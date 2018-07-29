Springfield Raceway Results – 7/28/18

Springfield Raceway Results

-Quick Hits-

•Jon Driskill picks up his 1st career win

•Chuck Comer comes home 4th after winning the B-main

Feature results

1st) #88D Jon Driskill

2nd) #USA1 Chris Hawkins

3rd) #1/4 Brandon Hunter

4th) #83 Chuck Comer

5th) #15 Kylan Garner

6th) #6 7/8 Sundance Keeper

7th) #98 Larry Campbell

8th) #23 Mark Simon

9th) #9 Darrin Crisler

10th) #30 Don Cloyd

11th) #88M Jeremy Manes

12th) #5G Garrett Essary

13th) #17 Miles Newman

14th) #33 Mike Bitner

15th) #51 Eddie Martin

16th) #45 Marvin Forrest

17th) #555 Brandon Cheek

18th) #20 Darrell Mooneyham

19th) #18 Shawn Williams

20th) #66 Hayden Ross (Disquailfied – Right front Spring infraction)

Heat Race winners – #98 Larry Campbell, #23 Mark Simon, #1/4 Brandon Hunter, #30 Don Cloyd

Dash For Cash winner – #15 Kylan Garner

USRA B Modifieds

1 ( 3) 00 Cody Jolly

2 ( 2) 112 Justin Comer Joplin

3 ( 5) 1/4 Aaron Scroggins

4 ( 1) 25m Rex Merritt

5 ( 4) 25 Lexy VanZandt

6 ( 6) 5W Derek Watson

7 ( 15) 21 Jackie Dalton

8 ( 16) 37 Clint Johnson

9 ( 7) 9D Dwight Niehoff

10 ( 12) C88 Cory Johnson

11 ( 8) 8 Dillion McCowan

12 (14) 82 Jace Parmley

13 ( 11) 10 Russell Niehoff

14 ( 17) 50B Andy Beauchamp

15 ( 10) 414 Ryan Thomas

16 ( 20) 17R Rod Inman

17 ( 9) 21x Cody Rider

18 ( 13) 01H Kyle Hatfield

19 ( 19) 32 Kelly Hicks

20 ( 18) 8x Jeff Scroggins

DNS-D7 Shawn Duncan, 55B Bill Schahuber, 17s Ken Scott, 3A Aaron Speck

Midwest Modz

1) Rob Muilenburg 2) Elijah Keepper 3) Gary Krebs 4) Scott Campbell 5) Tim Mullins 6) Jared McIntire 7) Kyle Bates 8) Jeremy Lahey 9) Jonathon Dean 10) Robert High 11) Shawn Carlberg 12) Rick Lampe 13) John Lankton 14) Ian Morrisett 15) Garrett Thompson 16) Donnie Aust 17) Kriag Morgan 18) Andy Aust Did Not Qualify-Lacey Menzie, Dusty Sanderson,Justin Yacko, Justin Tidwell,Dakota Maggard, Ken Walker,Caleb Starnes, Justin Wald

Legends

1) Justin Comer 2) Grasyn Cox 3) Wayne Johnston 4) Trenton Simon 5) Steve Harshbarger 6) Shane Lee 7) Dave Comer 8) Danny DeMasters 9) Dalton Ives

Pure Stocks

1) James Redus 2) Tyrel Jones 3) Kyle Purvis 4) Jacob Cater 5) Rex Frieze 6) Michael Williams 7) Richard Sparks 8) Dave Wagy DNS-Randy High, Robert Yount

Springfield Raceway will not be racing Aug. 4th due to The Ozark Empire Fair Week.

Will be back in Action With The Summit Weekly Racing Series with Added Money to The Out Pace B Modifieds presented by Reliable Chevorlet along with USRA Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Legends and Pure Stocks