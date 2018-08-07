Charleston Speedway’s 7th Annual Take’Em Off 40 Up Next for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Glasgow, KY – August 7, 2018: The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action with a doubleheader of racing action Friday, August 17th and Saturday, August 18th at Charleston Speedway in Illinois for the Annual Take’Em Off 40 event. Friday’s event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start while Saturday’s event will pay $4,000 to win and $300 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Charleston Speedway in Ashmore, IL on Friday, August 17th. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Charleston Speedway will be UMP Factory Stocks and Midwest Winged Late Models. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Charleston Speedway on August 17, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200



The second night of the Charleston Speedway doubleheader will be Saturday, August 18th for the 7th Annual Take’Em Off 40. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 40-lap, $4,000 to win/$300 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Charleston Speedway will be UMP Stock Cars, UMP Hornets, and UMP B-Mods. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $10. No tow money will be awarded on Saturday night.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Charleston Speedway on August 18, 2018:

1st $4,000 2nd $2,500 3rd $1,500 4th $1,000 5th $750 6th $600 7th $500 8th $450 9th $400 10th $350 11th $300 12th $300 13th $300 14th $300 15th $300 16th $300 17th $300 18th $300 19th $300 20th $300 21st $300 22nd $300

Charleston Speedway is located at 9465 N County Road 2000 E, Ashmore, IL 61912. For more information about Charleston Speedway, contact the track office at (217) 345-2929 or via social media at http://charlestonspeedway.myracepass.com/ and on Facebook (Charleston Speedway)

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 40 laps/$4,000 to win/$300 to start

August 30 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win Summit Racing Equipment Shawshank 100 / American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 07/21/18

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2885

2 22 Josh Harris 2730

3 80 Rich Dawson 1995

4 55 Blaze Melton 1765

5 1s Brian Shaw 1745

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1570

7 16c John Clippinger 1540

8 81c Chris Cole 1530

9 18 Tait Davenport 1520

10 81 Mark Cole 1445

