Lincoln Speedway Results – 8/3/18

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:11:07.310
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|2
|1
|Kevin Crowder
|Argenta, IL
|15C
|3
|3
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13S
|4
|4
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|15B
|5
|6
|Tim Riech
|Petersburg, IL
|55
|6
|7
|Adam Rhoades
|Clinton, IL
|10
|7
|8
|Chris Hughes
|Taylorville, IL
|000
|8 (DNF)
|5
|Dante Brown
|Morrisonville, IL
|13
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:09:09.396
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|2
|6
|Kevin Crowder
|Argenta, IL
|15C
|3
|7
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13S
|4
|8
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|15B
|5
|2
|Dante Brown
|Morrisonville, IL
|13
|6
|4
|Tim Riech
|Petersburg, IL
|55
|7
|5
|Adam Rhoades
|Clinton, IL
|10
|8
|3
|Chris Hughes
|Taylorville, IL
|000
Economy Midgets
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:12:46.932
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|51
|2
|4
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|37
|3
|5
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|6B
|4
|6
|Josh Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43T
|5
|9
|Mark McMahill
|Peoria, IL
|57
|6
|11
|Kevin Battefeld
|Lewistown, IL
|42
|7
|10
|Charles Kunz
|Springfield, IL
|27
|8 (DNF)
|3
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|19E
|9 (DNF)
|1
|Austin Archdale
|Brimfield, IL
|7X
|10 (DNF)
|8
|Jeff Sparks
|Mason City, IL
|55
|11 (DNF)
|7
|Dave Baugh
|Bloomington, IL
|7B
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:55.742
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Austin Archdale
|Brimfield, IL
|7X
|2
|3
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|19E
|3
|1
|Josh Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43T
|4
|2
|Jeff Sparks
|Mason City, IL
|55
|5
|6
|Mark McMahill
|Peoria, IL
|57
|6
|4
|Kevin Battefeld
|Lewistown, IL
|42
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:20.044
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|51
|2
|3
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|37
|3
|4
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|6B
|4
|5
|Dave Baugh
|Bloomington, IL
|7B
|5
|1
|Charles Kunz
|Springfield, IL
|27
Hornets
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Eric Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|6
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|3
|2
|Matthew Mackey
|01
|4
|3
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|2
|5
|13
|Jeremy Reed
|Decatur, IL
|33
|6
|11
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|64CK
|7
|4
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|8
|7
|Luke Wright
|Lincoln, IL
|21M
|9
|8
|Ben McChristy
|Mt Zion, IL
|50
|10
|1
|Eric Young
|Clinton, IL
|9Y
|DNS
|–
|Nick Johnson
|Bartonville, IL
|26J
|DNS
|–
|Bobby Carroll
|Four City, IL
|05C
|DNS
|–
|Kodi Landholt
|Buffalo, IL
|12K
Heat 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Eric Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|2
|Matthew Mackey
|01
|3
|6
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IL
|2
|4
|1
|Luke Wright
|Lincoln, IL
|21M
|5 (DNF)
|5
|Bobby Carroll
|Four City, IL
|05C
|6 (DNF)
|4
|Kodi Landholt
|Buffalo, IL
|12K
Heat 2
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|2
|6
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|3
|3
|Eric Young
|Clinton, IL
|9Y
|4
|2
|Ben McChristy
|Mt Zion, IL
|50
|5 (DNF)
|4
|Nick Johnson
|Bartonville, IL
|26J
|6 (DNF)
|1
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|64CK
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:17:27.594
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|2
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|3
|11
|Jason Riggs
|Harrisburg, IL
|77M
|4
|1
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|5
|7
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|6
|3
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|7
|9
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|8
|8
|Colby Eller
|Taylorville, IL
|15M
|9
|13
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|10
|12
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|11
|10
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77B
|12
|14
|Michael Maestas
|Lincoln, IL
|7Z
|13 (DNF)
|16
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|Z23
|14 (DNF)
|6
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|15 (DNF)
|4
|Adam Mefford
|Jacksonville, IL
|7M
|16 (DNF)
|15
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|14
|17 (DNF)
|18
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|27
|18 (DNF)
|17
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|20
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:05:42.767
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|2
|2
|Adam Mefford
|Jacksonville, IL
|7M
|3
|3
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|4
|4
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|5
|6
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|6
|7
|Jason Riggs
|Harrisburg, IL
|77M
|7
