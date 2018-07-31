St. Francois County Raceway Results – 7/28/18

Hello Race Fans! This is your race recap for St. Francois County Raceway’s July 28th show. This night was the famous Fan Appreciation Night. Before the races even started, the track put on a car show for the fans to come in early and see some of the cars that would be turning laps later in the night. St. Francois County would like to say thank you to all 27 drivers that volunteered to bring their cars out early for the car show. On top of the car show, there were many different giveaways curtesy of a long list of drivers. Thank you to all those drivers as well. Now let’s get to the racing action.

Up first for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 16 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Brian Worley taking the win in the 23w car with Jeff Frohwitter finishing in second place in the 26j car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 1e of William Kurtz.

Heat race number two also had eight cars take the green flag. The winner of this one was the 15 car of Danny Resinger while Matt Dickerman finished in second place in the 18d car. Picking up the third place finish was David Chilton behind the wheel of the 69x car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Brian Worley claiming the win in the 23w car. Tim Nash finished in second place in the 7 car which was enough for him to pick up the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for the A-Modifieds for passing 14 cars. Third place went to the 18d car driven by Matt Dickerman with Darryll Dickerson finishing in fourth place in the 44 car. Finishing in fifth place was the 56 car driven by Tommy Worley.

Running second for the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 21 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Of those six, Scottie Gretzmacher picked up his first heat race win of the season in the 16g car with Tommy Worley Jr finishing in second place in the 7c car. Third place went to Joey Boyd behind the wheel of the 67 car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. This time it was Kent Buckley claiming the win in the 87 car. Finishing in second place was the 10 car of Dusty Homan with Chuck Walker finishing in third place in the 55x car.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Timmy Montgomery finishing out front in the 32 machine while his brother Joey Montgomery finished in second place in the 35 car. Taking third place was the 72 car driven by Kevin Petty.

The dash was a six lap race with Tommy Worley Jr claiming the win and the pole for the main event in the 7c car. Second place went to Kent Buckley in the 87 car while Joey Montgomery finished in third in the 35 car.

The main event was a 25 lap race with Tommy Worley Jr picking up another win on the season in the 7c car. Finishing in second place was the 35 car with Joey Montgomery behind the wheel while Kent Buckley finished in third place in the 87 car. Picking up the fourth place finish was Timmy Montgomery in the 32 car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place, and earning the hard charger award, was Jeff Wurst in the 88 car. Wurst passed five cars to earn the hard charger award.

Running third was the Super Street class. There were 15 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Chuck Adams picking up the win in the 99 car with Robert Hicks finishing in second place in the 32 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 00 car of David Baker.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag with Kasey Nation picking up the win in the 26 car. Finishing in second place was the 44r car of Ricky McCullough with Chris Boyd finishing in third place in the 70 car.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kasey Nations taking an early lead and never looking back in the 26 car. Finishing in second place was the 99 car driven by Chuck Adams with David Baker finishing in third place in the 00 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the Super Streets Jason Neel in the 94n car. Neel passed seven cars to earn the Go Fast Award. Finishing in fifth place was the 21w car of Brad Callahan.

Up next was the 600cc Micros class. There were 12 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Ryan Mueller picking up the win in the 33m car. Finishing in second place was the 95j car of Josh Fisher with Dylan Politte finishing in third place in the 55 car.

Heat race number two was scheduled to start six cars, but only five took the green flag. Of those five, Cole Tinsley claimed the top spot in the 00 car while Austin Nixon finished in second place in the 21 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 10k car with Brian Wampler behind the wheel.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Cole Tinsley riding the cushion all the way to his first Micros victory in the 00 car. Finishing in second place was the 33m car driven by Ryan Mueller with Josh Fisher finishing in third place in the 95j car. Finishing in fourth place was the 18 car of Steve Finn with Dylan Politte finishing in fifth place in the 55 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner for the Micros went to Aidan Homan in the 5 car for passing five cars to finish seventh.

Running last for the night was the B-Modifieds. There were 24 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to start the race, but only seven of them took the green flag. Of those seven, Lou Driemeier took the win in the 3d car with Jeff Whitter finishing in second place in the 74 car. Finishing in third place was the 4 car driven by Ken Huber.

Heat race number two had eight cars take the green flag with Johnny Crump finishing out front in the 27j car. Second place went to Patrick DeNoyer in the 25 car with Josh Gibson finishing in third place in the 8g1 car.

The third heat race also had eight cars take the green flag. Finishing out front was the 147 car driven by Kyle Stolzer. Second place went to the 56l car with Jim Lafferty behind the wheel while Tyler Helm finished in third place in the 69h car.

Since only 20 cars may start them main event, there had to be a B-Main. Taking the win for the B-Main was the 12e car of Duane Eckhoff with Cole Sensel finishing in second place in the 36 car. Finishing in third place was the 67 car of Scott Winters.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kyle Stolzer claim another win on the season. Finishing in second place was the 74 car with Jeff Whitter behind the wheel while the 56l car of Jim Lafferty finished in third place. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 27j car of Johnny Crump with Lou Driemeier finishing in fifth place in the 3d car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 36 car of Cole Sensel for passing eight cars to finish ninth.