Payne 18)Jesse Stovall 19)Kyle Beard 20)Tanner Kellick

DNS: Brad Smith, Chad Mallett, Joey Smith, Jimmy Miller, Chris Jones, Jeff Floyd, Randal Griffin, Henry Gustavus Jr.

Entries: 28

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: Jack Sullivan (14.005 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Gavin Landers

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

ROCKHARD Powder Coating Heat Race #3 Winner: Jason Hughes

Hoosier Race Tire Heat Race #4 Winner: Joe Gorby

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Gavin Landers

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Tanner Kellick

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Cade Dillard (15th-8th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Hunter Rasdon

Lap Leaders: Hunter Rasdon (1-30)

Cautions: 0

Red Flag: 0

