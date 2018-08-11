Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/10/18

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|2
|2
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|05
|3
|3
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|4
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|5
|5
|Jeffrey Ledford
|18
|6
|7
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|7
|6
|Dan Rork
|7R
|8
|9
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|9
|11
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|8
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|11
|10
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|09
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|2
|3
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|05
|3
|5
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|4
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|5
|2
|Jeffrey Ledford
|18
|6
|7
|Dan Rork
|7R
|7
|6
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|8
|9
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|9
|11
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|10
|10
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|09
|11
|8
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|9
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|13.920
|2
|5
|Jeffrey Ledford
|18
|13.970
|3
|11
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|05
|14.060
|4
|10
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|14.130
|5
|8
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|14.210
|6
|2
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Peoria, IL
|C40
|14.410
|7
|7
|Dan Rork
|7R
|14.410
|8
|4
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|14.450
|9
|1
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|14.490
|10
|3
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|09
|15.400
|11
|6
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|59.000
Dirt Late Models
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|8
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|3
|4
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|4
|6
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|5
|5
|Bill Giannetti
|Champaign, IL
|17G
|6
|3
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|J12
|7
|7
|Bryan Clendenen
|53
|8
|10
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|9
|9
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|10
|11
|Shane Piatt
|Crawfordsville, IL
|75
|11
|14
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|12
|2
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13
|13
|Bob Thoennes
|Bloomington, IL
|80
|14
|12
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|1
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|J12
|3
|3
|Bill Giannetti
|Champaign, IL
|17G
|4
|5
|Bryan Clendenen
|53
|5
|4
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|6
|6
|Shane Piatt
|Crawfordsville, IL
|75
|DNS
|–
|Bob Thoennes
|Bloomington, IL
|80
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|2
|2
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|3
|3
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|4
|7
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|5
|4
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|6
|5
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
|7
|6
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Jason Wagner
|Marion, IL
|J12
|12.840
|2
|5
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|12.870
|3
|7
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|12.890
|4
|10
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|12.970
|5
|1
|Bill Giannetti
|Champaign, IL
|17G
|13.020
|6
|14
|Matt Shannon
|Bartonville, IL
|15
|13.320
|7
|8
|Ron Donaldson
|DeWitt, IL
|28
|13.390
|8
|3
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|13.400
|9
|12
|Bryan Clendenen
|53
|13.550
|10
|13
|Rodney Hamblin
|Downs, IL
|14
|14.080
|11
|6
|Shane Piatt
|Crawfordsville, IL
|75
|14.280
|12
|4
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|45.000
|13
|9
|Bob Thoennes
|Bloomington, IL
|80
|45.000
|14
|11
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|45.000
Hornets
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|2
|4
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|3
|2
|Matt Mackey
|01
|4
|5
|Bob Althouse
|Bloomington, IN
|1A
|5
|6
|Dave McDonald
|Mendota, IL
|23M
|6
|3
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IN
|2
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|2
|4
|Matt Mackey
|01
|3
|1
|Dion Smith
|Bloomington, IN
|2
|4
|6
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|5
|3
|Bob Althouse
|Bloomington, IN
|1A
|6
|5
|Dave McDonald
|Mendota, IL
|23M
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|2
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|3
|3
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|4
|6
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|5
|5
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|6
|7
|Anthony Harter
|Sherman, IL
|5
|7
|9
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
|8
|8
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|9
|13
|Walter Patton
|x, AL
|6P
|10
|11
|Brooks Davis
|Mahomet, IL
|0Z4
|11
|14
|Derick Roudebush
|Monticello, IN
|21RR
|12
|12
|jarrod shasteen
|East Peoria, IL
|23Z
|13
|4
|Christian Davis
|07
|14
|16
|Brian Wilson
|Colfax, IL
|83
|15
|10
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|DNS
|–
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|7
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|3
|4
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|4
|3
|Anthony Harter
|Sherman, IL
|5
|5
|6
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
|6
|5
|Brooks Davis
|Mahomet, IL
|0Z4
|7
|8
|Walter Patton
|x, AL
|6P
|8
|2
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|2
|2
|Christian Davis
|07
|3
|3
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|4
|4
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|5
|5
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|6
|6
|jarrod shasteen
|East Peoria, IL
|23Z
|7
|7
|Derick Roudebush
|Monticello, IN
|21RR
|DNS
|–
|Brian Wilson
|Colfax, IL
|83
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|13.460
|2
|7
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy, IL
|78
|13.900
|3
|4
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|14.070
|4
|14
|Christian Davis
|07
|14.170
|5
|13
|Anthony Harter
|Sherman, IL
|5
|14.180
|6
|8
|Eric Wilson
|Downs, IL
|46
|14.210
|7
|3
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|77
|14.380
|8
|11
|Colton Billington
|Mclean, IL
|2C
|14.530
|9
|5
|Brooks Davis
|Mahomet, IL
|0Z4
|14.600
|10
|16
|Chad Ziegler
|Oakwood, IL
|72
|14.650
|11
|1
|Tony Thoennes
|Normal, IL
|32T
|14.800
|12
|2
|jarrod shasteen
|East Peoria, IL
|23Z
|14.810
|13
|9
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|15.150
|14
|12
|Derick Roudebush
|Monticello, IN
|21RR
|16.960
|15
|15
|Walter Patton
|x, AL
|6P
|44.000
|16
|10
|Brian Wilson
|Colfax, IL
|83
|45.000
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|2
|2
|Matt Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|7
|3
|5
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|4
|3
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|5
|6
|Andy Thompson
|Paxton, IL
|63
|6
|7
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
|7
|8
|Jaret Duff
|Maroa, IL
|21
|8
|4
|Doug Berbaum
|Monticello, IL
|33B
|DNS
|–
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Matt Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|7
|2
|7
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|3
|6
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|4
|1
|Tanner Sullivan
|Pontiac, IL
|20
|5
|9
|Doug Berbaum
|Monticello, IL
|33B
|6
|3
|Andy Thompson
|Paxton, IL
|63
|7
|5
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
|8
|8
|Jaret Duff
|Maroa, IL
|21
|DNS
|–
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello, IL
|22