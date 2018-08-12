Gilmore Doubles-Up At Springfield Raceway USRA Features

Springfield, Mo.- Defending Out Pace USRA B Modified Champion Ryan Gilmore found the old saying double the pleasure, double the fun as Gilmore topped both The USRA Modified and The $1,000 to win Out Pace USRA B Modified feature win Saturday Night at The “Quick-Quarter” of the racy Springfield Raceway in an action packed race program with a total of 105 entries in the pits in all classes.

In The USRA Modified feature, Gilmore got the hole shot from pole setter Chase Domer at the start and dominated the 20 lap feature. Domer was staying in his tire tracks early but lost control on lap 2 up high in turn 4 sending him to the rear as Springfield’s Nathan Gold was collected-up ending his night early. On the restart, Gilmore took his Danny Martin Trucking/Hoffman Race Cars/GMPP 3366 to the top side leaving a great battle for 2nd place between 5 different drivers as 1 time winner James Thompson in his Hayden Machinery 11T, Brian Green in the Green Farms 40, Kyle Thompson in his 292 and point leader Jody Tillman with action all 20 laps. Following Gilmore to the line were James Thompson getting back on track after a small slump in Summit Weekly Racing Series USRA Action, Green, Kyle Thompson and Tillman crossing the line as Domer rallied to come back to 6th place while Jerry Lankton, Early front runner Daniel Franklin, Andrew Smith and Mickey Burrell completing the top 10.

In USRA Out Pace B modified action with $1,000 to win and 100 to start, the field of 31 was reduced to 20 for the 25 lap feature. Only the top 10 in passing points locked into the feature with those 10 redrawing for starting spots. Those 10 were Track point leader Jackie Dalton, Michael Cawvey, young Dillion McCowan, National point leader Kris Jackson, Tony Fincher, Michael Stake, Andy Beauchamp, Gilmore, Aaron Scroggins and Justin Comer. B feature winners included Ricky Watkins and Lebanon Midway 2018 Track Champion Sam Petty.

Gilmore redrew the pole spot with Cawvey to his outside as Gilmore got the hole shot over Cawvey on the start and 3 wide action all over the High-Banked Quarter-mile dirt oval. Cawvey kept the pressure on early as Gilmore the defending National Champion was rim riding the high-side. An early caution for Cory Johnson slowed the pace and bunched-up the pack even more than it was. Gilmore vaulted ahead as Kris Jackson was quietly moving on the hub from his 8th starting spot as again 3 wide was the call in the pack all over. The 2nd caution waved on lap 15 as Andy Beauchamp looped his car. The restart had Jackson picking the bottom lane on the restart as Jackie Dalton was riding in 3rd spot as 19 of the 20 starters were still on the lead lap as Fincher had pulled off with issues. Jackson pulled even with Gilmore as the duo went door to door as Dalton was looking for room on the top while the star-studded field took 3 wide action. With Jackson trying the bottom, Dalton kept pressure up high as Cawvey, Rex Merritt, Justin Comer and Sam Petty were mixing it up along with Aaron Scroggins up front. The final caution waved with 5 laps remaining as West Plains area front runner Sawyer Crigler slowed on the backstretch. The field bunched with Jackson again picking the bottom lane as Gilmore had plenty of company ready to pounce. On the restart, Dalton shot like a rocket on the top side and went around both leaders to gain control to only see Gilmore and Jackson gather speed in turn 1 and by turn 2 went back to the top spots with smooth crossover moves. Jackie tried several times to rattle Gilmore as they ran door to door with plenty of room between them. Jackson was quicker in turn 3 but couldn’t carry the speed through turn 4 as the race for 3rd spot was involving at least 5 to 6 different drivers. Gilmore kept Jackson at bay to capture the win with Jackson, Dalton holding back Cawvey for 3rd while Petty completed the top 5. 19 of the 20 starters finished on the lead lap.

Other feature winners on the Salute To Granny /Back To School Night included Rob Muilenburg( Midwest Modz), Randy High( Pure Stocks) and Richard Powell ( Legends). Racing action continues Saturday August 18th with USRA Modifieds, USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modz Legends and The Mini-Late models with action at 7:30.

