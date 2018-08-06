Lebanon I-44 Speedway Results – 8/4/18

Last Saturday, August 4th, Lebanon I-44 Speedway hosted RCW Speedway Slam 2, presented by El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant. All five weekly racing divisions were in action along with the RCW Wrestling association. The wrestling that was taking place on the midway must have sparked a fire inside of the drivers because Saturday night was full of exciting, door-banging action!

Chargers

The first division to take to the track was the Chargers. The Charger division compete on the 1/5-mile paved track inside of the big 3/8-mile speedway. The short track creates very close-quarter racing and lots of action throughout the pack. In the heat race, point-leader, Crystal Blake, led the field to the green flag with Mason Mundy to her outside. After lap one, the No. 44 of Chris Albright made his way around the two lead cars and took control of the race. Will Garner in the No. 7D managed to make his way around his older brother, Shannon Geller, for the second position, but Albright was still holding onto his lead. At the end of the 6 lap heat race, Chris Albright was victorious with Garner in 2nd and Geller in 3rd. The Field was now set for the 20-lap feature. Blake and Mundy made up the front row once again with Albright starting 3rd. Albright did the exact same thing he did in the heat race and took the lead at the end of lap one. Shannon Geller in the No. 71 followed Albright past Blake and Mundy but was unable to pass Albright. Geller was able to hold off his little brother, Will Garner, for second. When the checkered flag waved it was all Chris Albright. Shannon Geller came home in 2nd with Will Garner in 3rd.

Big 10 Late Models

Next onto the racing surface was the Big 10 Late Model Series. Missouri Repossession added $1,000 to the overall purse for the Big 10 Late Models creating a competitive night of racing. Nick Cherry, from Springfield, and J.C. Newell brought the field to the green flag. At the end of the first lap, Newell was in control. The caution flag was displayed after the No. 7 of Justin Blake spun around in turn three. The field regrouped and went back to green flag racing. Newell remained in control until Jimmy Fohn in the No. 48 made his way to Newell’s inside. Dylan Bates quickly jumped in behind Fohn and followed him past Newell. Fohn when on to take the heat race win with Bates in 2nd and Newell in 3rd. The cars then rolled out for the feature with Cherry and Newell on the front row. The green flag dropped, and they were underway. Jimmy Fohn dove to the inside of Cherry and took the lead very early, Bates jumped behind him again and followed him through. Fohn and Bates were one and two with Nick Cherry in third until lap three when trouble found Jimmy Fohn. Coming out of turn four Fohn’s car shut off bringing out the caution and ultimately sent Fohn to the pits for the night. Bates was now in the lead with Cherry in second. On lap 6, last week’s winner, Justin Blake, moved into second shuffling Cherry to third. On lap 12, the No. 97 of Basil Minor spun around bringing out the second caution. The green flag came back out and Bates was able to hold off Blake on the restart and ride to checkered flag picking up his second career win with Blake in second and Cherry with a season best third. With Jimmy Fohn not finishing due to a mechanical issue, Bates was able to take over the points lead as well. The Big 10 Late Model Division is shaping up to have a great chase for Championship between Dylan Bates, Jimmy Fohn, and Justin Blake.

Modifieds

The ground-pounding Modifieds rolled out next. In the heat race, Riley Sharp from Fair Grove brought the field out of turn four to take the green flag with Michael Juergenson to his outside. Juergenson jumped out to the early lead while Ricky Icenhower weaved his way through the pack. Icenhower moved into 2nd on lap two and was then able to pass Juergenson on lap four and he led the remaining four laps to take the heat win with Juergenson in 2nd and Chris Johnson in 3rd. In the feature, Sharp and Juergenson were at the helm of the field once again. Juergenson jumped to the lead just like he did in the heat race. Last week’s winner, Ricky Icenhower started shotgun on the field but quickly diced his way to the front. On lap five, Juergenson had a mirror full of the Iceman in his No. 7 Modified. Ricky made his way past Juergenson and did his best to extend his lead. Behind Icenhower and Juergenson, Richard Lewis was wheeling through the field on his way to the front. He managed to climb into third place and that was where he finished. Icenhower took home his sixth win of the season and Juergenson came home in the runner-up position.

Street Stocks

Next up were the Street Stocks who put on a wild show as always. In the first heat, Aaron Wilke and Steve Shaw were on the front row but Shaw claimed the lead at the end of the first lap. On lap four of six Jordan Nisbett was able to work his way around Shaw for the lead and the heat win. Shaw was second and Wilke was third. In the 2nd heat race, Alex Shaw and Brock Johnson sat on the front row but somehow Tony Johnson was able to pass the whole field in the first lap and went on to take the win in heat two with Alex Shaw in second and Trevor Icenhower in third. In the feature, Wilke and Shaw were on the front row with both heat winners a little deeper in the pack. Nisbett was able to come from the outside of the second row and into the lead on lap one and Steve Shaw tucked into second. Tony Johnson was beginning to make moves through the field behind the leaders. Tony made his way around Steve Shaw, but Shaw did not give up as he tried to get back around the No. 00 of Tony Johnson. Shaw could not make the pass. Near the halfway point of the race there were a few cautions from cars spinning in the middle of the field allowing Tony to catch Nisbett. Throughout the remaining laps Tony threw several pass attempts at Nisbett but he had an answer for each one. Nisbett went on to take the win with Tony Johnson in second and Steve Shaw third after holding off the No. 2 of Brock Johnson.

Pro Late Models

Finally, the premier division rolled onto the high-banks. In the first Pro Late Model heat race, Terry Smith and Ryu Taggart made up the front row but last week’s winner, Steve Holt, made short work of the two leaders coming from 4th position and into the early lead and taking the heat win with Taggart holding onto second and Joe Ross stayed where here started and finished 3rd. In the second heat race, Jake Piel, from St. Louis, was on the pole with Terry Limberopolous, from Cuba Missouri, to his outside. Limberopolous took the early lead and held it for all ten laps while Piel was trying to hold back the No. 15 of Ken Dickinson. Dickinson was able to steal second away on lap nine and Piel ended up 3rd. In the feature, Smith was on the pole once again but this time with Piel to his outside. Piel rolled the top groove and took the lead at the end of lap one. Limberopolous followed Piel on the outside lane on the start and settled into 2nd place. On lap four, Tim Swearengin, who was 2nd in the points Championship, blew his engine and ultimately ended his night. Behind Piel and Limberopolous a great battle ensued between Steve Holt, Ken Dickinson, Ryu Taggart and Jimmy Vanzandt until Vanzandt and Cody Brill spun bringing out the caution. The caution re-grouped the field and allowed Joe Ross to pass Terry Limberopolous for 2nd while Piel continued to lead. On lap 16 Dickinson decided it was his turn to take over 2nd from Joe Ross. Dickinson then went to work on Piel and was able to pass him on lap 22 but Piel stayed strong on the outside and took the lead right back and was able to hold off Dickinson for the remaining 7 laps after a great battle. Jake Piel picked up his very first Pro Late Model Victory leading every lap but one as he out-lasted the Championship leader, Ken Dickinson. Joe Ross also had a solid night finishing in the third position.

Now that Jake Piel has his first Pro Late Model win can he carry the momentum and make it two in a row? Come on out to Lebanon I-44 Speedway and find out for yourself! The Championship battles are so intense this season which is creating spectacular racing each night. The next event to be held at Lebanon I-44 Speedway will be Military appreciation and Scout night on August 18th. For more information visit our website at i44speedway.net or find us on Facebook!

By Dylan Bates