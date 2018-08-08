Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis to kick off Gateway Motorsports Park’s 2018 INDYCAR Weekend

August 8, 2018, St. Louis Region – The 2018 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Verizon IndyCar Series Weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will kick off on Thursday, August 23 with a free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ballpark Village is located at 601 Clark Avenue in St. Louis, across the street from Busch Stadium. Admission is free.

The free fanfest will include a driver autograph session, race cars on display, Firestone’s Firehawk mascot, games and prizes. It’s the perfect way to kick off a weekend of INDYCAR, Indy Lights, Pro Mazda and NASCAR K&N Pro Series racing with your friends before hitting the track on Friday.

Verizon INDYCAR Series drivers scheduled to participate include Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Jones, Spencer Pigot, Jordan King, Will Power, Max Chilton and Simon Pagenaud.

Drivers from the Indy Lights Series scheduled to greet the fans include: Colton Herta, Ryan Norman, Patricio O’Ward, Dalton Kellett and Aaron Telitz.

A number of NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West drivers are scheduled to participate, including Derek Kraus, Cole Rouse and Hailie Deegan.

INDYCAR truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult. Support races include Indy Lights and the Pro Mazda Series. New this year is the addition of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame on Friday.

Friday, August 24

8 a.m. — Parking lots open.

9a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9:15 a.m. — INDYCAR garage open.

9-10 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons practice.

10:15-11:15 a.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice.

11:30 a.m.-Noon — Pro Mazda practice.

Noon – Kartplex opens.

12:15-1:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series practice.

1:30-3 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series final practice.

3:15-4 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night opening ceremonies.

4:15-5:15 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

5:30-6 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series qualifying.

6:15-7 p.m. — Pro Mazda qualifying.

7:15-7:45 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8-9 p.m. — Final INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

9 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver introductions.

9:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Midnight — INDYCAR garage closed.

Saturday, August 25

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Kartplex open.

Noon-1 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

2 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series garage opens.

2:45-3:30 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

3-7 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

3-4 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver autograph session.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race (55 laps).

4:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires Series race (60 laps).

6 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 warm-ups.

7 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race activities.

7:35 p.m. — Command to start engines.

7:40 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (248 laps, 310 miles, 500k)

9:40 p.m. — Post-race fan invasion and track scavenger hunt.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Schedule is subject to change.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.

