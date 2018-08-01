STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.1.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend’s Prairie Dirt Classic. Scott Bloomquist is still the high point man but if Brandon Sheppard or Chris Madden pick up the win at Cedar Lake Speedway this weekend they will take over the top spot in the rankings. The coveted title USA Nationals pays a whopping $50,000 to win. Bloomquist can’t participate in any World Racing Group events until the World 100 so no points for Team Zero this weekend. No Lucas races til next weekend, there is a $10,000 to win event at Brownstown Indiana this weekend featuring the MARS series. All eyes this weekend will be at Cedar Lake featuring the World of Outlaws.

Last weekend was the 29th Annual Prairie Dirt Classic, and it was Ohio’s Devin Moran who picked up the check from the Bank of Pontiac. It was Moran’s biggest win of his career and it was worth $30,000. It wasn’t easy either he had to pass defending event winner Brandon Sheppard to get the job done. Moran also climbed up 7 spots in the rankings with the win. Mike Marlar passed Sheppard at the checkers to take home second with Brandon taking home third. Marlar didn’t seem to be in contention until the last 20 laps of the 100 lap affair. Mike remains 5th in the Rankings and Davenport fell from 2nd to 4th in the rankings with a poor finish at the PDC.

Wrapping up the PDC, I don’t know how they can make the event any bigger, the only thing they can do is pay more money and that is about it and find some more grandstands. The event drew over 60 late models and 60 modifieds. I don’t think people realize how tough the regional racers are in the Illinois area, than throw in about 30 heavy hitters, well it makes for a very entertaining weekend on the baddest bullring in the country. The stands are packed and people are ten deep standing next to the fence, the campground is overflowing.

The atmosphere feels like college gameday on Saturday with Dirt on Dirt Suave Talk, feels like an Auburn vs Alabama football game. The Fatheads are out of control, some are hysterical you got the missing Bloomquist drug test bottle, Tim McCreadie Help Wanted, Tyler Erb – I came in like a wrecking ball theme looking like Miley Cyrus just to name a few, they are awesome and there are about 50 of them circulating the grounds. The Shriner Golf Tournament on Thursday raised over $15,000 and close to 20 drivers were on hand to support the golf outing. After the golf outing the American Legion feeds everybody a pork chop dinner on the grounds before a live auction takes place. Once the auction is over Fairbury has live entertainment for everyone to enjoy. It just doesn’t get any better, but the big reason FALS is what it is – THE RACING IS AS GOOD AS IT GETS !!!

Some of the racing highlights of the week had to be first the battle between Kyle Bronson and Bobby Pierce. The two were knocking the cushion down not giving each other an inch. Bobby jumped the cushion and the result was DNF in his preliminary feature. It should be noted Bobby did not transfer out of the B-Main Saturday after starting deep in the field. The result would be he would need to start deep in the Shootout and have to win the race to make the show. He did of course, he won the shootout by passing Jason Feger on the last lap. I was heartbroken for Feger, but Bobby what can you say, love him or hate him, the kid always puts on a show.

Also if the Summer Nationals was not enough watching Shannon Babb and Brian Shirley going toe to toe in the final preliminary event feature of the night Friday was just awesome. Babb ran down Shirley and passed him on the last lap and just squeezed by at the checkers to win by a fender. It was a great race and watching these two and the respect they show each other is just awesome to watch. The two were parked in the pits next to each other and actually laughed about it afterwards. Two great competitors that are not even an hour apart from each other, this is great to see.

The winner of course Devin Moran, the kid is good and is getting better and better and is proving not only is he is good on the bullrings but just last month he won a big UMP Summer National / World of Outlaw event at Terre Haute on a big half mile. He ran a very smart race and watching him in victory lane, he knew how big the event was and knows how hard it is to win this event. I expect big things from the kid after all his dad Donnie was one of the best ever.

Would Fairbury please give Mike Harrison a key to the city ? All the guy does is promote the event and win just about every time he is there. The guy is a machine and now has over 20 plus wins. He will have no problem reaching 30 wins again this year in Modifieds. Some folks will say he is the best they have ever seen in a modified. I know one thing it seems every place I go if there is a cushion, you might as well as write the check.

I want to give a big shout out to a few, starting with the staff at Fairbury for always making me feel at home. Chuck Vaughn and his staff do an incredible job and can’t wait to get back there for the FALS Frenzy in a couple of weeks. Matt Curl does an exceptional job as always miss him at Fairbury and the Outlaws are very lucky to have him. He is just first class all the way. I want to thank the Popejoy’s for giving my wife a two-seater ride with Mike Marlar at the wheel. The Popejoy’s for the most part seem like they run Fairbury, Ray and his son Beau do an incredible job and are great people who will do anything to see the event go on without a hitch. Dan Kukuck and Eric Tjarks for organizing the golf tourney each year and I can tell you it is not easy. Mike Norris the voice of Fairbury on the microphone, a lot of folks have no idea also how much Mike is involved in the event each year behind the scenes. Charlie Hoselton at Varsitee Screen Printing is very devoted person and alliance to Fairbury. Charlie does all the polos, merchandise, and fatheads for the PDC. I hear the guy can even take a punch!

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 8.1.2018

1 Scott Bloomquist

2 Brandon Sheppard

3 Chris Madden

4 Jonathan Davenport

5 Mike Marlar

6 Dale McDowell

7 Bobby Pierce

8 Brian Shirley

9 Shannon Babb

10 Jimmy Owens

11 Josh Richards

12 Tim McCreadie

13 Devin Moran

14 Earl Pearson Jr.

15 Don O’Neal

16 Chris Simpson

17 Hudson O’Neal

18 Brandon Overton

19 Billy Moyer

20 Ricky Weiss

21 Shane Clanton

22 Ryan Unzicker

23 Tyler Erb

24 Zach Dohm

25 Dennis Erb Jr.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don – see you at the races !! This week I am off to Pevely to support the IRON Man 55. No fenders for me this weekend it’s the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.