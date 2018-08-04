Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Lincoln Speedway Results – 8/3/18

Lincoln Speedway Results – 8/3/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:11:07.310

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
2 1 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C
3 3 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13S
4 4 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 15B
5 6 Tim Riech Petersburg, IL 55
6 7 Adam Rhoades Clinton, IL 10
7 8 Chris Hughes Taylorville, IL 000
8 (DNF) 5 Dante Brown Morrisonville, IL 13

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:09:09.396

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
2 6 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C
3 7 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13S
4 8 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 15B
5 2 Dante Brown Morrisonville, IL 13
6 4 Tim Riech Petersburg, IL 55
7 5 Adam Rhoades Clinton, IL 10
8 3 Chris Hughes Taylorville, IL 000

Economy Midgets

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:12:46.932

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 51
2 4 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 37
3 5 Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 6B
4 6 Josh Thomas Edinburg, IL 43T
5 9 Mark McMahill Peoria, IL 57
6 11 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown, IL 42
7 10 Charles Kunz Springfield, IL 27
8 (DNF) 3 Daltyn England Springfield, IL 19E
9 (DNF) 1 Austin Archdale Brimfield, IL 7X
10 (DNF) 8 Jeff Sparks Mason City, IL 55
11 (DNF) 7 Dave Baugh Bloomington, IL 7B

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:55.742

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Austin Archdale Brimfield, IL 7X
2 3 Daltyn England Springfield, IL 19E
3 1 Josh Thomas Edinburg, IL 43T
4 2 Jeff Sparks Mason City, IL 55
5 6 Mark McMahill Peoria, IL 57
6 4 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown, IL 42

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:20.044

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 51
2 3 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 37
3 4 Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 6B
4 5 Dave Baugh Bloomington, IL 7B
5 1 Charles Kunz Springfield, IL 27

Hornets

A Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 6 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
3 2 Matthew Mackey 01
4 3 Dion Smith Bloomington, IL 2
5 13 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
6 11 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK
7 4 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
8 7 Luke Wright Lincoln, IL 21M
9 8 Ben McChristy Mt Zion, IL 50
10 1 Eric Young Clinton, IL 9Y
DNS Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL 26J
DNS Bobby Carroll Four City, IL 05C
DNS Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K

Heat 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 2 Matthew Mackey 01
3 6 Dion Smith Bloomington, IL 2
4 1 Luke Wright Lincoln, IL 21M
5 (DNF) 5 Bobby Carroll Four City, IL 05C
6 (DNF) 4 Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K

Heat 2

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
2 6 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
3 3 Eric Young Clinton, IL 9Y
4 2 Ben McChristy Mt Zion, IL 50
5 (DNF) 4 Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL 26J
6 (DNF) 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:17:27.594

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 2 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
3 11 Jason Riggs Harrisburg, IL 77M
4 1 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
5 7 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
6 3 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116
7 9 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
8 8 Colby Eller Taylorville, IL 15M
9 13 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77
10 12 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10
11 10 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77B
12 14 Michael Maestas Lincoln, IL 7Z
13 (DNF) 16 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL Z23
14 (DNF) 6 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
15 (DNF) 4 Adam Mefford Jacksonville, IL 7M
16 (DNF) 15 Derek Smith Decatur, IL 14
17 (DNF) 18 Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 27
18 (DNF) 17 Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL 20

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:05:42.767

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
2 2 Adam Mefford Jacksonville, IL 7M
3 3 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
4 4 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M
5 6 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
6 7 Jason Riggs Harrisburg, IL 77M
7 5 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77
8 9 Derek Smith Decatur, IL 14
9 (DNF) 8 Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL 20

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:04:15.151

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 2 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116
3 3 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
4 5 Colby Eller Taylorville, IL 15M
5 7 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77B
6 6 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10
7 9 Michael Maestas Lincoln, IL 7Z
8 8 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL Z23
9 (DNF) 4 Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 27

Qualifying 1

00:00:46.343

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 14.623
2 3 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 14.633
3 2 Adam Mefford Jacksonville, IL 7M 14.661
4 4 Torin Mettille Cullom, IL 116 14.775
5 11 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 14.780
6 6 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 14.798
7 9 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M 14.910
8 1 Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 27 15.109
9 10 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77 15.150
10 8 Colby Eller Taylorville, IL 15M 15.157
11 12 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45 15.191
12 16 Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 10 15.297
13 13 Jason Riggs Harrisburg, IL 77M 15.398
14 15 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77B 15.540
15 17 Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL 20 15.697
16 5 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL Z23 15.824
17 14 Derek Smith Decatur, IL 14 17.896

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:14:19.549

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
2 1 Steve Stotler O’fallon, MO 16S
3 5 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14
4 2 Kelly Kovski Springfield, IL 10K
5 3 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
6 18 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28
7 7 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
8 10 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
9 9 Mike Brooks Peoria, IL 3
10 11 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
11 13 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
12 17 Tim Luttrell Riverton, IL 99
13 14 Kyle Girard Manatow, IL 22
14 16 Brody Mosher Peoria, IL 36
15 12 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL 19
16 (DNF) 4 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
17 (DNF) 8 Austin Charron Peoria, IL 83
18 (DNF) 15 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 15B

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:41.597

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
2 2 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10
3 4 Kelly Kovski Springfield, IL 10K
4 3 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
5 6 Mike Brooks Peoria, IL 3
6 7 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
7 5 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
8 9 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 15B
9 8 Tim Luttrell Riverton, IL 99

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:05:37.009

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14
2 2 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
3 3 Steve Stotler O’fallon, MO 16S
4 5 Austin Charron Peoria, IL 83
5 9 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
6 6 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL 19
7 7 Kyle Girard Manatow, IL 22
8 8 Brody Mosher Peoria, IL 36
9 (DNF) 4 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28

Qualifying 1

00:03:17.463

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77 14.492
2 2 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10 14.798
3 5 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32 15.059
4 6 Kelly Kovski Springfield, IL 10K 15.093
5 1 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C 15.291
6 4 Mike Brooks Peoria, IL 3 15.304
7 8 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43 15.383
8 7 Tim Luttrell Riverton, IL 99 15.489
9 9 Mason Duncan Metamora, IL 15B 15.804

Qualifying 2

00:00:58.193

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14 14.882
2 2 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 15.001
3 4 Steve Stotler O’fallon, MO 16S 15.173
4 6 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 28 15.209
5 3 Austin Charron Peoria, IL 83 15.312
6 8 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL 19 15.897
7 7 Kyle Girard Manatow, IL 22 16.380
8 9 Brody Mosher Peoria, IL 36 16.485
9 1 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117 23.156
