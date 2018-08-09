Jim Denhamer’s photos from the Kalamazoo Klash – 8/8/18 Photos by Jim Denhamer! 26 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Photos from Slocum 50 at 34 Raceway on 4/16/16! Photos by Mike Ruefer! Mike Ruefer’s photos from LaSalle Speedway’s Thaw Brawl Photos from LaSalle Speedway’s One Night Stand – 8/5/17 Photos from the World 100 by Mike Ruefer Photos from Thursday’s World 100 prelim by Mike Ruefer Kokomo Klash Results 10/20/12 2018-08-09 jdearing