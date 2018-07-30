First LaSalle Speedway date is Aug. 4 for Deery Brothers Summer Series

LASALLE, Ill. (July 30) – The Deery Brothers Summer Series makes its first-ever visit Saturday to LaSalle Speedway, where a $2,000 check awaits the winner of the Aug. 4 Illinois Valley IMCA Showdown main event.

The 10th of a dozen races on the 2018 IMCA Late Model tour schedule pays a minimum of $300 to start.

“IMCA Late Models have previously raced at LaSalle One Night Stand events and I know our driv­ers are looking forward to being part of the first Deery event there,” said Tour Director Kevin Yoder. “There are no weekly sanctioned events that night so Late Model drivers looking to run for national points can do so at LaSalle.”

Pit gates open at 2 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 4 p.m. with the drivers’ meeting at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $30 and free for kids ages 11 and under. Pit passes are $40 or $20 for kids. When purchased online, skybox seats and VIP stadium seating are both $35. Advance tickets are $25.

Reserved VIP motorhome parking is $20; reserved VIP car parking is $10.

Completing the Saturday card at LaSalle are IMCA Modifieds in a $3,000 to win, minimum $150 to start Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot qualifier, and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods in a $1,200 to win, minimum $120 to start main event. Entry fees are $75 for the Modifieds and $50 for the Northern SportMods.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing Nationals and Illinois State points will be awarded in both divi­sions; Modifieds also earn Side Biter Chassis North Central Region points.

An open practice for all divisions runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. Pit passes will be $20 while grandstand seating is free.

Final events of the 32nd annual Deery Brothers Summer Series are Sept. 3, opening night of the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s at Boone Speedway, and Sept. 21 at Davenport Speedway.

Deery Brothers Summer Series top 20 point standings – 1. Justin Kay, Wheatland, Iowa, 353; 2. Ryan Dolan, Lisbon, Iowa, 332; 3. Jeremiah Hurst, Dubuque, Iowa, 312; 4. Curt Martin, Independ­ence, Iowa, and Todd Cooney, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, both 307; 6. Nick Marolf, Moscow, Iowa, 277; 7. Joe Zrostlik, Long Grove, Iowa, 274; 8. Chad Holladay, Muscatine, Iowa, 269; 9. Darrel DeFrance, Marshalltown, Iowa, 260; 10. Andy Eckrich, Oxford, Iowa, 226; 11. Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, Iowa, 210; 12. Rob Moss, Iowa City, Iowa, 202; 13. Tim Simpson, Iowa City, Iowa, 201; 14. Chad Coyne, Orion, Ill., 190; 15. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa, 184; 16. Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa, 176; 17. Terry Neal, Ely, Iowa, 168; 18. Curt Schroeder, Newton, Iowa, 158; 19. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, Ill., 141; 20. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, Iowa, 139.