|5
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|8
|9
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|14
|9 (DNF)
|8
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|20
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:04:15.151
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|2
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|3
|3
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|4
|5
|Colby Eller
|Taylorville, IL
|15M
|5
|7
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77B
|6
|6
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|7
|9
|Michael Maestas
|Lincoln, IL
|7Z
|8
|8
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|Z23
|9 (DNF)
|4
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|27
Qualifying 1
00:00:46.343
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|7
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|14.623
|2
|3
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|14.633
|3
|2
|Adam Mefford
|Jacksonville, IL
|7M
|14.661
|4
|4
|Torin Mettille
|Cullom, IL
|116
|14.775
|5
|11
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|14.780
|6
|6
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|14.798
|7
|9
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|14.910
|8
|1
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|27
|15.109
|9
|10
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|15.150
|10
|8
|Colby Eller
|Taylorville, IL
|15M
|15.157
|11
|12
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|15.191
|12
|16
|Chris Morefield
|Edwards, IL
|10
|15.297
|13
|13
|Jason Riggs
|Harrisburg, IL
|77M
|15.398
|14
|15
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77B
|15.540
|15
|17
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|20
|15.697
|16
|5
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|Z23
|15.824
|17
|14
|Derek Smith
|Decatur, IL
|14
|17.896
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:14:19.549
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|2
|1
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|3
|5
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|4
|2
|Kelly Kovski
|Springfield, IL
|10K
|5
|3
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|6
|18
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
|7
|7
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|8
|10
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|9
|9
|Mike Brooks
|Peoria, IL
|3
|10
|11
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|11
|13
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|12
|17
|Tim Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
|13
|14
|Kyle Girard
|Manatow, IL
|22
|14
|16
|Brody Mosher
|Peoria, IL
|36
|15
|12
|Jimmy Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|19
|16 (DNF)
|4
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|17 (DNF)
|8
|Austin Charron
|Peoria, IL
|83
|18 (DNF)
|15
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|15B
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:41.597
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|2
|2
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|3
|4
|Kelly Kovski
|Springfield, IL
|10K
|4
|3
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|5
|6
|Mike Brooks
|Peoria, IL
|3
|6
|7
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|7
|5
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|8
|9
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|15B
|9
|8
|Tim Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:05:37.009
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|2
|2
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|3
|3
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|4
|5
|Austin Charron
|Peoria, IL
|83
|5
|9
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|6
|6
|Jimmy Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|19
|7
|7
|Kyle Girard
|Manatow, IL
|22
|8
|8
|Brody Mosher
|Peoria, IL
|36
|9 (DNF)
|4
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
Qualifying 1
00:03:17.463
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|14.492
|2
|2
|Curt Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|10
|14.798
|3
|5
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|15.059
|4
|6
|Kelly Kovski
|Springfield, IL
|10K
|15.093
|5
|1
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|15.291
|6
|4
|Mike Brooks
|Peoria, IL
|3
|15.304
|7
|8
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|15.383
|8
|7
|Tim Luttrell
|Riverton, IL
|99
|15.489
|9
|9
|Mason Duncan
|Metamora, IL
|15B
|15.804
Qualifying 2
00:00:58.193
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|14.882
|2
|2
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|15.001
|3
|4
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|15.173
|4
|6
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|28
|15.209
|5
|3
|Austin Charron
|Peoria, IL
|83
|15.312
|6
|8
|Jimmy Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|19
|15.897
|7
|7
|Kyle Girard
|Manatow, IL
|22
|16.380
|8
|9
|Brody Mosher
|Peoria, IL
|36
|16.485
|9
|1
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|23.156