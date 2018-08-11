Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Farmer City Raceway --> Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/10/18

Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/10/18

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
2 2 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 05
3 3 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
4 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
5 5 Jeffrey Ledford 18
6 7 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40
7 6 Dan Rork 7R
8 9 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
9 11 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 8 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
11 10 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 09

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
2 3 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 05
3 5 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
4 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
5 2 Jeffrey Ledford 18
6 7 Dan Rork 7R
7 6 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40
8 9 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
9 11 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
10 10 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 09
11 8 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 9 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B 13.920
2 5 Jeffrey Ledford 18 13.970
3 11 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 05 14.060
4 10 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 14.130
5 8 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L 14.210
6 2 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL C40 14.410
7 7 Dan Rork 7R 14.410
8 4 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 14.450
9 1 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 14.490
10 3 Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 09 15.400
11 6 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 59.000

Dirt Late Models

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 8 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G
3 4 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
4 6 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15
5 5 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G
6 3 Jason Wagner Marion, IL J12
7 7 Bryan Clendenen 53
8 10 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
9 9 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
10 11 Shane Piatt Crawfordsville, IL 75
11 14 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
12 2 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
13 13 Bob Thoennes Bloomington, IL 80
14 12 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 1 Jason Wagner Marion, IL J12
3 3 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G
4 5 Bryan Clendenen 53
5 4 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28
6 6 Shane Piatt Crawfordsville, IL 75
DNS Bob Thoennes Bloomington, IL 80

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
2 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
3 3 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15
4 7 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G
5 4 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
6 5 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14
7 6 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Jason Wagner Marion, IL J12 12.840
2 5 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 12.870
3 7 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 12.890
4 10 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 12.970
5 1 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G 13.020
6 14 Matt Shannon Bartonville, IL 15 13.320
7 8 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 13.390
8 3 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 13.400
9 12 Bryan Clendenen 53 13.550
10 13 Rodney Hamblin Downs, IL 14 14.080
11 6 Shane Piatt Crawfordsville, IL 75 14.280
12 4 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 45.000
13 9 Bob Thoennes Bloomington, IL 80 45.000
14 11 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G 45.000

Hornets

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
2 4 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
3 2 Matt Mackey 01
4 5 Bob Althouse Bloomington, IN 1A
5 6 Dave McDonald Mendota, IL 23M
6 3 Dion Smith Bloomington, IN 2

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
2 4 Matt Mackey 01
3 1 Dion Smith Bloomington, IN 2
4 6 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
5 3 Bob Althouse Bloomington, IN 1A
6 5 Dave McDonald Mendota, IL 23M

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 2 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
3 3 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
4 6 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46
5 5 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77
6 7 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5
7 9 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T
8 8 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C
9 13 Walter Patton x, AL 6P
10 11 Brooks Davis Mahomet, IL 0Z4
11 14 Derick Roudebush Monticello, IN 21RR
12 12 jarrod shasteen East Peoria, IL 23Z
13 4 Christian Davis 07
14 16 Brian Wilson Colfax, IL 83
15 10 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72
DNS AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 7 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
3 4 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77
4 3 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5
5 6 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T
6 5 Brooks Davis Mahomet, IL 0Z4
7 8 Walter Patton x, AL 6P
8 2 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78
2 2 Christian Davis 07
3 3 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46
4 4 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C
5 5 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72
6 6 jarrod shasteen East Peoria, IL 23Z
7 7 Derick Roudebush Monticello, IN 21RR
DNS Brian Wilson Colfax, IL 83

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 13.460
2 7 Shawn Diggs Leroy, IL 78 13.900
3 4 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9 14.070
4 14 Christian Davis 07 14.170
5 13 Anthony Harter Sherman, IL 5 14.180
6 8 Eric Wilson Downs, IL 46 14.210
7 3 Blaise Baker Clinton, IL 77 14.380
8 11 Colton Billington Mclean, IL 2C 14.530
9 5 Brooks Davis Mahomet, IL 0Z4 14.600
10 16 Chad Ziegler Oakwood, IL 72 14.650
11 1 Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 32T 14.800
12 2 jarrod shasteen East Peoria, IL 23Z 14.810
13 9 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 15.150
14 12 Derick Roudebush Monticello, IN 21RR 16.960
15 15 Walter Patton x, AL 6P 44.000
16 10 Brian Wilson Colfax, IL 83 45.000

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
2 2 Matt Maier Thomasboro, IL 7
3 5 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
4 3 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
5 6 Andy Thompson Paxton, IL 63
6 7 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23
7 8 Jaret Duff Maroa, IL 21
8 4 Doug Berbaum Monticello, IL 33B
DNS Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Matt Maier Thomasboro, IL 7
2 7 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
3 6 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
4 1 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
5 9 Doug Berbaum Monticello, IL 33B
6 3 Andy Thompson Paxton, IL 63
7 5 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23
8 8 Jaret Duff Maroa, IL 21
DNS Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

