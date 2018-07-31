Illinois State Fair Races Fast Approaching



Springfield Mile To Again Feature USAC, ARCA, & Sportsman

The 2018 Illinois State Fair in Springfield opens its doors in just over a week, which means that race fans everywhere are putting together their travel plans for the historic races at the Springfield Mile. The racing action takes center stage each and every year on the final weekend of the fair. This year, the mile comes alive with the USAC Silver Crown Series Champ Cars, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, and the UMP Sportsman on Saturday and Sunday, August 18-19.

On Saturday, August 18, the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars return for the Bettenhausen 100. The race has seen a great resurgence over the last couple of years and this year’s event is expected to have a field well over 30 cars. The 2016 event saw 40 cars on the property with Jerry Coons, Jr. setting fast time and Justin Grant claiming the win. Brian Tyler also put on a great show, coming through the field to lead. Tyler fell out of the event in the late stages. Grant was followed across the line by Kody Swanson, Jeff Swindell, Coons, and Dave Darland.

Then on Sunday, August 19, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards comes to town for the Allen Crowe Memorial 100. Last year’s event saw former ARCA champion, Grant Enfinger, take the victory in the Allgaier Motorsports prepared #16. Enfinger passed Christian Eckes on lap 63 of the 100 lap event. Austin Theriault ran Enfinger down in the late going but was unable to get by. Tyler Dippel, Sheldon Creed, and Shane Lee completed the top five.

Also racing that weekend will be the UMP Sportsman class. The Sportsman Nationals event will pay $1,500 to win and will have practice and qualifying heats on Saturday with the 20-lap feature on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols, won his fifth Sportsman Nationals event in a row. Entry forms are available on the Track Enterprises facebook page, website, and by calling 217-764-3200.

On Saturday, August 18, registration and pits will open at 7:00 AM, grandstands and ticket office at 9:00, Silver Crown practice at 10:00, qualifying at 11:30, Sportsman hotlaps at 12:00 noon, Silver Crown semi at 12:30, Sportsman heats at 1:00, and the Bettenhausen 100 at 2:00.

Sunday, August 19th times are 5:30 AM for registration and pit gates, 8:30 for grandstands and ticket office, 9:00 for practice, ARCA qualifying at 11:00, Sportsman feature at 12:00 noon, an ARCA autograph session at 12:15, and the Allen Crowe Memorial 100 will take the green at 1:35.

Advance reserved adult tickets can be purchased for either of the days for $25, a discount of $5. Children 11 and under are $10. Tickets may be purchased by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or by contacting either of the two fairgrounds ticket offices. Discount tickets for Sunday’s ARCA event can also be purchased at Central Illinois Menards stores.

The host hotel for the State Fair event is the Carpenter Street Hotel. The hotel is located in downtown Springfield, less than three miles from the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Hotel also features a shuttle service that will run most days during the fair. To reserve your room for the USAC/ARCA Illinois State Fair race weekend, visit www.carpenterstreethotel.com or call 217-789-9100. Please ask the front desk for details.

For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com.