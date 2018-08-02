American Modified Series suspends Will Krup after tire not conforming to benchmark at Cedar Ridge!

Penalty / Fine Notice

Competitor: Will Krup (driver of the No. 19 JHA Motorsports entry)

Series: DIRTcar UMP Modified

Event: American Modified Series / Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

Date: July 21, 2018

Event and Explanation:

Tire samples were taken July 21, 2018 from participant finishers of the event at Cedar Ridge Speedway, Morgantown, KY. A total of three tires were sampled using the accepted practice of DIRTcar Racing and American Modified Series utilizing the team provided grooving iron and sample cuts taken by crew members. Samples were bagged and sealed with the signature of the represented crew member.

Specimen cuttings were sent to an independent laboratory for testing for chemically altering substances in the tires in a comparative analysis. The test revealed the tire had been altered and did not match or conform to the benchmarks provided by Hoosier Tire Company.

Penalty / Fine:

a) Disqualification from the event, including loss of all purse money and championship points earned in the event(s). (Purse money total $3000.00)

b) A fine of $2000.00

Total including loss of money, fine and tire analysis of $5000.00

Purse monies are held, please remit $2000.00

c) A loss of 1,000 championship points for the 2018 season.

d) A suspension from all sanctioned DIRTcar UMP Modified events for thirty (30) consecutive days or a total of four DIRTcar Sanctioned events where scheduled to race.

e) Placed on probation following the conclusion of the suspension for the remainder of the 2018 racing season (technical in nature).

f) Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or additional loss of points and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.

————————————-

JHA Motorsports Official Statement regarding the tire Infraction:

JACKSON, MO¬ (August, 2, 2018)

JHA Motorsports along with our driver Will Krup completely deny that the tire in question (a Hoosier M60), Nor any tire we have ever completed with, has been altered with any substance.

The tire in question was purchased new at the track (with sticker/label) the same afternoon of the race in which it was used in.

Much like other teams in recent history, we will begin the appeal process through the proper channels to clear the JHA/Krup names. We have obtained council and they have reached out to and are working with DIRTcar/WRG with full cooperation. They have also reached out to the American Modified Series (AMS) without response at this time.

JHA Motorsports has always supported tire testing, even advocated for it. That being said, we also feel there are some discrepancies in how the tire custody was/is handled. Including, questions on how the tire sample procedures are executed by officials and procedures at the labs that control and test the samples.

We would like to thank our friends, families, and sponsors for their continued support.