Summit Weekly USRA Racing Series Results

USRA Modifieds

1(2) 3366-Ryan Gilmore

2( 6) 11T-James Thompson

3( 3) 40-Brian Green

4( 8) 292-Kyle Thompson

5( 5) 85-Jody Tillman

6( 1) 227-Chase Domer

7( 9) 35-Jerry Lankton

8( 4) 7F-Daniel Franklin

9 ( 7) 49-Andrew Smith

10( 13) 73-Mickey Burrell

11 ( 12) 33-Danny Martin

12 ( 11) 33D-Danny DeMasters II

13 ( 10) 8-Nathan Gold

USRA Out Pace B Modifieds Presented By Reliable Chevrolet

1 ( 1) 66-Ryan Gilmore

2 ( 8) 65-Kris Jackson

3 ( 6 ) 21-Jackie Dalton

4 ( 2) 21x-Michael Cawvey

5 ( 12) 9-Sam Petty

6 ( 13) 25m-Rex Merritt

7 ( 3) 1/4-Aaron Scroggins

8( 10) 112-Justin Comer

9 ( 14) 87-Justin Pike

10( 7) 51x-Michael Stake

11( 11) 68-Ricky Watkins

12( 9) 8-Dillion McCowan

13( 17) 82-Jace Parmley

14( 15) 5w-Derek Watson

15( 20) D7- Shawn Duncan

16( 19) 160-Bobby Maggard Jr.

17( 18) 11-Sawyer Crigler

18( 16) C88-cory Johnson

19( 5) 50B-Andy Beauchamp

20( 4) 1T-Anthony Fincher

B Ft #1( top 5 to A Ft.) 1)Watkins 2) Merritt 3) Watson 4) Crigler 5) Duncan 6) Kaden Miller 7) Brandon Baldridge( crossed in 5th-docked 2 spots for jumping a single file crestart) 8) Aaron Speck 9) Ken Scott 10) Cody Rider

B Ft #2(Top 5 to A) 1) Petty 2) Pike 3) Johnson 4) Parmley 5) Maggard Jr. 6) Rod Inman 7) Bill Schahuber 8) Kelly Hicks 9) Kyle Long 10) Mike Green 11) Mike Treadway.

DNS- 34M-Kaden Miller, 13-Brandon Baldridge, 3A-Aaron Speck, 17s-Ken Scott, 21x-Cody Rider, 17R-Rod Inman 55B-Bill Schahuber, 32-Kelly Hicks, 02-Kyle Long, 54G-Mike Green, 59T-Mike Treadway

Midwest Modz

A Ft 1) Rob Muilenburg 2) Caleb Starnes 3) Robert High 4) Gary Krebs 5) Tim Mullins 6) Rick Lampe 7) Dustin Ladd 8) Tim Petty 9) Elijah Keepper 10) Justin Wald 11) Scott Campbell 12) Donnie Aust 13) Shawn Carlberg 14) Kyle Bates 15) Jeremy Hazel 16) Garrett Thompson 17) Dakota Maggard 18) Jonathon Dean

B Ft #1( Top 3 To A) 1) Krebs 2) Aust 3) Carlberg 4) Jerad McIntire 5) Ian Morrisset 6) Ken Walker 7) Dalton Tidwell 8) Kraig Morgan 9) Roy Kelley 10) Dusty Sanderson 11) Chad Donaldson 12) Austin Treadway

B Ft #2( Top 3 To A ) 1)Ladd 2) Bates 3) Thompson 4) Matt Williams 5) Kevin Yount 6) Timothy Johnson 7) Jack Owens 8) Ron McClellan 9) Lacey Menzie 10) Jamey Petty 11) Gilbert Roland

Pure Stocks 1) Randy High 2) Kyle Purvis 3) Garrett Tillman 4) Tyrel Jones 5) Jody Tilman 6) Jacob Cater 7) Wade Bough 8) Michael Williams 9) Chris Kalman 10) Richard Harrington 11) TJ Whited 12) Robert High DNS-Mike Kinyon

Legends

1) Richard Powell 2) James McDugle 3) Dave Comer 4) Wayne Johnston 5) Steve Harsbarger 6) Trenton Simon 7) Park Jones 8) Shane Lee 9) Chris Powell 10) Danny DeMasters 11) Colin Bowen 12) Chance Gilberts 13) Mike Gilbert.