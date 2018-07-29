Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Comfort Inn Race Night Victories go to Schultz, Ferris, Dannar, Ebert, and Detherage at Central Missouri Speedway!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #13, Saturday, July 28, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Championship racing continued Saturday night for Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station race night at Central Missouri Speedway among the five competing divisions. On hand were 14 Pure Stocks, 23 B-Mods, 19 Mod-Lites, 12 Street Stocks, and 22 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds for a total of 90 cars.

Preliminary Action Recap: Heat races began with the Pure Stock class competing in a pair of events with Spencer Reiff claiming a first-ever Pure Stock victory ahead of Joey Harper. Gale Harper held off a strong group of runners to take heat two over Darrin Christy. B-Mod prelim victories went to Jeremy Lile over Jacob Callahan, Ed Noll ahead of Jake Richards, and Jacob Ebert over Steve Clancy.

The solid field of Mod-Lites continued with three action-packed heats to sort out the main event. In the opening heat, Travis Alexander drove to the win with Cody Miller second. Donnie Danner dominated heat two for the win with Jeff Raffurty advancing to second. Mod-Lite dominator Dillon Raffurty took the last heat win with Tony Kerr crossing second. Street Stocks were next up in the program with a pair of eight-lap heats. Belton, Missouri’s Allen Perryman ran very strong to collect the victory for the first heat over Brett Wood. Larry Ferris had a convincing win in heat two as returning racer Bryce McMillin dropped in for a second-place finish.

Modifieds came close to racing for their bonus pat coming up just two cars short; however, the 22 cars on hand thrilled the fans with three big heats. Terry Schultz returned to action and moved from fifth to take the win in heat one with Dalton Kirk claiming second. Rick Beebe held on for the win despite heavy contact with the front retaining wall in heat two to edge out Lewis Jackson. The final heat race of the night belonged to Tim Karrick of Basehor, Kansas, who dominated the race ahead of Dean Wille for the victory.

Main Events Recap: Spencer Reiff and Gale Harper began the second half of the program as the Pure Stocks were first to hit the track for their 15-lap event. Rodger Detherage moved to the front with Reiff as the drivers ran side-by side through the opening laps. By lap eight, heavy smoke began to bellow from Reiff’s car, ultimately leading to his demise from the race. Despite some mid-race pressure from Darrin Christy, Detherage went on to collect his third win of the year and eighth overall CMS victory. Christy was second followed by Jaren Powrie.

Jeremy Lile was seeking his first B-Mod feature win of the season as he started side-by-side with Jacob Ebert to begin the 20-lap main event. B-Mods were next for their 20-lap main event, which unfortunately was caution-plagued in the early going. Jeremy Lile paced the way in search of his first feature victory this season, but Jacob Ebert passed for the lead late in the race and prevailed for his 42nd career victory. Jake Richards advanced to second by the finish with Lile holding on to third.

For the Mod Lites, Travis Alexander and Dillon Raffurty, who was seeking his 14th-consecutive victory in a row at local tracks, occupied the front row. The opening laps were set with a furious pace by Raffurty as he assumed command at the front. However, by mid-race Donnie Dannar was showing some speed as he came forward and grabbed the lead with five laps remaining. One final restart slowed the field with a pair of laps to go but Dannar held on for his seventh career CMS win over Dillon Raffurty and Jeff Raffurty.

Brett Wood is the season point’s leader in the Street Stocks but was searching for his first feature win of the season as he and Allen Perryman started on row one. The front of the field set a quick pace with Wood, Perryman, Larry Ferris and Brian Inlow. After a quick early caution, Wood and Perryman were turning quick laps with Ferris slowly reeling the leaders in and ultimately taking the lead and going on to collect his first-ever CMS win over a strong run to the front by Jay Prevete in second and Brett Wood third.

Modifieds closed the night with a 25-lap main as Terry Schultz and Tim Karrick paced the field at the drop of the green. The two leaders ran very close through the initial stages of the race as they ran both high and low searching for the best lines. Karrick was strong early pressuring Schultz but spun from contention, opening up the runner-up spot to Dean Wille. Schultz kept up the high-side momentum through several mid to late-race cautions and eventually went on to collect his 66th career victory. Dalton Kirk advanced to second by race-end with Wille rounding out the top three.

For complete information head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Next week, Saturday, August 4th is Kid’s Night at the Races! This special night for the kids will feature foot races on the track by boys and girls in 6 age groups from toddler to age 12. All kids will receive a free hot dog and drink courtesy of promoters Earl and Susan Walls and to top off the night every kid 12 or under will go home with a bag stuffed full of donated items by racers and fans, which will include school supplies, toys, trinkets, candy, and more! Race Night with ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Pit Gates will open at 4:30 followed by Spectator Grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15, the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

A-Main Results from 7-28-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 100 2. 5. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 6. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 91 4. 11. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 87 5. 9. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks. 84 6. 3. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 81 7. 10. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 78 8. 2. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 7. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 11. 13. Allen Petty (11x)

Marshall, Mo. 70 12. 12. Chris Brockway (23)

Knob Noster, Mo. 68 DNS. 8. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 45 DNS. 14. Jim Nolker (F86)

Richmond, Mo. 45 DQ. 1. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 0

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 5. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 1. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 91 4. 3. Ed Noll (15)

Excelsior Springs, Mo. 87 5. 6. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 84 6. 4. Kaleb Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 81 7. 10. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 78 8. 7. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 76 9. 15. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo. 74 10. 16. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 72 11. 8. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 70 12. 17. Bobby Cochran (29)

Independence, Mo. 68 13. 19. Austen Raybourn (57)

Odessa, Mo. 66 14. 9. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 15. 13. Cody Watson (3W)

Fulton, Mo. 62 16. 14. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 60 17. 20. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 58 18. 21. Chris Spies (27s)

Raymore, Mo. 56 19. 18. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 55 20. 22. Derek Nevels (44)

Corder, Mo. 54 21. 11. Dean Bachner (91)

Shawnee, Ks. 53 22. 12. James McMillin (68m)

Warrensburg, Mo. 52 DNS. 23. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 45

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 3. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 91 4. 5. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 1. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 84 6. 10. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 7. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 6. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 76 9. 11. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 74 10. 8. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 72 11. 14. Josh Crump (157)

Urich, Mo. 70 12. 9. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 68 13. 12. John Sharp (88)

Vassar, Ks. 66 14. 16. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 64 15. 17. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 62 16. 13. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks. 60 17. 15. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks. 58 18. 19. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 56 19. 18. Renee Sharp (78)

Vassar, Ks. 55

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 8. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 1. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 2. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 87 5. 10. Zack Smith (1)

Centertown, Mo. 84 6. 9. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 81 7. 6. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 4. Bryce McMillin (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 11. Larry McCrackin (44)

Edgerton, Mo. 74 10. 12. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 72 11. 5. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo. 70 12. 7. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 68

MODIFIED A-Feature