Huge Weekend Ahead at Florence

BATAVIA, OHIO (August 6, 2018) – A band of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will converge at Florence Speedway for one of the biggest weekends ever contested in the track’s storied history.

This year’s blockbuster weekend will get underway on Wednesday, August 8th with the 32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial. The $12,000 to win event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was originally scheduled for May 5th but was postponed due to rain. The Ralph Latham Memorial will be a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will also compete in a full program for $1,000-to-win.

The Sunoco Race Fuels North/South Shootout – Presented by Lucas Oil will take place on Thursday, August 9th. The event will feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by the 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will also compete in a full program for $1,000-to-win.

Friday’s action includes preliminary events for the 36th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil – highlighted by two thrilling rounds of heat race action for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Passing points from each round will determine Saturday night’s B-Main and Feature starting grids. The Heat Races and B-Mains for the Modified division will also be contested on Friday night.

The 2018 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will kick off the festivities on Saturday, August 11th, followed by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains. Afterwards, the Modifieds will compete in their $2,000 to win feature, before the 100-lap, $50,000 to win Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 main event takes center stage. The 30-lap, $2,000 to win non-qualifiers race will cap off the weekend.

Florence Speedway is located in Northern Kentucky, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio on US 42. Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.florencespeedway.com or call the speedway office at (859) 493-0034.

The Official Host Hotel of Florence Speedway is the Hilton Cincinnati Airport, located at Exit 182 (Turfway Road) off I-75/71 in Florence, Kentucky. For reservations, call (859) 371-4400 and request the Florence Speedway rate, or book online at: http://www.hilton.com/en/hi/groups/personalized/C/CVGCHHF-FSNS-20180809/index.jhtml?WT.mc_id=POG.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5870 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5650 -220 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5590 -280 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5445 -425 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5270 -600 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 5225 -645 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5200 -670 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5195 -675 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5165 -705 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4735 -1135 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 4700 -1170 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 4680 -1190 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4580 -1290 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 4565 -1305

Florence Speedway

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Tire Rule for Wednesday-Thursday, August 8th-9th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Friday-Saturday, August 10th-11th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races Friday night.

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Ralph Latham Memorial Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Sunoco North/South Shootout Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Sunoco North/South 100 Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,300, 18. $2,250, 19. $2,200, 20. $2,150, 21. $2,100, 22. $2,075, 23. $2,050, 24. $2,025, 25. $2,000

Sunoco North/South 100 Non-Qualifiers Race Purse: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $300, 12. $300, 13. $300, 14. $300, 15. $300, 16. $300, 17. $300, 18. $300, 19. $300, 20. $300