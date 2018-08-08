MSCS Sprint Cars Heading For Terre Haute Action Track Sunday



Scott’s Custom Colors Modifieds Will Also Race

Terre Haute, IN – August 8, 2018 – The Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series will return to action this weekend. Saturday, August 11th, the non-wing 410 sprint series will race at the Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Then Sunday, the action moves up Highway 41 to the Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, IN. These two facilities have continued to challenge drivers for decades while providing the added thrills and excitement that fans expect.

MSCS will be appearing at the half mile Terre Haute Action Track in a Mountain Dew FAMILY DAY event on Sunday, August 12. That feature event will pay $3,000 to win. Drivers will have back to back opportunities that weekend to wheel to a victory, with the $5,000 to win event the night before at Tri-State Speedway. The series has been idle since July 14th, so this should be a welcome opportunity.

Carson Short, Brandon Mattox, and Donny Brackett are currently one-two-three in MSCS Season Points. Just 44 points separate these three at the top of the standings for the 43 licensed drivers. Kevin Thomas Jr. and Carson Short have both collected a pair of MSCS feature wins this season. These two pilots have been the most successful in finding the checkers first. The other six features had different drivers win.

MSCS has not raced at Terre Haute since 2015. Scheduled races since then met with interference by the weather bug. Some drivers, who are now racing with MSCS, will be having that first opportunity to race around the fabled half mile oval.

The other nine MSCS drivers who currently hold key top twelve positions in points include Kent Schmidt, Aric Gentry, Garrett Aiken, Robert Ballou, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Cummins, Collin Ambrose, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Doc Wallace. Rookie Eric Perrott has climbed to thirteenth in points.

At Terre Haute the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be competing to complete the race card. NASCAR’s Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are both scheduled to attend along with a barrage of other Modified stars who put on great shows at the Action Track.

Pit gates open Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, infield admission $15, and children 11 and under are free.