Devin Moran wins the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury American Legion Speedway!

Last Chance Showdown #1

Results are not official

1 #11 Gordy Gundaker Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap G & G Motorsports 15 06:56.605 2 00:13.963 Missouri 2 #28e Dennis Erb Jr Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Dennis Erb Jr. 15 06:59.009 5 00:14.237 2.404 2.404 Illinois 3 #15d Justin Duty Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap DBA JDR Racing Services 15 07:00.450 5 00:14.175 3.845 1.441 Oregon 4 #25w Allen Weisser Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Christopher Lee Osborne Sr. 15 07:02.346 4 00:14.475 5.741 1.896 Illinois 5 #12c Jeff Curl Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jeff Curl Racing 15 07:07.798 1 00:14.949 11.193 5.452 Illinois 6 #1m Mike Mataragas Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Michael Martagas 15 07:09.056 5 00:15.009 12.451 1.258 Illinois 7 #84 Myles Moos Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Pat Moos 15 07:10.548 8 00:14.865 13.943 1.492 Illinois 8 #54 David Breazeale Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Fifty – Four Motorsports LLC 15 07:11.269 4 00:15.277 14.664 0.721 Mississippi 9 #32p Bobby Pierce Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Bob Pierce 14 06:44.782 7 00:13.895 Illinois 10 #25k Bill Kettering Jr. Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap William E. Kettering Jr. 14 07:04.179 8 00:15.987 7.574 19.397 Illinois 11 #79w Greg Wagner Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Greg Wagner 14 07:10.641 1 00:15.852 14.036 6.462 Illinois 12 #9D Daniel Flessner Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Daniel R. Flessner 9 05:35.595 7 00:15.027 Illinois 13 #25 Shane Clanton Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Weldbank Energy Corp 7 05:07.733 2 00:14.279 Georgia 14 #39 Rob Toland Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Robert Lee Toland Jr. 2 00:31.262 2 00:14.978 Illinois 15 #74 Russ Adams Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Russ Adams 00:00 0 00:00 Illinois

Last Chance Showdown #2

Results are not official

1 #21 Billy Moyer Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Billy Moyer SR 15 14:35.656 4 00:14.320 Arkansas 2 #20 Jimmy Owens Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap R & W Motorsports 15 14:37.476 2 00:14.307 1.820 1.820 Tennessee 3 #25F Jason Feger Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jason Feger 15 14:39.503 4 00:14.448 3.847 2.027 Illinois 4 #B1 Brent Larson Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Arnold M. Ranta 15 14:41.738 12 00:14.586 6.082 2.235 Minnesota 5 #29 Spencer Diercks Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Steve Diercks 15 14:45.257 4 00:15.280 9.601 3.519 Iowa 6 #77 Jay Morris Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jay Morris 15 14:46.097 1 00:15.416 10.441 0.840 Illinois 7 #28 Sammy Epling Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Samuel Epling 15 14:46.266 13 00:15.363 10.610 0.169 Michigan 8 #7T Steve Thorsten Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Steve Thorsten 15 14:47.479 1 00:15.479 11.823 1.213 Illinois 9 #22B Jonathan Brauns Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jonathan Brauns 15 14:48.578 1 00:15.572 12.922 1.099 Iowa 10 #5d Brian Dunn Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Brian Dunn 15 14:51.149 13 00:16.004 15.493 2.571 Illinois 11 #15 Matt Shannon Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Steve Shannon 12 14:01.531 6 00:15.414 Illinois 12 #15s Taylor Scheffler Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap SV10 6 06:22.715 2 00:15.367 Wisconsin 13 #6 Blake Spencer Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Blake Spencer 6 06:22.720 3 00:15.879 0.005 Florida 14 #7s Jay Sparks Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jay A. Sparks 00:00 0 00:00 Illinois 15 #10 Scott Schmitt Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap SGS Materials 00:00 0 00:00 0.000 Illinois

