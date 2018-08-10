Rick Neff’s photos from Florence Speedway’s North/South Shootout – 8/9/18 Photos by Rick Neff! 29 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 Bigger Than Ever in 2018! $50,000 to Win Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 at Florence Speedway this Weekend! Huge Sunoco North South 100 Weekend Ahead for Steve Francis Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 Results 8/12 & 8/13/16 O’Neal Owns Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil at Florence Speedway Sunoco North South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil Preliminary Night Recap from Florence Speedway florence speedway 2018-08-10 jdearing