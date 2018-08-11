Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brian Shirley, Kenny Wallace, Trey Harris, Matt Santel & Lucas Pejakovich take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Brian Shirley, Kenny Wallace, Trey Harris, Matt Santel & Lucas Pejakovich take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Brian Shirley

Outlaw Winged Micros

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
2 5 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 71
3 3 Larry Drake Terre Haute, IN 97D
4 2 Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL 20M
5 4 Josh Fisher Fenton, MO 95
6 11 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 53
7 6 Charlie Keeven Hazelwood, MO 55
8 7 Rayce Rudy St. Charles, MO 6R
9 10 Adam Johnson St. Peters, MO 72
10 12 Zach Douglas Warrnenton, MO 38D
11 9 Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 18
12 14 Jonathan Adams Herculaneum, MO 92A
13 8 Nick Worley St. Charles, MO 9W
DNS Hunter Pruitt 82H

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
2 5 Larry Drake Terre Haute, IN 97D
3 3 Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 71
4 2 Rayce Rudy St. Charles, MO 6R
5 1 Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 18
6 7 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 53
DNS Hunter Pruitt 82H

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL 20M
2 4 Josh Fisher Fenton, MO 95
3 7 Charlie Keeven Hazelwood, MO 55
4 6 Nick Worley St. Charles, MO 9W
5 5 Adam Johnson St. Peters, MO 72
6 3 Zach Douglas Warrnenton, MO 38D
7 2 Jonathan Adams Herculaneum, MO 92A

Special 1

00:04:46.890

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
2 6 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 53
3 5 Josh Fisher Fenton, MO 95
4 2 Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL 20M
5 7 Nick Worley St. Charles, MO 9W
6 4 Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 18
7 1 Charlie Keeven Hazelwood, MO 55
8 17 Dustin Clary Marine, IL 22C
9 8 Jordan Clary Edwardsville, IL 94
10 15 Carlee Gress Alton, IL 12C
11 11 Brandon Hogenson 77H
12 20 Kevin Horcher Belleville, IL 262
13 9 Taylor Inboden Robinson, IL 60
14 14 Adam Johnson St. Peters, MO 72
15 12 Darin Johnson Bethalto, IL 20
16 13 Matt Morton Granite City, IL 21M
17 10 Colton Pierce Freeburg, IL 4P
18 19 Jeff Pierce 7P
19 18 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 35
20 16 Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 5T

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:24:26.857

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316
2 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42
3 10 Earl Pryor Troy, MO 57E
4 13 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E
5 15 Bert Jacoby Wentzville, MO 28J
6 9 AJ Cline Troy, MO 17C
7 6 Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, MO 70
8 2 Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL 360
9 12 Tyler Cox Paris, TN 57
10 8 Jim Lafferty Jr Gillespie, IL 56
11 14 Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2W
12 21 Tony Walker Brighton, IL 80
13 1 Dan Bimson St. Peters, MO 12
14 20 Steve Shive St. Peters, MO 7G
15 16 George Wilson Troy, MO 77
16 19 Jarrett Stryker 18S
17 18 Terry Michael Bolin Brighton, IL 15B
18 11 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23N
19 5 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
20 7 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q
DNS Jake Seets III Brighton, IL 18

B Feature 1

00:17:42.584

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Tony Walker Brighton, IL 80
2 9 Craig Bessinger Pacific, MO 76
3 6 Bryan Fisher X
4 1 Ricky Smith Alton, IL 63G
5 5 Josh Gibson 8G1
6 14 Blake Bailey 11KK
7 11 Jay Sansone Bunker Hill, IL 9
8 8 Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO 86
9 10 Louie Loveless Elsberry, MO 69
10 4 Cole Sensel Fredricktown, MO 36
11 7 James Lambert 8L
DNS Jerry Kiser 68
DNS Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO 85G
DNS Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S

Heat 1

00:03:29.898

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Dan Bimson St. Peters, MO 12
2 7 Jeff Yates Moscow Mills, MO 70
3 2 Jimmie Naylor Brighton, IL 23N
4 4 George Wilson Troy, MO 77
5 6 Ricky Smith Alton, IL 63G
6 5 Keith Rose Granite City, IL 11K
7 1 Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO 86

Heat 2

00:02:21.932

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL 360
2 6 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q
3 2 Tyler Cox Paris, TN 57
4 5 Jake Seets III Brighton, IL 18
5 1 Jerry Kiser 68
DNS Jay Sansone Bunker Hill, IL 9
DNS Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO 85G

Heat 3

00:02:13.850

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 316
2 1 Jim Lafferty Jr Gillespie, IL 56
3 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E
4 6 Terry Michael Bolin Brighton, IL 15B
5 4 Tony Walker Brighton, IL 80
6 5 Bryan Fisher X
7 7 Craig Bessinger Pacific, MO 76

Heat 4

00:02:19.333

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Clint Young Ava, IL 42
2 3 AJ Cline Troy, MO 17C
3 4 Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2W
4 6 Jarrett Stryker 18S
5 5 Cole Sensel Fredricktown, MO 36
6 2 James Lambert 8L
7 7 Louie Loveless Elsberry, MO 69

