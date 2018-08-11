Brian Shirley, Kenny Wallace, Trey Harris, Matt Santel & Lucas Pejakovich take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Outlaw Winged Micros
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Lucas Pejakovich
|Godfrey, IL
|45
|2
|5
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|71
|3
|3
|Larry Drake
|Terre Haute, IN
|97D
|4
|2
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|20M
|5
|4
|Josh Fisher
|Fenton, MO
|95
|6
|11
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|53
|7
|6
|Charlie Keeven
|Hazelwood, MO
|55
|8
|7
|Rayce Rudy
|St. Charles, MO
|6R
|9
|10
|Adam Johnson
|St. Peters, MO
|72
|10
|12
|Zach Douglas
|Warrnenton, MO
|38D
|11
|9
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|18
|12
|14
|Jonathan Adams
|Herculaneum, MO
|92A
|13
|8
|Nick Worley
|St. Charles, MO
|9W
|DNS
|–
|Hunter Pruitt
|82H
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Lucas Pejakovich
|Godfrey, IL
|45
|2
|5
|Larry Drake
|Terre Haute, IN
|97D
|3
|3
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|71
|4
|2
|Rayce Rudy
|St. Charles, MO
|6R
|5
|1
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|18
|6
|7
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|53
|DNS
|–
|Hunter Pruitt
|82H
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|20M
|2
|4
|Josh Fisher
|Fenton, MO
|95
|3
|7
|Charlie Keeven
|Hazelwood, MO
|55
|4
|6
|Nick Worley
|St. Charles, MO
|9W
|5
|5
|Adam Johnson
|St. Peters, MO
|72
|6
|3
|Zach Douglas
|Warrnenton, MO
|38D
|7
|2
|Jonathan Adams
|Herculaneum, MO
|92A
Special 1
00:04:46.890
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Lucas Pejakovich
|Godfrey, IL
|45
|2
|6
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|53
|3
|5
|Josh Fisher
|Fenton, MO
|95
|4
|2
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|20M
|5
|7
|Nick Worley
|St. Charles, MO
|9W
|6
|4
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|18
|7
|1
|Charlie Keeven
|Hazelwood, MO
|55
|8
|17
|Dustin Clary
|Marine, IL
|22C
|9
|8
|Jordan Clary
|Edwardsville, IL
|94
|10
|15
|Carlee Gress
|Alton, IL
|12C
|11
|11
|Brandon Hogenson
|77H
|12
|20
|Kevin Horcher
|Belleville, IL
|262
|13
|9
|Taylor Inboden
|Robinson, IL
|60
|14
|14
|Adam Johnson
|St. Peters, MO
|72
|15
|12
|Darin Johnson
|Bethalto, IL
|20
|16
|13
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|21M
|17
|10
|Colton Pierce
|Freeburg, IL
|4P
|18
|19
|Jeff Pierce
|7P
|19
|18
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|35
|20
|16
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|5T
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:24:26.857
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|316
|2
|4
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|42
|3
|10
|Earl Pryor
|Troy, MO
|57E
|4
|13
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|17E
|5
|15
|Bert Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|28J
|6
|9
|AJ Cline
|Troy, MO
|17C
|7
|6
|Jeff Yates
|Moscow Mills, MO
|70
|8
|2
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|360
|9
|12
|Tyler Cox
|Paris, TN
|57
|10
|8
|Jim Lafferty Jr
|Gillespie, IL
|56
|11
|14
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2W
|12
|21
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|80
|13
|1
|Dan Bimson
|St. Peters, MO
|12
|14
|20
|Steve Shive
|St. Peters, MO
|7G
|15
|16
|George Wilson
|Troy, MO
|77
|16
|19
|Jarrett Stryker
|18S
|17
|18
|Terry Michael Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|15B
|18
|11
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23N
|19
|5
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|20
|7
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|82Q
|DNS
|–
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|18
B Feature 1
00:17:42.584
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|80
|2
|9
|Craig Bessinger
|Pacific, MO
|76
|3
|6
|Bryan Fisher
|X
|4
|1
|Ricky Smith
|Alton, IL
|63G
|5
|5
|Josh Gibson
|8G1
|6
|14
|Blake Bailey
|11KK
|7
|11
|Jay Sansone
|Bunker Hill, IL
|9
|8
|8
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|86
|9
|10
|Louie Loveless
|Elsberry, MO
|69
|10
|4
|Cole Sensel
|Fredricktown, MO
|36
|11
|7
|James Lambert
|8L
|DNS
|–
|Jerry Kiser
|68
|DNS
|–
|Joe Giesler
|St. Mary, MO
|85G
|DNS
|–
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
Heat 1
00:03:29.898
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Dan Bimson
|St. Peters, MO
|12
|2
|7
|Jeff Yates
|Moscow Mills, MO
|70
|3
|2
|Jimmie Naylor
|Brighton, IL
|23N
|4
|4
|George Wilson
|Troy, MO
|77
|5
|6
|Ricky Smith
|Alton, IL
|63G
|6
|5
|Keith Rose
|Granite City, IL
|11K
|7
|1
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|86
Heat 2
00:02:21.932
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|360
|2
|6
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|82Q
|3
|2
|Tyler Cox
|Paris, TN
|57
|4
|5
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|18
|5
|1
|Jerry Kiser
|68
|DNS
|–
|Jay Sansone
|Bunker Hill, IL
|9
|DNS
|–
|Joe Giesler
|St. Mary, MO
|85G
Heat 3
