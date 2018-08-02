Lincoln IL Speedway Race To Be Part Of County Fair On Friday

Father-Son Battle To Highlight Lincoln Speedway Races

Event Takes Place Friday Night During Logan County Fair

(Lincoln, IL) This coming Friday night, August 3, Lincoln Speedway stock car racing will be the main attraction during the Logan County Fair. It will be just the second time that stock car racing has been a part of the fair and the first time in a decade. One of the top stories will be the family battle at the top of the Modified point standings.

The Modified class at Lincoln Speedway typically draws some of the best drivers in DIRTcar Modified national points. Fans are used to seeing the likes of many time national champion, Mike Harrison, perennial frontrunner Ray Bollinger from Kewanee, IL, Allen Weisser, Dave Wietholder, and others in the top ten in UMP standings. When it comes to regulars, the battle is tight, with a father-son duo leading the way.

Coming into the night, Austin Lynn, the son, leads the dad, Brian Lynn, by just four points. That’s a matter of just two feature positions with three weeks of racing left. The elder Lynn has won numerous track championships at Lincoln Speedway, while Austin had his best championship run a year ago when he finished second. The point battle is likely to be a race within a race all the way to the final checkered this season.

The Modifieds won’t be the only class to watch this week, though, as the Pro Late Models have a battle brewing between Decatur, IL’s Dakota Ewing and Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor. Ewing has a 16 point lead, which comes out to eight feature spots for the difference. The two drivers also sit second and third in national standings behind A.J. May, who won the last feature event at Lincoln on July 22.

In Nutech Seed DII Midget By Bailey Chassis standings, Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL currently has a commanding lead. While it’s far from over, Baugh is pretty comfortable barring any issues with his car in the remaining starts this year.

The DIRTcar B-Mods will be making their third and final appearance at the track this year, while the Hornets will also be in action. The Hornet standings are led by Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed, and the division has had a bit of a resurgence this year.

Fair admission is $3 per person this Friday night so grandstand admission has been slashed to just $12 for this event. In addition to the five division show, fans will be able to enjoy the fair food as well as the rides and other attractions.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:05, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 296 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 280 16 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 274 22 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 272 24 5 45 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 260 36 6 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 260 36 7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 210 86 8 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 208 88 9 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 200 96 10 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 180 116



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 312 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 308 4 3 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 276 36 4 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 274 38 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 174 138 6 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 148 164 7 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 144 168 8 1A Steve Meyer Stanton IL 114 198 9 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 108 204 10 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 108 204



Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 292 0 2 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 238 54 3 09 Robby McQuinn Springfield IL 226 66 4 12 Alex Hunsaker Moweaqua IL 206 86 5 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 186 106 6 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 186 106 7 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 160 132 8 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 156 136 9 37 Blake Bucholz Hartsburg IL 150 142 10 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 144 148



DIRTcar Hornets