Last Chance Showdown #3

Results are not official

1 #91 Tyler Erb Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Tyler Erb 15 07:11.534 4 00:14.438 Texas 2 #12 Jason Jameson Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap JRR Motor Sales 15 07:12.399 4 00:14.434 0.865 0.865 Indiana 3 #18c Chase Junghans Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Greg Junghans 15 07:13.140 13 00:14.811 1.606 0.741 Kansas 4 #4 Bob Gardner Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Robert A. Gardner 15 07:14.414 4 00:15.087 2.880 1.274 Illinois 5 #89 Mike Spatola Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Mike Spatola 15 07:15.562 12 00:15.040 4.028 1.148 Illinois 6 #15v Kolby Vanderbergh Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Kolby Vanderbergh 15 07:17.069 12 00:15.257 5.535 1.507 Illinois 7 #4G Kody Evans Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Kody Evans Racing 15 07:17.896 11 00:15.198 6.362 0.827 Ohio 8 #71 Hudson O’Neal Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Todd H. Burns 15 07:18.412 3 00:14.313 6.878 0.516 Indiana 9 #87 Derek Doll Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Marshall D. Doll 15 07:19.767 5 00:15.340 8.233 1.355 West Virginia 10 #B12 Kevin Weaver Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Kevin Weaver 15 07:20.032 4 00:15.154 8.498 0.265 Illinois 11 #14 Glen Thompson Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Glen Thompson 15 07:21.957 6 00:15.871 10.423 1.925 Illinois 12 #61 Curtis Radke Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Curtis Radke 15 07:22.526 11 00:15.798 10.992 0.569 Illinois 13 #71k Jim Rogers Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jimmy C. Rogers III 15 07:26.484 3 00:15.829 14.950 3.958 Georgia 14 #51 Joey Moriarty Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap J & J Racing 12 06:37.304 4 00:15.446 Arizona 15 #55 Collin Alexander Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Collin Alexander 00:00 0 00:00 Illinois

9th Annual Prairie Dirt Shootout

Results are not official

1 #32p Bobby Pierce Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Bob Pierce 25 10:22.392 22 00:14.840 Illinois 2 #25F Jason Feger Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jason Feger 25 10:22.794 1 00:14.620 0.402 0.402 Illinois 3 #25w Allen Weisser Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Christopher Lee Osborne Sr. 25 10:23.195 16 00:15.073 0.803 0.401 Illinois 4 #4 Bob Gardner Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Robert A. Gardner 25 10:23.955 11 00:15.163 1.563 0.760 Illinois 5 #12c Jeff Curl Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jeff Curl Racing 25 10:24.763 4 00:15.172 2.371 0.808 Illinois 6 #15v Kolby Vanderbergh Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Kolby Vanderbergh 25 10:26.076 3 00:15.163 3.684 1.313 Illinois 7 #15d Justin Duty Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap DBA JDR Racing Services 25 10:26.566 1 00:15.285 4.174 0.490 Oregon 8 #84 Myles Moos Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Pat Moos 25 10:26.660 9 00:15.571 4.268 0.094 Illinois 9 #77 Jay Morris Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jay Morris 25 10:27.572 15 00:15.462 5.180 0.912 Illinois 10 #4G Kody Evans Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Kody Evans Racing 25 10:27.812 4 00:15.524 5.420 0.240 Ohio 11 #28 Sammy Epling Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Samuel Epling 25 10:28.209 7 00:15.479 5.817 0.397 Michigan 12 #87 Derek Doll Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Marshall D. Doll 25 10:28.360 7 00:15.751 5.968 0.151 West Virginia 13 #1m Mike Mataragas Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Michael Martagas 25 10:29.419 4 00:15.411 7.027 1.059 Illinois 14 #B1 Brent Larson Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Arnold M. Ranta 25 10:32.017 7 00:15.229 9.625 2.598 Minnesota 15 #25k Bill Kettering Jr. Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap William E. Kettering Jr. 24 10:29.915 15 00:16.132 7.523 Illinois 16 #7T Steve Thorsten Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Steve Thorsten 24 10:30.213 4 00:15.704 7.821 0.298 Illinois 17 #14 Glen Thompson Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Glen Thompson 22 07:55.573 3 00:16.116 Illinois 18 #22B Jonathan Brauns Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Jonathan Brauns 19 07:06.302 6 00:16.096 Iowa 19 #89 Mike Spatola Late Models Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Mike Spatola 17 06:25.674 1 00:15.333 Illinois

29th Annual Prairie Dirt Classic

Results are not official