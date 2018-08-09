Hudson O’Neal Wins Rain-Shortened Ralph Latham Memorial

UNION, KY (August 8, 2018) Hudson O’Neal picked up his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Wednesday night in the 32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway.

O’Neal took control on lap six from Kyle Bronson and held the point until rain started to fall just a few laps shy of the halfway mark. Competitors were sent to their pits under a weather delay, returning shortly thereafter to complete the shortened race’s final three circuits.

When the race resumed O’Neal outran Tyler Erb to score the $12,000 victory. Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, and Josh Richards complete the top five.

“Man, I kept waiting on the rain and for it to end. I didn’t know we were only going to run three laps when we came back out. It would have been nice for the fans to get all 50 laps in, but we’ll take this win for sure,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal, who is competing in his final weekend of the season, added: “I need to get the shoulder taken care of, so I can come back strong next February. I want to thank Todd and Vickie Burns for giving me this opportunity to drive their car. I hate it for my crew guys and everyone. I feel like I have let them down for the rest of the season. But I will be back stronger and better next year.”

“It was getting a little slick there those last few laps. I felt like I was just hanging on. It was a great relief when I saw the checkered flag,” said O’Neal.

Tyler Erb, who started seventh in the First-Class Septic, Rocket came home in second. “To finish second to Hudson, I’ll take it. I really wanted to get the win. Our car was good all night. When you run up front with these guys that says something. We will come back tomorrow night and give it another try.”

O’Neal’s Club 29 Race Cars entry, owned by Todd and Vickie Burns is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Dyno One, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Tarpy Trucking, Mark Martin Automotive, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, and Burns Farms.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson Jr., and Nick Hoffman.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial

Florence Speedway – Union, KY

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Nick Hoffman / 15.546 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Austyn Mills / 15.703 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Nick Hoffman, Tyler Erb, Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Mars, Josh Rice, Rob Mayea, Billy Green, Trevor Landrum

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce, Michael Page, Austin Rettig, Michael Chilton, Kenneth Howell, Jeremy Conaway, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Donald McIntosh, Zack Dohm, Jared Hawkins, Don O’Neal, Dale McDowell, Jesse Lay, Rob Anderzack, Kent Robinson, Robby Hensley

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Doug Drown, Jason Miller, Jason Jameson, Scott Bloomquist, Nick Latham, Shanon Buckingham, Austyn Mills

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Mason Zeigler, Darrell Lanigan, Duane Chamberlain, Craig Vosbergen, Devin Gilpin, Chris Shannon, Joey Moriarty, Scott James

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Weiss, Kody Evans, Austin Burns, Chad Stapleton, James Rice

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Don O’Neal, Dale McDowell, Austin Rettig, Michael Chilton, Jeremy Conaway, Jesse Lay, Rob Anderzack, Tim McCreadie, Kenneth Howell, Josh Rice, Robby Hensley, Rob Mayea, Trevor Landrum, Billy Green, Jimmy Mars-DNS, Kent Robinson-DNS, Steve Casebolt-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Ricky Weiss, Jason Miller, Devin Gilpin, Chris Shannon, Chad Stapleton, Austin Burns, Duane Chamberlain, Nick Latham, Joey Moriarty, Kody Evans, James Rice, Jason Jameson-DNS, Craig Vosbergen-DNS, Scott Bloomquist-DNS, Shanon Buckingham-DNS, Austyn Mills-DNS, Scott James-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $12,000 2 7 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $5,500 3 4 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $3,500 4 9 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,750 5 18 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,250 6 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 7 21 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,500 8 24 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,300 9 19 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,200 10 1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $1,100 11 16 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,075 12 2 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,150 13 12 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 23 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,000 15 17 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,000 16 13 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,100 17 6 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000 18 25 33 Jesse Lay Walton, KY $1,000 19 8 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 20 15 18x Michael Page Villa Rica, GA $1,000 21 5 58 Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,000 22 11 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,000 23 14 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000 24 10 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 25 22 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 54

Lap Leaders: Kyle Bronson (Laps 1 – 5); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 6 – 25)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 0.978 seconds

Cautions: Mason Zeigler (Lap 3); Donald McIntosh (Lap 4); Kyle Bronson (Lap 16); Debris (Lap 22); Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist (Lap 22)

Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie

Florence Speedway Provisional: Jesse Lay

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jimmy Owens

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Hudson O’Neal)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Lap #6 – 16.217 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (20 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Nick Hoffman

Time of Race: 33 minutes 44 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6120 $200,750 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5910 $179,675 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5895 $127,525 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5730 $123,525 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5565 $97,850 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 5535 $112,750 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5495 $89,175 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5490 $83,075 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5415 $109,325 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 5020 $73,525 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5010 $63,700 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 4905 $54,725 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4845 $48,400 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 4835 $69,050

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*