00:02:13.850
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|316
|2
|1
|Jim Lafferty Jr
|Gillespie, IL
|56
|3
|3
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|17E
|4
|6
|Terry Michael Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|15B
|5
|4
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|80
|6
|5
|Bryan Fisher
|X
|7
|7
|Craig Bessinger
|Pacific, MO
|76
Heat 4
00:02:19.333
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|42
|2
|3
|AJ Cline
|Troy, MO
|17C
|3
|4
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2W
|4
|6
|Jarrett Stryker
|18S
|5
|5
|Cole Sensel
|Fredricktown, MO
|36
|6
|2
|James Lambert
|8L
|7
|7
|Louie Loveless
|Elsberry, MO
|69
Heat 5
00:04:33.430
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|2
|5
|Earl Pryor
|Troy, MO
|57E
|3
|6
|Bert Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|28J
|4
|2
|Steve Shive
|St. Peters, MO
|7G
|5
|1
|Josh Gibson
|8G1
|DNS
|–
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
00:18:10.670
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Matt Santel
|New Memphis, IL
|8BALL
|2
|4
|Kyle McMahon
|Opdyke, IL
|45
|3
|5
|Vance Wilson
|Quincy, IL
|B1
|4
|2
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|5
|3
|Josh Jackson
|South Roxana, IL
|5J
|6
|11
|Justin Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|14B
|7
|13
|Brady Rudd
|28R
|8
|8
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|9
|1
|Tommy Elston
|Keokuk, IA
|45E
|10
|10
|Peyton Walker
|2
|11
|14
|Scott Geaschel
|Collinsville, IL
|4E
|12
|7
|Dustin Reese
|13R
|13
|9
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|77
|14
|12
|Devin Mclean
|Mt Vernon, IL
|133
Heat 1
00:05:47.659
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Tommy Elston
|Keokuk, IA
|45E
|2
|2
|Josh Jackson
|South Roxana, IL
|5J
|3
|6
|Vance Wilson
|Quincy, IL
|B1
|4
|1
|Dustin Reese
|13R
|5
|7
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|77
|6
|3
|Justin Bolin
|Brighton, IL
|14B
|7
|5
|Brady Rudd
|28R
Heat 2
00:02:59.841
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|44
|2
|4
|Kyle McMahon
|Opdyke, IL
|45
|3
|5
|Matt Santel
|New Memphis, IL
|8BALL
|4
|6
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|5
|7
|Peyton Walker
|2
|6
|3
|Devin Mclean
|Mt Vernon, IL
|133
|7
|1
|Scott Geaschel
|Collinsville, IL
|4E
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:32:52.107
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|7
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|3
|6
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24X
|4
|10
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|33
|5
|11
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|6
|2
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|7
|13
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|8
|17
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|9
|19
|Spencer Diercks
|Davenport, IA
|29X
|10
|18
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|11
|15
|Billy Laycock
|Marine, IL
|82
|12
|16
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15V
|13
|5
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|14
|20
|Dean Carpenter
|Coldwater, MS
|51
|15
|14
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|16
|8
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|17
|1
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|18
|12
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|19
|9
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|20
|21
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14R
|21
|4
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|22
|22
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
B Feature 1
00:04:17.418
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15V
|2
|3
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|3
|12
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|4
|11
|Spencer Diercks
|Davenport, IA
|29X
|5
|14
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|6
|6
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14K
|7
|4
|Dean Carpenter
|Coldwater, MS
|51
|8
|9
|Randy Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14RX
|9
|2
|Chris Fetter
|Troy, MO
|15
|10
|5
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|11
|13
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14R
|12
|7
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|33F
|DNS
|–
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|21JR
|DNS
|–
|Scott Henseler
|South Roxana, IL
|3
Heat 1
00:02:09.457
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|2
|2
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|3
|3
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|4
|5
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|33
|5
|4
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|6
|6
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15V
|7
|8
|Dean Carpenter
|Coldwater, MS
|51
|8
|9
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|33F
|9
|10
|Scott Henseler
|South Roxana, IL
|3
|10
|7
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14R
Heat 2
00:02:02.563
