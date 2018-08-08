Carson Macedo Sails To Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge Victory With Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert – OSKALOOSA, Iowa (August 7, 2018) Carson Macedo is having a dream week in Iowa.

Just off his first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com in prelim action at the Knoxville 360 Nationals for Jason Johnson Racing, the California shoe strapped into the Tony Stewart Racing No. 14 on Tuesday night and won the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co.

Wheeling the Textron Off-Road/Sage Fruit entry from outside of the second row, Macedo was quick to find the front of the field, with a pass on fellow California driver, Willie Croft, coming on Lap 3.

From there, Macedo set sail on the cushion for his fourth podium finish and second win during the 2018 Southern Iowa Sprint Week. Continuing to gain speed, John Carney from El Paso, Texas worked from sixth to second for Snow Racing with Croft ending his night third.

Working the low line of the Southern Iowa Speedway, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn steadily made his way from 13th to fourth. Picking up five positions, Washington’s Trey Starks made up the top-five.

Racing from eighth to third early on, Wayne Johnson ended up slipping back to sixth with Johnny Herrera grabbing seventh. Seth Bergman in eighth was trailed by Paul Nienhiser with the CP-Carrillo Hard Charger of the Night going to Shane Golobic who moved from 20th to tenth.

With the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store firing off on Wednesday night, the next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com will be Saturday, August 18 at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa and Sunday, August 19 at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Southern Iowa Speedway- Oskaloosa, Iowa

Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Car Count: 34

Heat Races: (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [4]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 4. 44S-Trey Starks, [6]; 5. 71X-Giovanni Scelzi, [8]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill, [3]; 7. 95-Matt Covington, [5]; 8. 17-Mitchell Faccinto, [7]; 9. 17X-Josh Baughman, [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]; 2. 7-John Carney II, [3]; 3. 13JM-Jordan Martens, [2]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, [7]; 7. 7X-Carson McCarl, [6]; 8. 22M-Shawn Murray, [9]; 9. 32-Elliot Amdahl, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Willie Croft, [1]; 2. 53-Jack Dover, [2]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [4]; 4. 4-Jon Agan, [6]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 6. 1-Travis Rilat, [3]; 7. 5J-Jamie Ball, [5]; 8. 16-Dustin Clark, [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 14-Carson Macedo, [3]; 3. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [2]; 4. 17WX-Shane Golobic, [4]; 5. 3-Nate VanHaaften, [5]; 6. 2-Bill Balog, [7]; 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [6]; 8. 28-Scott Bogucki, [8]

BMRS B-Feature: (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 2. 2-Bill Balog, [6]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [1]; 4. 17WX-Shane Golobic, [3]; 5. 3-Nate VanHaaften, [4]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, [5]; 7. 17X-Josh Baughman, [16]; 8. 7X-Carson McCarl, [9]; 9. 95-Matt Covington, [12]; 10. 5J-Jamie Ball, [13]; 11. 28-Scott Bogucki, [18]; 12. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]; 13. 17-Mitchell Faccinto, [15]; 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [10]; 15. 22M-Shawn Murray, [11]; 16. 16-Dustin Clark, [14]; 17. 32-Elliot Amdahl, [17]; 18. 1-Travis Rilat, [8]

Protect the Harvest A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Carson Macedo, [4]; 2. 7-John Carney II, [6]; 3. 29-Willie Croft, [1]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [13]; 5. 44S-Trey Starks, [10]; 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [7]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 9. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [9]; 10. 17WX-Shane Golobic, [20]; 11. 2-Bill Balog, [18]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [17]; 13. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [16]; 14. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee, [22]; 16. 17W-Harli White, [14]; 17. 1-Travis Rilat, [25]; 18. 3-Nate VanHaaften, [21]; 19. 4-Jon Agan, [11]; 20. 44-Chris Martin, [19]; 21. 13JM-Jordan Martens, [15]; 22. 53-Jack Dover, [3]; 23. 28-Scott Bogucki, [24]; 24. 71X-Giovanni Scelzi, [12]; 25. 95-Matt Covington, [23]

Lap Leaders: Willie Croft 1-2; Carson Macedo 3-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Shane Golobic +10

FSR Radiator High Point Driver: Jonathan Cornell

Provisionals: Matt Covington; Scott Bogucki; Travis Rilat (Promoter)

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,426; 2. Seth Bergman 3,346; 3. Blake Hahn 3,323; 4. Wayne Johnson 3,218; 5. Matt Covington 3,115; 6. Johnny Herrera 3,086; 7. Skylar Gee 3,019; 8. Scott Bogucki 2,916; 9. Travis Rilat 2,704; 10. Chris Martin 2,682; 11. Harli White 2.674; 12. Jamie Ball 2,662; 13. Alex Hill 2,385; 14. Roger Crockett 1,916; 15. Sammy Swindell 1,510;

2018 ASCS National Tour Wins: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/12 – I-30 Speedway; 6/8 – West Texas Raceway; 6/21 – Skagit Speedway; 6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway; 8/29 – Mason City Motor Speedway); Seth Bergman – 4 (4/6 – Texas Motor Speedway; 5/10 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway); Sammy Swindell – 3 (6/9 – Route 66 Motor Speedway; 6/14 – Creek County Speedway; 6/16 – Salina Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (4/27 – Paducah International Raceway; 7/6 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/16 – Brown County Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (5/9 – Humboldt Speedway; 6/13 – Lawton Speedway); Carson Macedo – 2 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway; 8-7 – Southern Iowa Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (3/16 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Brady Bacon – 1 (4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (5/4 – Williams Grove Speedway) ; Blake Heimbach – 1 (5/5 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 1 (6/12 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Jason Solwold – 1 (6/29 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Skylar Gee – 1 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway); Chris Martin – 1 (7/11 – Gillette Thunder Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 1 (8/2 – Knoxville Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway);

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): Race Monitor and MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA): http://www.jamieball.com/default.aspx?i=false

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Medford, OR): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Skylar Gee (Leduc, Alberta, Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX): http://www.sam15.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com

Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts

Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA): https://twitter.com/cmr_44?lang=en

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Travis Rilat (Forney, TX): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. Sawblade.com is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.sawblade.com for more information and follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sawblade.com_

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com include Hoosier Racing Tire, CP-Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Sawblade.com, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Speedway Motors.