Heat 5

00:04:33.430

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
2 5 Earl Pryor Troy, MO 57E
3 6 Bert Jacoby Wentzville, MO 28J
4 2 Steve Shive St. Peters, MO 7G
5 1 Josh Gibson 8G1
DNS Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

00:18:10.670

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Matt Santel New Memphis, IL 8BALL
2 4 Kyle McMahon Opdyke, IL 45
3 5 Vance Wilson Quincy, IL B1
4 2 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
5 3 Josh Jackson South Roxana, IL 5J
6 11 Justin Bolin Brighton, IL 14B
7 13 Brady Rudd 28R
8 8 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
9 1 Tommy Elston Keokuk, IA 45E
10 10 Peyton Walker 2
11 14 Scott Geaschel Collinsville, IL 4E
12 7 Dustin Reese 13R
13 9 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 77
14 12 Devin Mclean Mt Vernon, IL 133

Heat 1

00:05:47.659

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Tommy Elston Keokuk, IA 45E
2 2 Josh Jackson South Roxana, IL 5J
3 6 Vance Wilson Quincy, IL B1
4 1 Dustin Reese 13R
5 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 77
6 3 Justin Bolin Brighton, IL 14B
7 5 Brady Rudd 28R

Heat 2

00:02:59.841

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44
2 4 Kyle McMahon Opdyke, IL 45
3 5 Matt Santel New Memphis, IL 8BALL
4 6 Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
5 7 Peyton Walker 2
6 3 Devin Mclean Mt Vernon, IL 133
7 1 Scott Geaschel Collinsville, IL 4E

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:32:52.107

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 7 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5
3 6 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X
4 10 Tanner English Benton, KY 33
5 11 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
6 2 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
7 13 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
8 17 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
9 19 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA 29X
10 18 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
11 15 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82
12 16 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V
13 5 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M
14 20 Dean Carpenter Coldwater, MS 51
15 14 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
16 8 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
17 1 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
18 12 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12
19 9 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
20 21 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R
21 4 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
22 22 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30

B Feature 1

00:04:17.418

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V
2 3 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
3 12 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
4 11 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA 29X
5 14 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
6 6 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14K
7 4 Dean Carpenter Coldwater, MS 51
8 9 Randy Roth Bentonville, AR 14RX
9 2 Chris Fetter Troy, MO 15
10 5 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
11 13 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R
12 7 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
DNS Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 21JR
DNS Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3

Heat 1

00:02:09.457

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
2 2 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
3 3 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5
4 5 Tanner English Benton, KY 33
5 4 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
6 6 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V
7 8 Dean Carpenter Coldwater, MS 51
8 9 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
9 10 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3
10 7 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R

Heat 2

00:02:02.563

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10
2 4 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M
3 7 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K
4 6 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
5 5 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84
6 9 Chris Fetter Troy, MO 15
7 10 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
8 1 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 21JR
9 3 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA 29X
10 8 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30

Heat 3

00:06:21.386

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 1 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X
3 3 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
4 5 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12
5 6 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82
6 7 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
7 8 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14K
8 9 Randy Roth Bentonville, AR 14RX
9 2 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56

Qualifying 1

00:00:46

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 18 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99 14.482
2 14 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 21JR 14.530
3 27 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X 14.567
4 4 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11 14.609
5 2 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 10 14.610
6 26 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56 14.721
7 23 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5 14.723
8 28 Spencer Diercks Davenport, IA 29X 14.729
9 19 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21 14.749
10 12 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P 14.765
11 20 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M 14.806
12 6 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 14.810
13 17 Tanner English Benton, KY 33 14.826
14 5 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL 84 14.890
15 16 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12 14.969
16 25 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V 14.994
17 15 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M 15.019
18 21 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82 15.105
19 8 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R 15.126
20 11 Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6K 15.266
21 29 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 15.273
22 1 Dean Carpenter Coldwater, MS 51 15.305
23 13 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30 15.330
24 9 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14K 15.472
25 22 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F 15.659
26 10 Chris Fetter Troy, MO 15 15.671
27 24 Randy Roth Bentonville, AR 14RX 15.745
28 3 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3 16.413
29 7 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H 16.693

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:28:06.766

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
2 3 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 9S
3 11 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 12K
4 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
5 9 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
6 15 Bobby Regot 4UW
7 7 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
8 8 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
9 14 Neil Wade Jr Marthasville, MO 4B
10 12 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
11 13 Bryan Leach Harvel, IL 6L
12 10 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
13 17 Jim Pelster New Haven, MO 21P
14 16 Allen Meyer Washington, MO 2M
15 18 Bryan Higgerson OAKDALE, IL 7H
16 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
17 4 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99
18 6 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H

Heat 1

00:03:04.842

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 3 Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 99
3 5 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
4 4 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
5 1 Bryan Leach Harvel, IL 6L
6 6 Allen Meyer Washington, MO 2M

Heat 2

00:02:55.806

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
2 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
3 1 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
4 3 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 12K
5 4 Neil Wade Jr Marthasville, MO 4B
6 6 Jim Pelster New Haven, MO 21P

Heat 3

00:02:54.371

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tommie Seets Jr Alton, IL 9S
2 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
3 3 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
4 2 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
5 6 Bobby Regot 4UW
6 5 Bryan Higgerson OAKDALE, IL 7H
