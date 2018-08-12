Blackburn, Carter, Raffurty, Ebert, and Turner Capture Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #15, August 11, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Alternative Wire & Cable and Logan Contractors Supply Race Night had 95 drivers checked in for action on Saturday night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS). Among drivers checked in were 19 Modifieds, 12 Street Stocks, 24 Mod-Lites, 24 B-Mods, and 16 Pure Stocks.

Preliminary Heat Race Recap: Qualifying heat races with passing points started the night’s action with Pure Stocks. Gale Harper came away the victor to start the night as Darrin Christy finished just behind. C.J. Turner of Jamesport, Missouri made his CMS debut a success in his heat as he led Rodger Detherage. Jeremy Lile commanded the first heat in B-Mods with Jacob Ebert second. Steve Clancy drove to victory in heat two with Jake Richards advancing to second. Dakota Foster was the victor in the third B-Mod heat with Kameron Grindstaff just behind in second.

Mod-Lites were up next in three heat races with Donnie Dannar moving from fifth on the grid to capture the win over Cody Miller. Ed Griggs moved from his second row starting spot to capture heat two ahead of Kevin White. In the final heat for the Mod-Lites, pole-sitter Justin Raffurty held off outside pole-sitter Michael Raffurty for the victory. A pair of Street Stock heats were up next in the lineup with Michael Mullins of Kingsville, Missouri claiming heat one as Larry Ferris finished second. Warrensburg driver Marc Carter held on for the heat two victory with Cody Frazon second. Three Modified heat races closed out the first half of the program. Dalton Kirk of Edgerton, Kansas took the heat one victory as sixth-starting Lewis Jackson advanced to second. Chad Lyle kept his recent strong momentum going with a win in heat two with Brian Johnson second. Kevin Blackburn of Fulton, Missouri claimed the third and final heat with Tim Karrick crossing in second.

Main Events Recap: After extensive work on the race track to setup the night’s main events, the Pure Stocks were first to hit the track with C.J. Turner and Gale Harper leading the way. Turner, of Jamesport, Missouri, and Gale Harper had a great battle to lead the race’s opening laps. Meanwhile, Jason Ryun, who experienced some tough luck in his heat race was on the prowl making his way forward as the laps quickly wound down. The race went green-to-checker with Turner become a first-time CMS winner. Ryun moved from 13th on the grid all the way to second by race end with Harper and Byron Glotzbach inside the top four. Congratulations to the Pure Stock drivers on their green-flag to checkered-flag run, 15 laps of continuous green-flag racing!

For B-Mods, Steven Clancy and Jake Richards occupied row number one when the full field of B-Mods hit the track for their 20-lap main event. Clancy was strong early on in the race with Jacob Ebert stalking the leader throughout a series of caution flags. In the race’s late stages, Richards came to life behind new leader Ebert and advanced to second with Clancy slipping to third. When the race concluded, it was Ebert who took the victory with Richards, Clancy and Dakota Foster inside the top four.

Donnie Dannar and Ed Griggs were set to start the Mod-Lite main event from row one; however, Griggs was unable to start the event as Justin Raffurty assumed the outside front-row position. As the race’s opening laps were completed, Dillon Raffurty moved in to take command of the race by lap five. Meanwhile, Donnie Dannar and Justin Raffurty had a classic battle for second. When the race concluded int was Dillon Raffurty going to victory lane once again at CMS. Dannar was second, with Justin and David Raffurty third and fourth.

When the 15-lap Street Stock main event starting grid hit the track, it was Michael Mullins and Marc. showing the way on row one. Carter assumed command of the race as a pair of cautions slowed the action throughout the race. Carter had his number 21 Street Stock glued to the track and was dominate in taking his 46th career CMS victory! Following Carter to the finish were sixth-starting Clayton Campbell, Mullins and Brett Wood who advanced from seventh.

Lewis Jackson and Dalton Kirk occupied the front row of the 25-lap Modified main event; however, it was the 26k of Kevin Blackburn who set the pace to grab the early race lead. Jackson and Chad Lyle were the only drivers to remain in the 16-second bracket throughout the race’s early stages. Blackburn continued turning laps in the 16-second bracket with Lyle moving into second, while Lewis Jackson was a solid runner in third. Blackburn went on to capture ninth CMS victory with Lyle claiming second, followed by Lewis Jackson and Dean Wille, who advanced from 10th to 5th in the close-quarters race.

A-Main Results from 8-11-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. C J Turner (91)

Jamesport, Mo. 100 2. 13. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 2. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 9. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks. 87 5. 6. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 3. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 81 7. 7. Josh Helm (49SR)

Odessa, Mo. 78 8. 5. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 12. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 10. 10. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 72 11. 11. Conrad Kaufman (49K)

Trenton, Mo. 70 12. 4. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 68 DNS. 15. Chester Kaufman (94c)

Jamesport, Mo. 45 DNS. 8. Blaine Nolker (F86)

Hardin, Mo. 45 DNS. 14. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 45 DNS. 16. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 45

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 100 2. 2. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 1. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 91 4. 5. Dakota Foster (5)

Edgerton, Ks. 87 5. 8. Chad Lyle (07)

Oak Grove, Mo. 84 6. 10. Ed Noll (15)

Excelsior Springs, Mo. 81 7. 12. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 78 8. 4. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 76 9. 9. Dallas White (1)

Centerview, Mo. 74 10. 11. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 72 11. 17. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 70 12. 6. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 68 13. 14. Johnny McGinnis (10M)

Hardin, Mo. 66 14. 16. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 64 15. 19. Gary McGinnis (38)

Blue Springs, Mo. 62 16. 15. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 60 17. 18. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo. 58 18. 22. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 56 19. 13. Rod Cordon (17)

Independence, Mo. 55 20. 23. Rick Anderson (2)

Slater, Mo. 54 21. 20. Cody Watson (3W)

Fulton, Mo. 53 22. 7. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 52 23. 21. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 51 DNS. 24. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 45

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 3. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 6. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 4. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 84 6. 10. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 81 7. 9. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 13. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 76 9. 7. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 74 10. 11. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 72 11. 15. John Sharp (88)

Vassar, Ks. 70 12. 16. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 68 13. 12. Josh Crump (157)

Urich, Mo. 66 14. 22. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 64 15. 18. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 62 16. 20. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 60 17. 14. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 58 18. 19. Brett Garrett (78)

Topeka, Ks. 56 19. 24. Jesse Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 55 20. 17. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 54 21. 21. Lucas Gillette (02G)

Peculiar, Mo. 53 22. 8. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 52 23. 23. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 51 DNS. 2. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 45

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Marc Carter (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 100 2. 6. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 95 3. 1. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 91 4. 7. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 87 5. 3. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 84 6. 4. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 81 7. 8. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 12. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 76 9. 5. Cody Frazon (04)

Lamonte, Mo. 74 10. 10. Ray Smith (1)

Centertown, Mo. 72 11. 11. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 70 12. 9. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 68

MODIFIED A-Feature