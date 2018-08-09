Hudson O’Neal Wins Rain-Shortened Ralph Latham Memorial

UNION, KY (August 8, 2018) Hudson O’Neal picked up his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Wednesday night in the 32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway.
O’Neal took control on lap six from Kyle Bronson and held the point until rain started to fall just a few laps shy of the halfway mark. Competitors were sent to their pits under a weather delay, returning shortly thereafter to complete the shortened race’s final three circuits.
When the race resumed O’Neal outran Tyler Erb to score the $12,000 victory. Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, and Josh Richards complete the top five.
“Man, I kept waiting on the rain and for it to end. I didn’t know we were only going to run three laps when we came back out. It would have been nice for the fans to get all 50 laps in, but we’ll take this win for sure,” said O’Neal.
O’Neal, who is competing in his final weekend of the season, added: “I need to get the shoulder taken care of, so I can come back strong next February. I want to thank Todd and Vickie Burns for giving me this opportunity to drive their car. I hate it for my crew guys and everyone. I feel like I have let them down for the rest of the season. But I will be back stronger and better next year.”
“It was getting a little slick there those last few laps. I felt like I was just hanging on. It was a great relief when I saw the checkered flag,” said O’Neal.
Tyler Erb, who started seventh in the First-Class Septic, Rocket came home in second. “To finish second to Hudson, I’ll take it. I really wanted to get the win. Our car was good all night. When you run up front with these guys that says something. We will come back tomorrow night and give it another try.”
O’Neal’s Club 29 Race Cars entry, owned by Todd and Vickie Burns is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Dyno One, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Tarpy Trucking, Mark Martin Automotive, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, and Burns Farms.
Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson Jr., and Nick Hoffman.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial
Florence Speedway – Union, KY
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Nick Hoffman / 15.546 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Austyn Mills / 15.703 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Nick Hoffman, Tyler Erb, Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Mars, Josh Rice, Rob Mayea, Billy Green, Trevor Landrum
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce, Michael Page, Austin Rettig, Michael Chilton, Kenneth Howell, Jeremy Conaway, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Donald McIntosh, Zack Dohm, Jared Hawkins, Don O’Neal, Dale McDowell, Jesse Lay, Rob Anderzack, Kent Robinson, Robby Hensley
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Doug Drown, Jason Miller, Jason Jameson, Scott Bloomquist, Nick Latham, Shanon Buckingham, Austyn Mills
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Mason Zeigler, Darrell Lanigan, Duane Chamberlain, Craig Vosbergen, Devin Gilpin, Chris Shannon, Joey Moriarty, Scott James
Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Weiss, Kody Evans, Austin Burns, Chad Stapleton, James Rice
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Don O’Neal, Dale McDowell, Austin Rettig, Michael Chilton, Jeremy Conaway, Jesse Lay, Rob Anderzack, Tim McCreadie, Kenneth Howell, Josh Rice, Robby Hensley, Rob Mayea, Trevor Landrum, Billy Green, Jimmy Mars-DNS, Kent Robinson-DNS, Steve Casebolt-DNS
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Ricky Weiss, Jason Miller, Devin Gilpin, Chris Shannon, Chad Stapleton, Austin Burns, Duane Chamberlain, Nick Latham, Joey Moriarty, Kody Evans, James Rice, Jason Jameson-DNS, Craig Vosbergen-DNS, Scott Bloomquist-DNS, Shanon Buckingham-DNS, Austyn Mills-DNS, Scott James-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|3
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$12,000
|2
|7
|91
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$5,500
|3
|4
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|$3,500
|4
|9
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$2,750
|5
|18
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,250
|6
|20
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,800
|7
|21
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,500
|8
|24
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,300
|9
|19
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,200
|10
|1
|2H
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|$1,100
|11
|16
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$1,075
|12
|2
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|$1,150
|13
|12
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,025
|14
|23
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$1,000
|15
|17
|11H
|Jared Hawkins
|Fairmont, WV
|$1,000
|16
|13
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$1,100
|17
|6
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$1,000
|18
|25
|33
|Jesse Lay
|Walton, KY
|$1,000
|19
|8
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,000
|20
|15
|18x
|Michael Page
|Villa Rica, GA
|$1,000
|21
|5
|58
|Donald McIntosh
|Dawsonville, GA
|$1,000
|22
|11
|17d
|Zack Dohm
|Cross Lanes, WV
|$1,000
|23
|14
|12d
|Doug Drown
|Wooster, OH
|$1,000
|24
|10
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$1,000
|25
|22
|7w
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 54
Lap Leaders: Kyle Bronson (Laps 1 – 5); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 6 – 25)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal
Margin of Victory: 0.978 seconds
Cautions: Mason Zeigler (Lap 3); Donald McIntosh (Lap 4); Kyle Bronson (Lap 16); Debris (Lap 22); Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist (Lap 22)
Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie
Florence Speedway Provisional: Jesse Lay
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 16 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jimmy Owens
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Hudson O’Neal)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Lap #6 – 16.217 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (20 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Nick Hoffman
Time of Race: 33 minutes 44 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|6120
|$200,750
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|5910
|$179,675
|3
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5895
|$127,525
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|5730
|$123,525
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5565
|$97,850
|6
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|5535
|$112,750
|7
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|5495
|$89,175
|8
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5490
|$83,075
|9
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5415
|$109,325
|10
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|5020
|$73,525
|11
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|5010
|$63,700
|12
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|4905
|$54,725
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|4845
|$48,400
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|4835
|$69,050
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*