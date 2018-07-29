Brown captures Lucas Oil Speedway Street Stocks feature as Wolff, Jackson and Fennewald also prevail

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 28, 2018) – In a battle of the last two track champions, Derek Brown outdueled Toby Ott to win Saturday night’s Big O Tires Street Stocks 25-lap main event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Brown, of Stoutland, Missouri, started up front and led all the way to collect the $750 prize in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series headliner.

Other feature winners in the program presented by OnMedia/DISH/DirecTV were Tyler Wolff (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds), Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Johnny Fennewald (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

It was Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night with fans bringing at least four non-perishable food items admitted free. Final totals won’t be known for a few days, but last year, fans donated 7,813 pounds of food at the event, providing 6,510 meals to people in need.

Since the event at Lucas Oil Speedway started in 2008, more than 54,000 pounds of non-perishable food has been collected at the speedway.

Brown captures “fun” battle: Derek Brown might have led all the way, but it was far from an easy breeze. He had to hold off repeated charges from Ott and Tim Brown to prevail.

“That was fun. I like ’em when they’re like that,” Derek Brown said.

Derek Brown (2016 track champion), Tim Brown (2016 Big Buck 50 winner) and Toby Ott (reigning track champ) ran 1-2-3 through the first 14 laps with another perennial Street Stocks contender, Burl Woods, in fourth.

But Woods spun in turn four on lap 14 to bring out the caution to bunch the field.

On the restart, Ott slipped past Tim Brown and into second and set his sights on Derek Brown as those two broke away from the others. But their margin was wiped out with a lap-20 caution, setting up a five-lap dash.

The top three were unchanged when another caution flew on lap 22, leaving another restart for Derek Brown to negotiate. Using the high side, as he rode the entire race, Brown held off Ott by a car length to earn his first win of the season.

“I could see him down there,” Derek Brown said of Ott. “There’s probably not anybody that’ll race you cleaner than him, so I wasn’t worried about him pinching me and I wasn’t gonna pinch him.”

Tim Brown was third and David Hendrix, a six-time winner this season, finished fourth.

Wolff wins in dramatic fashion: Tyler Wolff passed Pitts Homes USRA Modified points leader and seven-time Lucas Oil Speedway feature winner Darron Fuqua coming to the white flag and then held on to grab the victory.

Wolff, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, put a slide job on Fuqua going into turn three and made it stick. Fuqua hung on for second with Chase Domer, who led the first 15 laps, settling for third.

“That was awesome racing. I hope that it was all good and clean,” Wolff said. “He’s a good driver. That was exciting.”

Domer started on the pole and took the lead with outside row one starter Lance Town and No. 6 starting Wolff trading second place four times in a race that saw four cautions over the first eight laps.

As Domer and Wolff dueled for the lead, ninth-starting Fuqua climbed into third by lap 11 as he got past teammate Town. Fuqua, also the USRA national points leader, took over the lead on lap 16 and appeared to be on his way to another win. But Wolff had other ideas.

“I saw how Fuqua was making time in (turns) three and four I thought I’d better get after it,” Wolff said. “Once I did the slide, I went to the bottom because I felt like I was pretty good there.”

Jackson makes it four: Kris Jackson of Lebanon sprinted from his outside front row starting spot and into a lead he never surrendered in dominating the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature.

The only mystery was whether Jackson could handle a lap-eight restart that wiped away a big lead. He did, without any problem.

“I kind of felt like we were on a pretty good roll,” Jackson said. “This was a horsepower track tonight. I can’t say enough about what (engine builder) Jim Ruble does for us. I have a lot of people here watching me here tonight.”

Jackson drove away to a three-second lead when caution brought Taylor Moore, Robert Heydenreich and JC Morton behind him for the restart.

Jackson, who’s often been dominant this season in compiling 16 feature wins overall in leading USRA B-Mod national points, drove away for his fourth Lucas Oil Speedway feature victory in in 2018 and second straight.

Moore finished about 10 car lengths behind Jackson to earn second with season points leader Morton third and Heydenreich in fourth.