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|2
|4
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|3
|7
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|4
|6
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|5
|5
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|6
|9
|Chris Fetter
|Troy, MO
|15
|7
|10
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|8
|1
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|21JR
|9
|3
|Spencer Diercks
|Davenport, IA
|29X
|10
|8
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
Heat 3
00:06:21.386
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|1
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24X
|3
|3
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|4
|5
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|5
|6
|Billy Laycock
|Marine, IL
|82
|6
|7
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|7
|8
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14K
|8
|9
|Randy Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14RX
|9
|2
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
Qualifying 1
00:00:46
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|18
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|14.482
|2
|14
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|21JR
|14.530
|3
|27
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24X
|14.567
|4
|4
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|14.609
|5
|2
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|10
|14.610
|6
|26
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|14.721
|7
|23
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|14.723
|8
|28
|Spencer Diercks
|Davenport, IA
|29X
|14.729
|9
|19
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|14.749
|10
|12
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|14.765
|11
|20
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|14.806
|12
|6
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|14.810
|13
|17
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|33
|14.826
|14
|5
|Myles Moos
|Lincoln, IL
|84
|14.890
|15
|16
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|14.969
|16
|25
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15V
|14.994
|17
|15
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|15.019
|18
|21
|Billy Laycock
|Marine, IL
|82
|15.105
|19
|8
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14R
|15.126
|20
|11
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6K
|15.266
|21
|29
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|15.273
|22
|1
|Dean Carpenter
|Coldwater, MS
|51
|15.305
|23
|13
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|15.330
|24
|9
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14K
|15.472
|25
|22
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|33F
|15.659
|26
|10
|Chris Fetter
|Troy, MO
|15
|15.671
|27
|24
|Randy Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|14RX
|15.745
|28
|3
|Scott Henseler
|South Roxana, IL
|3
|16.413
|29
|7
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|16.693
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:28:06.766
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kenny Wallace
|Concord, NC
|36W
|2
|3
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|9S
|3
|11
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|12K
|4
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|5
|9
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|6
|15
|Bobby Regot
|4UW
|7
|7
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|8
|8
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|9
|14
|Neil Wade Jr
|Marthasville, MO
|4B
|10
|12
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|11
|13
|Bryan Leach
|Harvel, IL
|6L
|12
|10
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|13
|17
|Jim Pelster
|New Haven, MO
|21P
|14
|16
|Allen Meyer
|Washington, MO
|2M
|15
|18
|Bryan Higgerson
|OAKDALE, IL
|7H
|16
|5
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|17
|4
|Hunt Gossum
|Mayfield, KY
|99
|18
|6
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
Heat 1
00:03:04.842
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|3
|Hunt Gossum
|Mayfield, KY
|99
|3
|5
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|4
|4
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|5
|1
|Bryan Leach
|Harvel, IL
|6L
|6
|6
|Allen Meyer
|Washington, MO
|2M
Heat 2
00:02:55.806
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kenny Wallace
|Concord, NC
|36W
|2
|5
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|3
|1
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|4
|3
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|12K
|5
|4
|Neil Wade Jr
|Marthasville, MO
|4B
|6
|6
|Jim Pelster
|New Haven, MO
|21P
Heat 3
00:02:54.371
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tommie Seets Jr
|Alton, IL
|9S
|2
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|3
|3
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|4
|2
|Gary Bentley
|St. Charles, MO
|A1
|5
|6
|Bobby Regot
|4UW
|6
|5
|Bryan Higgerson
|OAKDALE, IL
|7H