Two Great Nights of Racing This Weekend At Jacksonville Speedway

We have two great nights of racing action on tap this weekend at Jacksonville Speedway:

Friday August 10th is our Friday Night Fury show featuring 6 classes of racing including the Midwest Big 10 Pro Late Model Series, 305 Winged Sprints, DIRTcar Modifieds, Street Stocks, Micros and Hornets.

Plus, we are saluting the great employees at Reynolds in Jacksonville with Free Admission if you present your Reynolds Employee ID at the grandstand ticket booth! So get out of the plant and enjoy a fun night at the Speedway on us!

Friday Admission: Adults $12, 11-18 $5. 10 & Under Free.

Grandstands Open at 5:00. Racing at 7:00.

———————————–

Sunday August 12th is the Wild Man Kelly Classic Presented By ILMO Propane featuring the biggest Late Model stars from across the Midwest vying for the $5,000 to win top Prize. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be racing for $1,000 to win plus $500 to win DIRTcar UMP Street Stocks.

Plus we will have a Shepp’s Speedway Tribute Dash for the Late Models and Modifieds.

Grandstands open at 4:00 Sunday. Racing at 6:00.

Adult Admission is $25, Ages 11-18 $10, Kids 10 and under FREE!

We hope you join us for one or both of these great events!

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com