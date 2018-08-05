Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Central Missouri Speedway Kid’s Night Victories go to Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Ebert, and Glotzbach!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #14, August 4, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Kids Night grabbed the headlines at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday night along with 96 Extreme Sports Action Athletes on hand for an exciting night of racing. Among drivers on hand were 16 Pure Stocks, 23 B-Mods, 20 Mod-Lites, 14 Street Stocks, and 23 Modifieds.

Preliminary Heat Race Recap: Topeka, Kansas driver Byron Gltotzbach was the first to take a checkered flag for the night as he prevailed in the opening Pure Stock heat over Gale Harper. Darrin Christy claimed the second heat ahead of Joey Harper. Kameron Grindstaff ran a strong race to open the B-Mod competition and prevailed over a fast-moving Rod Cordon. Jacob Ebert flew to the win in heat two over Jeremy Lile while Jake Richards moved from row three at the start and held off a valiant effort from Ed Noll. Mod-Lites were next in the order as Dillon Raffurty went around Brian Ziegler late to claim heat one. David Raffurty won heat two ahead of brother Jeff Raffurty with the final heat going to Justin Raffurty over Travis Alexander to complete the Raffurty heat-race wins sweep.

The heat-race action continued when Marc Carter moved to the front to claim the opening Street Stock win over Bobby Ruff while Clayton Campbell claimed his fifth heat victory of the year in heat two ahead Jay Prevete. Modifieds were the final group with three prelims to sort out the main event starting grid. Chad Lile claimed the opening race with Tim Karrick firmly in second. For heat two, Brian Johnson recorded the victory over David Wood. In the final heat it was Terry Schultz ahead of a strong run by Kyle Westerhold.

Main Events Recap: Pure Stocks returned to the track for their 15-lap main event after the exciting Kid’s Night activities during the intermission break. The early portion of the 15-lap Pure Stock main event unfortunately had several cautions before a long green flag race period ensued. Pole-sitter Bryon Glotzbach raced his way to the front with Darrin Christy holding strong in second. By the end of the race, it was Glotzbach who claimed his tenth-career CMS victory over, Christy, Rodger Detherage, and J.R. Billing. For the 20-lap B-Mod, Jake Richards and Rod Cordon led the field to green. Rod Cordon ran strong early to take the lead; however, by the completion of the event it was Jacob Ebert who moved around Cordon and claimed his 43rd CMS win over Steve Clancy, Kameron Grindstaff. After originally finishing second, Cordon was later disqualified from the finish after post-race tech inspection. For Mod-Lites, Dillon Raffurty started on pole position and comfortably ran out front of the field. With a solid battle for second place behind him the entire time. In the end, Dillon Raffurty claimed his 17th career CMS win over Justin Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, and Travis Alexander.

Main events continued with an ultra-competitive Street Stock feature event. Clayton Campbell and Marc Carter were the class of the field on Saturday with Campbell moving to the front as Carter kept the pressure on throughout the race. The pair put on a driver’s clinic in the main event, running side-by-side for several laps until Campbell eventually checked out on the rest of the field to claim his 30th career win. Carter was second followed by Bobby Ruff and Jay Prevete. Modifieds finished the night with a 25-lap main event. Chad Lyle and Brian Johnson started side-by-side to pace the field in the opening laps but it was Lyle he eventually pulled away going on to record his 65th career win at CMS. In the waning laps, Terry Schultz advanced to second. Brian Johnson was third with David Wood running a strong fourth.

Coming Up Next Week: For complete information, head to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Next Saturday, August 11, 2017, is Alternative Wire & Cable and Logan Contractors Supply Race Night featuring Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Pits Open at 4:30, followed by Grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 7, and Racing at 7:30. Admission: Adults $12, Military/Student I.D. $10, Seniors Age 65-74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 Years $6, Children Five and Under and Seniors 75 and Older Free! All Pit Passes $30. On Race Day call the track hotline at 660.747-2166.

Complete results may be found on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

A-Main Results from 8-4-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks. 100 2. 2. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 10. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 91 4. 14. J.r. Billing (185)

Kansas City, Ks. 87 5. 9. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 84 6. 12. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 7. Dave Doelz (4D)

Warsaw, Mo. 78 8. 8. Blaine Nolker (F86)

Hardin, Mo. 76 9. 4. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 10. 3. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 72 11. 5. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 70 12. 13. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 68 13. 11. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 66 14. 15. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 15. 6. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 62 DNS. 16. Mike Walsh (23)

Warrensburg, Mo. 45

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 8. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 95 3. 3. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 91 4. 1. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 87 5. 5. Ed Noll (15)

Excelsior Springs, Mo. 84 6. 6. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 81 7. 13. Luke Feedback (37)

Harrisonville, Mo. 78 8. 10. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 76 9. 17. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 74 10. 9. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 72 11. 23. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 70 12. 15. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 68 13. 12. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 66 14. 7. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64 15. 14. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 62 16. 18. Jeff Jackson (81)

Liberty, Mo. 60 17. 20. Glenn Wilson (8UP)

Peculiar, Mo. 58 18. 19. Adam Moppin (65M)

Lawson, Mo. 56 19. 21. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 55 20. 16. Doug Scism (22)

Nevada, Mo. 54 21. 22. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 53 22. 11. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo. 52 DQ. 2. Rod Cordon (17)

Independence, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 6. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 5. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 87 5. 10. Ryan Ayers (19)

Salina, Ks. 84 6. 4. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 81 7. 7. Ed Griggs (157)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 78 8. 11. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 76 9. 12. Cody Vail (12v)

Louisburg, Ks. 74 10. 15. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 72 11. 9. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 70 12. 13. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 68 13. 8. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 66 14. 18. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 64 15. 3. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 62 16. 16. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 60 17. 17. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 58 18. 19. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 56 19. 20. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 55 20. 14. Zane Hansen (7Z)

Salina, Ks. 54

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 100 2. 1. Marc Carter (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 95 3. 5. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 91 4. 3. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 87 5. 8. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 4. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 81 7. 7. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 9. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 76 9. 12. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo. 74 10. 10. Jeremy Curless (33)

Grain Valley, Mo. 72 11. 14. Josh Paul (14P)

Grain Valley, Mo. 70 12. 6. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 68 13. 13. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 66 14. 11. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64