Fast start key for Fennewald: Johnny Fennewald led flag to flag, earning his fourth Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature victory of the season.

Fennewald, of Appleton City, beat fellow front-row starter Kaeden Cornell into the first turn and those two set a blistering pace, running 1-2 until a caution on lap nine just as the duo was catching lapped traffic.

“I knew my car might be a little bit tight, so I was gonna have to get off to a good start,” Fennewald said. “It worked pretty good.”

Those two resumed the tussle after the restart, with Aaron Poe joining the battle. But Cornell and Poe took a spin while battling for second, amid slower traffic, to bring out the yellow with five laps remaining.

Both Cornell and Poe were relegated to the back of the cars on the lead lap for the restart, knocking them both out of contention for the win.

Fennewald cruised from there with Daniel Jessen finishing second and Tom Cordray third. Cornell rallied all the way back to fourth and Poe made it back to sixth, just behind Phil Edmondson.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (July 28, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. Derek Brown Stoutland, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. Tim Brown Stoutland, Mo. 4. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 5. Clayton Campbell Otterville, Mo. 6. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 7. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 8. Eric Hammons Smithton, Mo. 9. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 10. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 11. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 12. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 13. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 14. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 15. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 16. James Hume Eldorado Springs, Mo. DNF. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. DNF. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. DNF. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. DNS. James Flood Crane, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Derek Brown Stoutland, Mo. 2. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 3. Clayton Campbell Otterville, Mo. 4. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 5. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 6. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 7. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 8. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. DNF. James Flood Crane, Mo. DNF. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Tim Brown Stoutland, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 4. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 5. Eric Hammons Smithton, Mo. 6. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 7. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 8. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 9. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 10. James Hume Eldorado Springs, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature – 1. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 3. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 4. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 5. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 6. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 7. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 8. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 9. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 10. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 11. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 12. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 13. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 14. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. 15. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. DNF. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. DNS. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 3. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 4. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 5. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 6. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. DNF. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. DNF. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. DNF. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 2. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 4. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 5. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. 7. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. 8. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 3. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 4. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 5. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 6. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. 7. Tyler Brown Richland, Mo. 8. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 9. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 10. Brice Gotschall Nevada, Mo. 11. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 12. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 13. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 14. Jimmy Ill Body Diamond, Mo. 15. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 16. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 17. Matthew Hendren Nevada, Mo. 18. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 19. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 20. Jerry Ellis Richland, Mo. 21. Hannah Frazee Cleveland, Mo. DNF. Daniel Yocom Ash Grove, Mo. DNS. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 2. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 3. Curt Drake Moran, Ks. 4. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 5. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 6. Jerry Ellis Richland, Mo. DNF. Daniel Yocom Ash Grove, Mo. DQ. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo.

Heat 2 1. Tyler Brown Richland, Mo. 2. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 3. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 4. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 5. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 6. Matthew Hendren Nevada, Mo. DNF. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. DNS. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat 3 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 3. Brice Gotschall Nevada, Mo. 4. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 5. Hannah Frazee Cleveland, Mo. 6. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 7. Jimmy Ill Body Diamond, Mo.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 2. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 3. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 4. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 5. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 6. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 7. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 8. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 9. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 10. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 11. Jim Body Diamond, Mo. 12. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. 13. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 14. Justin Moon Sedalia, Mo. 15. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. DNF. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. DNF. Andrew Smith Rogersville, Mo. DNF. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. DNF. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks.

Heat 1 – 1. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 2. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 3. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 4. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 5. Andrew Smith Rogersville, Mo. 6. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 7. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 8. Danny Martin Republic, Mo. 9. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. DNF. Chase Sigg Iola, Ks.

Heat 2 – 1. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 2. Justin Moon Sedalia, Mo. 3. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 4. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 5. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 6. Ryan Gillmore Springfield, Mo. 7. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 8. Jim Body Diamond, Mo. 9. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo.

USMTS Show-Me Shootout next: Many of the nation's premier Modified drivers will roll into Lucas Oil Speedway next Saturday for the 9th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Big O Tires Street Stocks also will be in action.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

