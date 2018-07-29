Springfield Raceway Results – 7/28/18

Springfield Raceway Results
-Quick Hits-
•Jon Driskill picks up his 1st career win
•Chuck Comer comes home 4th after winning the B-main
Feature results
1st) #88D Jon Driskill
2nd) #USA1 Chris Hawkins
3rd) #1/4 Brandon Hunter
4th) #83 Chuck Comer
5th) #15 Kylan Garner
6th) #6 7/8 Sundance Keeper
7th) #98 Larry Campbell
8th) #23 Mark Simon
9th) #9 Darrin Crisler
10th) #30 Don Cloyd
11th) #88M Jeremy Manes
12th) #5G Garrett Essary
13th) #17 Miles Newman
14th) #33 Mike Bitner
15th) #51 Eddie Martin
16th) #45 Marvin Forrest
17th) #555 Brandon Cheek
18th) #20 Darrell Mooneyham
19th) #18 Shawn Williams
20th) #66 Hayden Ross (Disquailfied – Right front Spring infraction)
Heat Race winners – #98 Larry Campbell, #23 Mark Simon, #1/4 Brandon Hunter, #30 Don Cloyd
Dash For Cash winner – #15 Kylan Garner
USRA B Modifieds
1 ( 3) 00 Cody Jolly
2 ( 2) 112 Justin Comer Joplin
3 ( 5) 1/4 Aaron Scroggins
4 ( 1) 25m Rex Merritt
5 ( 4) 25 Lexy VanZandt
6 ( 6) 5W Derek Watson
7 ( 15) 21 Jackie Dalton
8 ( 16) 37 Clint Johnson
9 ( 7) 9D Dwight Niehoff
10 ( 12) C88 Cory Johnson
11 ( 8) 8 Dillion McCowan
12 (14) 82 Jace Parmley
13 ( 11) 10 Russell Niehoff
14 ( 17) 50B Andy Beauchamp
15 ( 10) 414 Ryan Thomas
16 ( 20) 17R Rod Inman
17 ( 9) 21x Cody Rider
18 ( 13) 01H Kyle Hatfield
19 ( 19) 32 Kelly Hicks
20 ( 18) 8x Jeff Scroggins
DNS-D7 Shawn Duncan, 55B Bill Schahuber, 17s Ken Scott, 3A Aaron Speck
Midwest Modz
1) Rob Muilenburg 2) Elijah Keepper 3) Gary Krebs 4) Scott Campbell 5) Tim Mullins 6) Jared McIntire 7) Kyle Bates 8) Jeremy Lahey 9) Jonathon Dean 10) Robert High 11) Shawn Carlberg 12) Rick Lampe 13) John Lankton 14) Ian Morrisett 15) Garrett Thompson 16) Donnie Aust 17) Kriag Morgan 18) Andy Aust Did Not Qualify-Lacey Menzie, Dusty Sanderson,Justin Yacko, Justin Tidwell,Dakota Maggard, Ken Walker,Caleb Starnes, Justin Wald
Legends
1) Justin Comer 2) Grasyn Cox 3) Wayne Johnston 4) Trenton Simon 5) Steve Harshbarger 6) Shane Lee 7) Dave Comer 8) Danny DeMasters 9) Dalton Ives
Pure Stocks
1) James Redus 2) Tyrel Jones 3) Kyle Purvis 4) Jacob Cater 5) Rex Frieze 6) Michael Williams 7) Richard Sparks 8) Dave Wagy DNS-Randy High, Robert Yount
Springfield Raceway will not be racing Aug. 4th due to The Ozark Empire Fair Week.
